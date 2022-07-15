For members
ENERGY
Energy sobriety: What does Macron’s plan to cut energy use mean for France?
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the government will prepare a plan for 'sobriété énergétique' as Europe faces a winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for people living in France?
Published: 15 July 2022 11:54 CEST
(Photo: Ludovic Marin / AFP)
READER INSIGHTS
‘We tip less in France than in the US’ – readers reveal who they tip, and how much
To tip or not to tip, who and how much - we asked readers of The Local about how they handle tipping in France, and whether their behaviour has changed during their time here.
Published: 15 July 2022 09:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments