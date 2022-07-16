Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Macron’s garden, France’s national day and the flying sports superstar

From searing temperatures to national celebrations and glimpse into the presidential gardens, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 16 July 2022 09:54 CEST
Inside France: Macron's garden, France's national day and the flying sports superstar
French President Emmanuel Macron answering French journalists and TV hosts Anne-Claire Coudray (L) and Caroline Roux (R) during a live broadcast interview on the Bastille Day, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on July, 14, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

National celebrations

It’s been the Frenchest week of the year in France – the country’s Fête nationale.

After two years of curtailed celebrations on July 14th, the traditional ceremonies, parties and fireworks were back this week, with the added bonus that France’s national holiday fell on a Thursday, giving many the opportunity to take a long weekend off. 

The traditional military parade on the Champs Elysée paid homage to the international situation by inviting servicemen and women from nine eastern European nations to march at the head of the parade, indicating European solidarity against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

But there were also plenty of French troops, plus a contingent of Olympians and Paralympians, as Paris prepares to host the 2024 Games.

And just for fun, France’s national rugby captain Antoine Dupont got to fly with the aerial display team Patrouille de France.

In the garden with Macron

July 14th also saw Emmanuel Macron give the traditional Presidential interview.

Macron seemed to disappear slightly from public view after the April elections and there was much speculation that he was ill or just exhausted from years of constant crisis, but in the televised Thursday interview – filmed in a shady spot in the beautiful gardens of the Elysée – he appeared back to his old self: focused, energetic and with some illusions to classical mythology.

And if you like the look of the presidential gardens, you can visit the Elysée as part of the Journée du patrimonie in September. 

Energy ‘sobriety’

His assessment of the months to come did not make particularly cheerful viewing, however, since he warned of “very tough” summer and autumn in the context of the war in Ukraine, adding that for Europe this means learning to do without Russian gas.

He declared that France would need sobriété énergétique (energy sobriety) in the months to come, with both businesses and individuals regulating their consumption.

A more detailed plan is apparently coming in the next few weeks. 

Scorchio

It’s hard to get away from the fact that it’s currently ridiculously hot in France, as the climate crisis intensifies and country swelters under another heatwave.

These are the kind of temperatures that can kill, and local authorities across France have activated their heatwave plans to keep the elderly and vulnerable safe.

Ever since the canicule (heatwave) of 2003 that killed 15,000 people, all local authorities have been required to have a plan and activate it once heatwave warnings are in place – since 2003 there have been several longer and more intense heatwave (such as 2019 when all-time temperature records across France were broken) but a lower death toll.

While undoubtedly taking the dangers of hot weather seriously, people have also been finding something to joke about, including the below Twitter-user describing the blast of hot air when you open your car window to pay at the toll booth on the autoroute.

Podcast

Although the Talking France podcast is on its summer break, don’t forget that you can listen to all previous episodes here

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Government reshuffle, a strike deal and pétanque news

From the latest political shenanigans to torturous French puns and exciting news from the world of pétanque, our weekly newsletter Inside France brings you all the news and talking points from France that you might have missed.

Published: 9 July 2022 06:44 CEST
Inside France: Government reshuffle, a strike deal and pétanque news

Reshuffling the reshuffled

We’d barely learned the names of some of France’s new government ministers before a second reshuffle of the government was held this week.

President Emmanuel Macron appointed a new Prime Minister – Elisabeth Borne – shortly after he won re-election in April and the pair named a new government. But after a disastrous parliamentary election result that saw Macron lose his overall majority in parliament, a second reshuffle was required.

Some of this was out of necessity, since three ministers lost their bid for election or re-election – French ministers do not have to be elected MPs, but Macron said before the election that any minister who stood and lost would be expected to relinquish their seats. But the reshuffle went wider than that, with several new faces while other Macron loyalists were rewarded.

The new cabinet, with a 50/50 gender balance as with previous cabinets, also provides an interesting French pronunciation challenge for foreigners. 

Summer strikes

Striking staff at Paris airports on Friday voted to accept a day deal, and cancelled planned strike days for later in July. Their move comes just a day after airport-based firefighters also accepted a pay deal and cancelled their own strike action.

So better prospects for anyone with flights booked out of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, but there are still other strikes planned by Ryanair staff and on the railways. 

Frenchman of the decade

France’s new hero is obviously 34-year-old Raphaël Paesa, an electronics technician from Toulouse who has invented a luminous cochonnet (jack) which allows pétanque games to continue into the night. 

One year since its initial launch, the product is sold out and a new edition will be released in time for this summer season.

Often seen as an ‘old man’s game’, pétanque is actually hugely popular throughout France, from old men in villages to groups of young people in the cities – in my neighbourhood of Paris there were even illicit ‘pétanque sauvage‘ sessions during lockdown as enthusiasts couldn’t bear to miss out on their games.

British bye-bye

Events across the Channel also caught the attention in France, where the fall of the notorious ‘French-basher’ Boris Johnson was not much mourned.

Most political observers agree that British-French relations fell to their worst level since World War II during Johnson’s term as Prime Minister – despite his father Stanley taking French citizenship – and many are now hoping for a re-set in the relationship under Johnson’s eventual successor.

The leftwing French daily Libération splashed on Johnson’s departure under the headline Big Beigne, a slightly torturous Big Ben pun, as in French a beigne means a hit or a blow.

The same newspaper simply wished the UK ‘good luck’ at the beginning of Johnson’s premiership.

Talking France

The Talking France podcast is now taking a break for the summer, you can catch the last episode of this series – where we discuss the all-important French subject of holidays – here and you can find the whole of series 1 and series 2  HERE.

