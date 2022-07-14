Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

France nods to Ukraine in Bastille Day military parade

The war in Ukraine made its mark on Paris's traditional Bastille Day military parade on Thursday as France honoured its eastern European NATO allies.

Published: 14 July 2022 09:23 CEST
French elite acrobatic flying team
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) release smoke in the colours of the French flag as they perform a fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14th. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

French troops deployed close to Ukraine since the Russian assault in February have a special place at the event, which was attended by President Emmanuel Macron, his government and foreign leaders.

“The parade is marked by, and takes account of, the strategic context,” an official in Macron’s office said.

“The idea is to highlight the strategic solidarity with our allies.”

READ ALSO: Bastille day – what’s happening on July 14th in France this year?

Almost five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the parade on the Champs-Elysees opened with the presentation of the national flags of nine allied guest countries, most of them neighbours of Ukraine or Russia: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

Troops representing France’s contingent on NATO’s eastern flank were next. Paris expedited the deployment of 500 troops to Romania days after the Russian attack on Ukraine, and has signalled its readiness to boost numbers if needed.

France also participates in ground and air operations in Estonia, and has sent Rafale fighter jets to bolster Poland’s air defences.

French military near the Arc de Triomphe ahead of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2022.

French military near the Arc de Triomphe ahead of the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on July 14, 2022. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Macron’s increased military commitment to eastern Europe is happening at the same time as a France reduces troops in Africa’s Sahel region. Paris will keep no more than 2,300 troops there by the end of the summer, down from more than 5,000 a year ago.

Match means to threats

In the light of the Ukraine conflict and inflationary pressures, Macron has announced an increased defence budget for the coming years “to match the means to the threats”.

On Wednesday, Macron asked the defence ministry to come up with a revision of the next procurement plan running to 2030.

“At a time when conflicts are intensifying, we must raise our targets,” he said at a defence ministry event.

“Our operational target for 2030 must be revised to improve our capacity to meet the challenge of any return of a high-intensity conflict,” he said.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has revealed gaps in the military capabilities of France which, like several other western countries, has been sending aid and hardware to Ukraine which, however, says it needs far more.

The current shift to artillery warfare in Ukraine especially has highlighted France’s lacking capacity to produce large amounts of ammunition
quickly.

The July 14th parade marks the anniversary of the 1789 assault by rebels on the Bastille, then a prison, an event that is credited with kicking off the French Revolution.

It is an annual opportunity to showcase France’s latest military hardware, in a spectacular setting attended by many thousands of spectators lining the Champs-Elysees, and viewed by millions more on TV.

On Thursday, 6,300 people are scheduled to take part in the parade, 5,000 of whom will be on foot.

The show will also involve 64 planes, 25 helicopters, 200 horses and 181 motorised vehicles.

The air force demonstration, the parade’s culminating point, will include aircraft from European allies and the Patrouille de France fighter jet
squadron – already seen flying over the Cannes Film Festival this year for the world premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” starring Tom Cruise – which will draw the French flag’s blue-white-red colours in the sky.

The Reaper drone, used in the Sahel in the hunt for jihadists, will make its first Bastille Day appearance.

Like in countless other cities across France, there will be gigantic fireworks after nightfall, although some, like Nimes in southwestern France, have cancelled the event because of a high fire risk brought on by a massive heatwave.

By Daphne BENOIT and Jurgen HECKER

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

8 reasons to take the train in France this summer

From comfy seats and great picnic options to good views - and of course your carbon footprint - here are 8 reasons why you should ditch flying and take the train in France this summer.

Published: 13 July 2022 10:11 CEST
8 reasons to take the train in France this summer

High speed networks

In global terms, French trains are pretty good. The high-speed TGV network connects the country up well, allowing you to travel from one end of the country to the other in less than four hours (Paris to Marseille, 775km, takes three-and-a-half hours on the direct train).

