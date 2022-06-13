Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From festivals to the final round of voting, plus a review of the 'burkini' swimsuit in French pools, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:51 CEST
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week
Emmanuelle and Brigitte Macron pictured voting on Sunday. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

Monday

Campaigning restarts – after a pause in campaigning over the weekend while voting went ahead for the first round of the parliamentary elections, the campaign restarts on Monday for the second round of voting on June 19th. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is heading to her constituency in Calvados, Normandy.

READ ALSO French parliamentary elections: What happens next?

Football – France take on Croatia in the final game of the pool stages for the Nations Cup. The match will be held at Satde de France.

Tuesday

Macron to Romania – Emmanuel Macron begins a two-day visit to Romania and Moldova to discuss the war in Ukraine and the EU response. Speculation has been rife that Macron will take the opportunity to visit Ukraine too, the Elysée says only that Macron “stands ready to go to Ukraine . . . if it would be helpful to president Volodymyr Zelensky”.

Mélenchon in Toulouse – Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left alliance Nupes, will hold a campaign meeting in Toulouse to rally his supporters ahead of the second round of voting – Nupes and Macron’s alliance Ensemble finished neck-and-neck in round one, although pollsters predict that the Macronists will win more seats in parliament. Mélenchon himself is not standing for election, but hopes to be named Prime Minister if his group wins a majority.

Burkini review – the Conseil d’Etat, one of the French administration’s highest authorities, will review the decision by local authorities in Grenoble to allow the full-body ‘burkini’ swimsuit in municipal swimming pools. Opponants of the decision including Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin say the decision goes against the French tradition of laïcité (secularism).

Wednesday

Baccalauréat begins – school pupils around France begin their written ‘bac’ exams, starting with the philosophy paper.

Macron in Moldova – Macron continues his visit with a trip to Moldova.

Thursday

Marseille festival – the 27th Marseille festival begins, running until July 10th it offers theatre, music, cinema and art.

Saturday

Pride parades – it’s Pride month and parades take place on Saturday in Ancenis, Arles, Brest, Caen, Gap, Guéret, Laval, Lorient, Metz, Rouen, Saint-Quentin, Strasbourg and Tours. Some towns have already held their events, while Biarritz, Bourges, Montpellier and Paris hold their parades on June 25th.

Sunday

Elections – Voting begins for the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, where each area selects their local deputé to sit in the French parliament.

Polling stations open at 8am and close at 6pm, 7pm or 8pm depending on where you are (most of the big cities are keeping their polling stations open until 8pm) while the preliminary results will be announced at 8pm.

READ ALSO French parliamentary elections: What happens on Sunday and why it’s important

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From tax deadlines to Pride parades, plus a new restaurant and the first round of voting in elections, here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 7 June 2022 08:46 CEST
On the agenda: What's happening in France this week

Monday

Pentecost – the Christian festival of Pentecost is a holiday for some people in France, but not everyone. Some people instead practice ‘Solidarity Day’ in which they work as normal and give their wages to good causes.

Eiffel Tower restaurant – the restaurant on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower reopens, rebranded as Madame Brasserie. Under the direction of two Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx it now focuses on healthy and seasonal cuisine, as well as obviously providing great views of the city. 

Tuesday

Emergency mobilisation – staff at hospital emergency departments across the country will hold a day of demonstrations against the state of emergency healthcare, which has seen increasing staff shortages.

Wednesday

Tax deadline – the final tax deadline is on Wednesday for people who live in départements 55 to 96 or French overseas territories. Deadlines for the rest of the country to have completed the annual tax declaration have already passed.

Ask the expert: How to fill out the 2022 French tax declaration

Friday

Travel to Japan – Japan reopens its borders to tourists from 96 countries, including France.

Austria v France – the French men’s national football team travel to Austria for the third pool stage game of the Nations League after losing to Denmark and drawing with Croatia.

Saturday

Pride parades – June is Pride month and towns across France are staging events. The towns of Arras, Carcassonne, Compiègne, Le Havre, Lyon, Mende and Nantes all have events on Saturday, while Bordeaux stages a Pride parade on Sunday. Other cities, including Paris, have their parades later in the month.

Sunday

Elections – the first round of voting in the parliamentary elections takes place on Sunday. Polling booths around France will be open from 8am, with the preliminary results announced at 8pm.

The elections are to elect new deputés (the equivalent of MPs) who sit in the Assemblée nationale. If one candidate wins an absolute majority with more than 12.5 percent of the vote they are elected, if no-one gets the absolute majority then a second round is held on June 19th. 

READ ALSO What happens and when during France’s parliamentary elections

SHOW COMMENTS