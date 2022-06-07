France rolls out new emergency text alert system

The FR-ALERT system will send messages via SMS to users in the regions affected.

Covered by the systems will be extreme weather such as storms, floods or wildfires, health warnings such as epidemic alerts or food recalls, biological or chemical incidents such as a factory leak, technological or industrial incidents such as major crashes on the road or serious disruption on railways or terror attacks.

Users who have a French-registered cellphone will begin to receive messages from their operators over the next few days, telling them about the new alert.

Users will have to agree to receiving the alerts.

Ce matin vous avez peut-être reçu une “mise à jour opérateur”. Elle est nécessaire pour FR-ALERT. pic.twitter.com/ZOBJAczjLk — GRZ (@GuillaumeRozier) June 4, 2022

Users are then automatically subscribed to all alerts, but can turn them off by going to the Notifications in their phone settings, finding FR-ALERT and turning off notifications.

The messages are sent via SMS (text message) and are routed through the operator’s antenna – so you will only get a message if you are in the region affected by a particular incident.

Messages will be sent in French, although authorities say there is a ‘possibility’ for other languages if an incident is in a tourist area or particularly affects tourists.