Although trains aren’t cheap there are regular sales and offers, plus railcards for families, young people and pensioners which means that it can be quite affordable if you plan in advance.

Once off the TGV network and onto the local TER trains, things are a little slower and more basic, with fewer trains per day that connect France’s small towns and villages.

International routes

But the train network is not just for within France. There is also a host of international connections.

You can travel direct to Barcelona, Milan, Vienna, Amsterdam and Geneva to name just a few destinations, not forgetting the 2 hour 20 minute direct journey from Paris to London on the Eurostar.

If you’re planning a real adventure or a multi-country trip don’t forget to check out prices for an Interrail pass.

The downside is that a lot of the international routes do tend to depart from Paris, which is not ideal if you’re based in another part of France.

READ ALSO 6 European cities less than 7 hours from France by train

There won’t be a strike (probably)

Strikes are an occupational hazard in France, but this summer French rail unions have said that there won’t be any more strikes until September in their ongoing pay dispute.

That doesn’t rule out local strikes on different issues, but does mean that large, nationwide strikes on the rail network are unlikely this summer, before pay negotiations restart on September 1st.

Comfy chair, a nice lunch and good drinks

There’s no denying that trains are more comfortable than planes. Seats are bigger and more comfortable; you have a table, a charging point for your electronic devices and you can get up and walk around at any time. First class carriages provide even more space and tickets are often less than €10 more than standard price ones, if you feel you deserve some pampering.

READ ALSO What I learned taking the train through Europe with two kids

French TGV trains (with the exception of the budget Ouigo lines) have bars and buffet cars serving food and snacks, plus drinks, and trains often partner with local companies to promote French-made beer or wine.

You can also bring your own picnic on board as trains have no limits on hang luggage or 100ml liquid restrictions, so if you prefer you can buy or make a picnic lunch and bring it on board with a nice bottle of wine. 

Good views 

There’s also the question of the view – much of France is simply stunning and a train window gives you a prime view of some lovely parts of the countryside that you might not otherwise see.

From the rolling hills of central France to the Alps or the Pyrenees if you’re on one of those international routes or some lovely coastlines (Marseille to Nice is particularly gorgeous) there is a lot to see.

VIDEO 7 of the most beautiful train rides in France

City centre destinations

Although train journeys are usually longer than flying, don’t forget to factor in the time spent getting to and from the airport (plus airport waiting and queuing times).

While city airports can be a long way away from where you want to be (looking at you, ‘Paris’ Beauvais), train stations tend to be fairly central to cities, meaning that you arrive close to where you actually want to be. You will also avoid extra charges for bus/train/taxi transfers from the airport into the city.

Pets (and bikes)

It’s not just humans that French trains welcome, pets are also allowed on all trains (with the exception of the Eurostar).

They will need a ticket, though. Pets (or their owners) now pay a standard fare of €7, small dogs and other pets must travel in a carrier while large dogs are required to wear a muzzle – full details here.

If you’re planning a cycling holiday, most French trains can also accommodate your bike – TGVs have storage areas but you need to pre-book a space for your bike (at no extra charge) and bikes must be carried folded or disassembled. Local TER trains also have storage spaces which don’t need to be pre-booked, although there may be limited space on certain lines at busy times – full details here.

Carbon footprint 

Finally, there’s the undeniable fact that taking the train is better for the planet.

Air travel produces 77 tonnes more CO2 per passenger than a train taking the same route. 

In recognition of this fact, the French government has banned domestic flights where an alternative rail route that takes less than two-and-a-half hours exists, therefore axing the Paris to Lyon, Paris to Bordeaux and Paris to Nantes flights.

The original proposal was to ban domestic flights where a rail route of six hours or less existed, but as is often the way in politics the proposal was watered-down as it made its way through parliament. But there’s nothing to stop travellers making this their own personal pledge this summer – if everyone did it then it would save 3.5million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, according to Greenpeace . . . 

SHOW COMMENTS