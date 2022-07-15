Read news from:
Energy sobriety: What does Macron’s plan to cut energy use mean for France?

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the government will prepare a plan for 'sobriété énergétique' as Europe faces a winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for people living in France?

Published: 15 July 2022 11:54 CEST
(Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)

In the traditional presidential interview with journalists on the day of the Fête nationale, Macron said that Russia was using energy as “a weapon of war”.

“Today we must prepare for a scenario where we have to do without Russian gas entirely,” he added. 

He added that the government was working on a sobriété énergétique (energy sobriety) plan.

But what does that mean?

The president’s interview provided few details, as is usual for Macron, he simply sketched out the idea and added that details will follow once the government has figured out what they are.

But here’s what we do know:

France, which draws most of its electricity from nuclear power, is not as dependent on Russian gas as other EU countries, such as Germany, for energy production. But Macron wants a 10 percent cut in energy consumption across France in two years.

The country’s top three energy providers have already called on the public to reduce energy consumption this summer in order to save resources and avoid shortages this winter as cuts to Russian gas and oil begin to bite.

Businesses

The initial part of the plan seems to be focused on businesses and public officials, rather than households.

I am going to ask our public administrations, our large businesses, to prepare a plan to consume less this summer,” Macron said.

This line was repeated on Friday by transport minister Clément Beaune in a TV interview.

“We are going to build a plan and we are going to try to pay attention to lighting in the evening. We are going to make a sobriety and load-shedding plan  – it is gas and electricity we are talking about here – with businesses,” Beaune said.

Households

But households in France will also play a role in the plan by saving energy, with Macron calling for “collective solidarity”.

In energy terms, load-shedding is the deliberate and temporary interruption of an electricity supply to avoid excessive load on the generating plant. In South Africa, load-shedding involves planned rolling power cuts in towns and cities, although it’s unlikely that this will be necessary in France.

It seems more likely that more straightforward efforts – as simple as businesses switching off the lights when they close for the evening – will be tried first.

In 2013, a law obliging businesses to switch off outside lights by 1am came into force. That deadline may be brought forward. And the number of towns and villages switching off streetlights in the early hours may well increase.

Environmental campaigners have already been calling for businesses to shut off their lights when they are closed, as this viral video highlights.

Meanwhile, Europe1 has reported that the government could bring forward plans to buy electric rather than ICE fleet cars, and it is considering asking supermarkets and businesses to cut down on air conditioning and heating use in summer and winter.

Gas

The plan intends France to cut energy consumption by 10 percent in two years, and that gas consumption is a key target. Currently, France’s 16 underground gas storage sites are 68 percent full – up from 56 percent full at the same time in 2021. 

Macron wants them at 100 percent capacity before the start of what’s known as “gas winter” on November 1st, when consumption traditionally starts to rise. 

The problem is that Russian gas supplier Gazprom has cutting deliveries to Europe via Nord Stream 1 by 66 percent since mid-June, and shut down the pipeline completely on July 11th – officially for a 10-day maintenance period.

France gets around 17 percent of its gas from Russia through network connections with Germany, which relies heavily on Russian supplies and has criticised Gazprom’s move as “political”, and is working to diversify its sourcing of future gas supplies, Macron said.

Nuclear power

In the longer-term, Macron said that France’s energy security would continue to depend on nuclear power. The country currently draws about 70 percent of its energy needs from its ageing nuclear power stations. 

Macron has already outlined plans to renew France’s nuclear power generation and committed again to continuing down this path, saying: “Nuclear power is a sustainable solution … in France and abroad.”

We should expect to find out more about the plan in the coming days.

‘We tip less in France than in the US’ – readers reveal who they tip, and how much

To tip or not to tip, who and how much - we asked readers of The Local about how they handle tipping in France, and whether their behaviour has changed during their time here.

Published: 15 July 2022 09:15 CEST
France has less of a tipping culture than other countries, but the concept of un pourboire (a tip – literally ‘for a drink’) does exist, although whether to tip is more of a personal choice.

This is what readers of The Local told us about their tipping behaviour. 

Do you tip?

In France, service is included as part of the bill, so – strictly speaking – it is not necessary to add a bit extra. Even so,  93.5 percent of those who responded to our online questionnaire said that they tip at least some of the time.

