France likely to hit record temperatures on Saturday

The heatwave currently gripping France could see parts of the country reach record high temperatures according to meteorologists. Scientists say the frequency of these extreme weather events has increased because of global warming.

Published: 18 June 2022 11:26 CEST
Parisians enjoy the sun as France heads towards new temperature records.
Parisians enjoy the sun as France heads towards new temperature records. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)

Saturday is to mark a peak in temperatures since the heatwave in France began earlier this week. 

Météo France warns that “many absolute temperature records could be broken.”

Temperature records for the month of June were broken in Carcassonne, Toulouse/Francazal, Cognac and Saintes. 

This heatwave is historic for other reasons too – since records began in 1947, a heatwave has never been recorded this early in the year in France. 

11 French départements all located in the west and southwest of the country have been issued red weather alerts for Saturday. A further 58 départements have been issued orange warnings. 

Parts of the southwest are set to hit temperatures between 40-42C. 

In the Aquitaine département, it is possible that temperatures will even reach 43C in what Météo France describes as a “truly exceptional situation”. 

“Hospitals are at capacity, but are keeping up with demand,” Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told reporters in Vienne, near Lyon in the southeast on Friday.

Schoolchildren were told to stay at home in departments at alert level “red” and the health ministry activated a special heatwave hotline.

The Red Cross also organised efforts to distribute water to the homeless community in Toulouse, where temperatures are expected to soar to 38 C on Saturday.

“There are more deaths of people in the streets in the summer than in the winter,” said volunteer Hugues Juglair, 67.

Meanwhile rock and metal fans at the music festival Hellfest in western France were sprayed with water from hoses and enormous vaporisers in front of the stage, as they head-banged to an opening-day line-up, including Deftones and The Offspring.

Forecasters predict that France will finally begin to cool down on Saturday night, through to Sunday – in some places by up to 15C. This will likely trigger stormy episodes with rain and strong winds along the west coast.

Is climate change to blame?

It is difficult to attribute an individual weather event, like a heatwave, to climate change.

But scientists believe that the increased frequency of heatwaves as a general phenomenon in France is likely generated by warming temperatures. 

Prior to 1989, France experienced a heatwave every five years on average. Since 2000, these have become annual occurrences. Data suggests that heatwaves are also becoming longer and more intense. 

Since 2010, France has experienced 19 heatwaves – with 2014 the only year when one didn’t take place. This means that the country has experienced more heatwaves in the last 12 years, than during the entire period ranging from 1947-2000. 

Heatwave alerts spread to Paris as temperatures set to hit 38C

Temperature records are predicted to explode in France on Saturday as almost the entire country is under a weather alert for extreme heat.

Published: 17 June 2022 16:33 CEST
Much of the country has seen high temperatures all week with an unusually early heatwave, but Saturday is predicted to be the hottest day so far.

A total of 14 département are red alert – the highest alert level where the temperatures present a danger to human health and life – while 56 of the country’s 96 mainland départements are on orange alert.

The alert area covers almost the entire country including the greater Paris Île-de-France region and most of Brittany and Normandy, where temperatures are predicted to hit 38C.

The highest temperatures remain in west and south west France, which will continue to see 40C heat on Saturday.

The areas on red alert are; Charente, Charente-Maritime, Deux-Sèvres, Gers, Gironde, Haute-Garonne, Hautes-Pyrénées, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Tarn, Tarn-et-Garonne, Vendée and Vienne. 

In better news, the heatwave is predicted to break on Saturday evening with storms pushing in from the west and ushering in cooler temperatures.

Friday saw one third of French départements at the highest or second-highest heat alert level, schoolchildren in the south west were told to stay at home, many public events were cancelled and the health ministry activated a special heatwave hotline.

“Hospitals are at capacity, but are keeping up with demand,” Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon told reporters in Vienne, near Lyon in the southeast.

“This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France” since 1947, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at weather authority Meteo France.

With “many monthly or even all-time temperature records likely to be beaten in several regions,” he called the unseasonable weather a “marker of climate change”.

