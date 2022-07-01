Read news from:
FOOD & DRINK

Reader question: Do the French really eat frogs, snails and horses?

It's among the most persistent stereotypes of the French, that they love to guzzle down on frogs' legs, snails and a juicy horse steak - but are these eating habits really part of modern France?

Published: 1 July 2022 12:06 CEST
All photos: AFP

Along with wine and the baguette, certain culinary habits are along the most often-cited clichés about the French – in fact the supposed habit of eating frogs’ legs even led the English to nickname the French ‘frogs’ (in return they are called les Rosbifs – the roast beef-eaters).

But while these might all have been true at some point in history, are they still part of the daily diet in France?

Frogs

It was only ever the leg of the frog that was eaten in France, cuisse de grenouille are usually served grilled or deep-fried, but recipes exist that call for boiling or baking.

Data from 2018 showed that 160 million frogs’ legs were eaten in France that year (80 million frogs) but keep in mind that they’re pretty small so a normal portion would probably involve about 15 legs, so that’s only about 10 million actual frogs’ leg meals.

That would equate to roughly one in every 6 French people having one frogs’ legs meal per year, so they’re not exactly an everyday menu item.

They’re also quite a regional dish, popular in eastern France and the Vosges mountains but rarely seen on menus elsewhere in the country.

Ever since the 1980s frog hunting in France has been largely banned, so the majority of thighs eaten in France are actually imported from Indonesia, where the dish is also popular. Frogs are also eaten across Asia and in the USA.

Are they nice? – they’re so small and fiddly to eat that it’s quite hard to actually gauge the flavour of them, they mostly taste a bit like chicken, or whatever sauce they are served with. They’re pretty healthy though (unless deep fried) as frog is a lean meat.

Snails

Here’s one cliché that stands up, France remains the number 1 world consumer of snails, going through 30,000 tonnes a year.

While some people love them, they’re not often on the menu in most French people’s homes, and many of the above-mentioned portions are served in restaurants – there’s even a specialist snail restaurant in Paris.

If you’re a fan, however, you can buy a special dish, like an extra thick plate with holes in it for each snail, which keeps your snails warm and the butter nicely melted as you eat it.

Although enjoying more of a geographical spread than frogs, snails tend to be more commonly available in northern France.

If you enjoy snails, now is the time to eat them after the French Federation of Conserved Foods warned that climate change means that snail harvests are getting smaller every year.

Are they nice? They’re usually cooked in lashings of garlicy, herby butter and let’s be honest, almost everything tastes good if you throw in enough garlic and butter. They’re pretty chewy to eat but not unpleasant. 

Horse

This one seems to particularly horrify horse-loving Brits, although many European countries have traditionally eaten horse-meat – both Italians and Finns currently eat more horse than the French.

You will still see this on menus in some places, although it’s less common than it was. In 2015 180,000 tonnes of horse-meat was consumed in France, but only 20 percent of the population said that they ate it.

Traditionally horse-meat was a low cost alternative to beef for shoppers who needed to watch the pennies, and it has seen a steady year-on-year decline over the past 40 years. 

What you will see on a lot of French high streets however are traditional Boucherie chevaline – horse butchers. These may not actually sell horse-meat these days, but often business-owners keep the historic signs or the wooden model of a horse’s head that hangs outside the shop.

There are strict health regulations on butchering horses for meat so you’re unlikely to be eating someone’s pet, because a wide range of standard veterinary medicines are banned for use in horses that will enter the food chain.

Is it nice? Like beef, horse is usually served as either a steak, a steak tartare or a hamburger and – just like beef – much depends on how fresh it is and how well it’s cooked. If you get a good burger you’re unlikely to be able to tell the difference from beef.

What do the French really eat?

The TV channel France 2 runs an annual poll called Le plat préféré des français in which people vote for their favourite dish.

And, in a blow to traditional French gastronomic pride, the current favourite dish in France is . . . couscous.

Is it nice? Yes, it really is. The mainstay of North African cuisine, couscous-based meals are widely available in many French cafés and couscouseries. The usual serving style is to bring diners a mound of couscous and a tureen of vegetable tagine while meat (lamb kebabs, merguez sausages or chicken thighs) is ordered separately.

Cheap, filling, delicious and ubiquitous, couscous holds a similar place in French hearts to the high-street curry house in the UK or the pizzeria in the USA.

Baguette

This stereotype is true, the French really do go bonkers for baguettes and consume approximately 6 billion of them per year.

FRANCE EXPLAINED

Can France’s Constitution be changed to add the right to abortion?

In the wake of the American Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights for women in the US, French politicians from the centre and the left say they will move to have the right to terminate pregnancy enshrined in France's Constitution - so how easy is it to amend the Constitution in France?

Published: 28 June 2022 13:50 CEST
France’s first Constitution came into force in 1791, written by the French Revolutionaries and promising liberté, egalité and fraternité.