But although almost every tips at least some of time, only a third (34.8 percent) said that they tipped every time they have drinks or go out.

More than a quarter (28.3 percent) said they tip sometimes (if they fell like it or had spare change), while almost half (43.5 percent) said they would reserve tipping for those times the service had been particularly good. 

“At a café if I pay in cash or have a few extra coins I will leave the spare change … [but] I often pay with a card and do not tip. However, if we have a really nice experience with great service we will tip nicely to show our gratitude, usually around 10 percent of the bill,” wrote Strasbourg-based Lauren Lever.

Who else?

As well as tipping servers at a café or restaurant, hairdressers and taxi drivers were regularly mentioned in reader responses – as were cleaners, guardiennes, nail technicians, and concierges. One reader also mentioned staff who service his bicycle.

“I asked my hairdresser about this. She said it was the thought that counts, and that a few cents meant as much as a higher tip,” wrote Kate Mears, from Bergerac.

But, she added: “She may have been being polite, as who doesn’t like a large tip, but I think she was stressing that there’s no pressure at all to tip, not to tip, or how much.”

How much?

That is very much a matter of personal choice. Most respondents said that they would round-up a bill to include a tip, while others said that they would give some spare change. Most agreed that they added between 5 percent and 10 percent to a bill at a time.

Usually at least enough to bring the total service amount up to 20 percent. I worked in food service once upon a time. Interestingly, some of my French friends tip generously, others not at all,” wrote Rebecca Brite, who lives in Paris.

Taxi drivers, meanwhile, could expect an additional euro or two, especially if they managed to avoid the worst of the city traffic. Hairdressers, too, may see their bill rounded up a couple of euros for a cut well done.

Christmas gifts

Christmas is a time for giving – and, in France, traditionally a time for les étrennes – the seasonal tip given to certain groups who help you out throughout the year.

You may also get a visit from your La Poste delivery person, or the local firefighters, selling a calendar. Your local refuse collection staff may also still call, though these practices are on the decline. There is no set price for these seasonal calendars, you give whatever you want and it’s seen as a fundraising exercise and way to say ‘thank you’.

Kate Mears wrote that she and her family were relatively new to France and still getting to grips with tipping conventions here, but added: “I give between €5 and €20 to the Christmas calendar people such as the pompiers who call at the door – three different ones last year.”

It seems, also, that Covid-19 has led to some generous tipping. Thomas wrote that the concierge in his building received a “very generous tip”.

She does a lot of extra things for me, including shopping if I have to quarantine! She is a real gem!” he explained.

Nicholas Bouler, who divides his time between Birmingham, Alabama, and Orléans wrote: “Our apartment has a guardien,” who received a Christmas tip because “he was especially helpful when we were moving in. “

Tipping behaviours

Readers, especially those from the US, said that they had noticed a change in their attitudes towards tipping since coming to France. 

Lauren Lever said: “In the States we always tip 20 percent of the bill because the servers depend on that money to earn their living. In France I have definitely lost that habit and do not feel bad if I don’t leave a tip, or leave a small tip, in most circumstances.”

Stephanie, from Poissy, agreed: “I’m from the US, where you always tip everyone. Since I know it’s not the culture in France, I’ve stopped tipping. 

“It’s easier this way and I am saving some money. I think it’s great that they pay servers a higher wage here, that way the customers aren’t covering it all by their tips alone. Plus it’s less expensive for us to eat out because we just pay for the food and that’s all. It feels like a win-win for both customers and servers.”

One, Rebecca Brite, told us that the difference in attitudes towards tipping had, ironically, prompted her to tip more at US restaurants.

Another respondent said that Covid-19 had made them more likely to tip “ because people missed out for so long and to encourage a solution to staff shortages”.

But others said they were more likely to tip less in France, or even not at all, because service is routinely included in the bill. 

“I used to tip 10 percent but locals said there’s “Service a compris” … so there is no need” a reader from St Tropez who preferred to remain anonymous told us.

Kate Mears added: “I tip less often as I’d heard it was unFrench to tip and now I live here I’m trying to act like a local and not a tourist!”

And Fiona Rennison, from Lot-et-Garonne explained: “We tipped more in the UK. Here we tip less because it’s not expected and we know people are paid a decent living wage – but we happily pay more for better quality food.”

