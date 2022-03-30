For members
Reader Question: How many baguettes does the average French person eat per day?
Baguettes are pretty popular in France - but how many does the average French person get through?
Published: 30 March 2022
Reader question: What kind of gift should I give a French person?
As one of our readers has discovered, the French are not accustomed to giving bottles of wine as a gift - particularly at dinner parties. We take a look at some alternatives.
Published: 29 March 2022