Those values are still very much in evidence in France today (in fact they’re carved into every public building) but in 1791 medicine involved bleeding, social networks meant gossiping with your neighbours over the wall and wigs made out of horsehair were very fashionable – in short, things change.

And the French constitution changes with them.

In fact, even talking about ‘the’ constitution is a little misleading, since France has had 15 different constitutions between the French Revolution of 1789 and the adoption of the current constitution in 1958 – the birth of the Fifth Republic.

Since 1958, there have also been 24 revisions to the constitution. Introducing it, then-President Charles du Gaulle said “the rest is a matter for men,” (we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume he meant people, since women did have the vote by then) in other words, he envisaged that it would be revised when necessary.

So the short answer is that constitutional change in France is possible – and there is significant precedent for it – but there are several steps involved. 

What does it take to change the Constitution?

Changing the constitution in France requires Presidential approval, plus the approval of both houses of parliament (the Assemblée nationale and the Senate) and then the approval of the final text by a three-fifths majority of two parliaments.

The other option is a referendum, but only after the two assemblies have voted in favour.

In short, it needs to be an issue that has wide and cross-party support.

Articles 11 and 89 of the French constitution cover changes.

Article 11 allows for a constitutional referendum, which is a tool that is intended to give the people decisive power in legislative matters. A high-profile example of this is when former French President Charles de Gaulle employed Article 11 to to introduce the appointment of the president by direct universal suffrage in 1962, which modified then-Article 6 of the constitution. However, this method of changing the constitution is controversial, and can technically only be done for specific themes: the organisation of public authorities, economic and social reforms, or to ratify international treaties. Technically it does not require the referendum to first pass through parliament.

What did previous reforms cover?

Looking at the reforms in the last 60 years, the scope has been pretty wide.

The French Constitution was substantially amended to “take account of these new developments, needs, ideas, and values.” The goal of these amendments was to better “define and control the power of the executive, to increase the powers of Parliament, and to better assure the protection of fundamental rights.”

About 47 articles were amended or drafted, and some new provisions came into force immediately, such as the limitation to two consecutive presidential terms. 

Examples range from the 2000 Constitutional referendum where French people voted to shorten the presidential term from seven years to five years; the 2007 constitutional amendment to abolish the death penalty, and several amendments to adapt the French constitution to make it compatible with EU treaties such as the Maastricht and Lisbon treaties. 

Is a constitutional change more powerful than a law?

The most recent call for change – sparked by events in America – is to add the right to abortion into the constitution.

The right to abortion in France is protected by the “Veil law,” which was passed in 1975, so is there a benefit to adding it to the constitution as well?

Simply being a law does not give a definitive and irrevocable right to abortion in France and the law can be changed – parliament recently elongated the legal time limit for performing an abortion up to 14 weeks, which shows that under different circumstances lawmakers would be free to remove these provisions and chip away at the “Veil law.”

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What is the law on abortion in France?

If a majority of deputés agreed on a text banning abortion it could become law (although there are other procedural steps to pass through and such a decision would be challenged in the courts). Whereas, as outlined above, changing a constitutional right requires a much broader consensus from across the political spectrum.

In short, enshrining the right in the constitution would provide further protection for the right in the event of a future government that is anti-abortion – Marine Le Pen, who came second in the recent residential election has always been very vague on whether she supports the right to abortion, while many in her party are openly anti-abortion.

Why has France had so many constitutions?

The simple answer is that France’s many constitutions have reflected the shift between authoritarianism and republicanism throughout French history.

France is currently on its Fifth Republic, and its history since the French Revolution has also involved several periods of restoration of the monarchy and a brief period under an Emperor – all of these different regimes have required their own constitution.

READ MORE: Explained: What is the French Fifth Republic?

During the tumultuous revolutionary period, France had several constitutions, culminating in “Constitution of the Year XII,” which established the First French Empire. When the monarchy was restored, a new constitution codified the attempt to establish a constitutional monarchy.

France’s current constitution ushered in the Fifth Republic, largely at the behest of General Charles de Gaulle who was called to power during the May 1958 political crisis. One of the defining characteristics of the Fifth Republic is that it is a democracy, though the executive (the president) holds a significant amount of power.

So far, the Fifth Republic’s constitution has lasted 64 years, and should the Fifth Republic last until 2028, it will be the longest Republic – even longer than the Third Republic which endured from 1870 to 1940.

Could France have a new constitution in the future?

It is very possible. Former left-wing presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon has proposed a Sixth Republic, which, according to France 24, would involve “proportional representation to make parliament more representative; giving citizens the power to initiate legislation and referendums, and to revoke their representatives; and scrapping special powers that currently give France’s executive right to pass legislation without parliamentary approval.” 

Mélenchon failed in his 2022 presidential bid however, so the Fifth Republic is still – for the moment – on course to beat that longevity record.

