Reader question: Do the French really eat frogs, snails and horses?
It's among the most persistent stereotypes of the French, that they love to guzzle down on frogs' legs, snails and a juicy horse steak - but are these eating habits really part of modern France?
Published: 1 July 2022 12:06 CEST
Can France’s Constitution be changed to add the right to abortion?
In the wake of the American Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights for women in the US, French politicians from the centre and the left say they will move to have the right to terminate pregnancy enshrined in France's Constitution - so how easy is it to amend the Constitution in France?
Published: 28 June 2022 13:50 CEST
