On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday

Campaigning restarts – after a pause in campaigning over the weekend while voting went ahead for the first round of the parliamentary elections, the campaign restarts on Monday for the second round of voting on June 19th. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is heading to her constituency in Calvados, Normandy.

Football – France take on Croatia in the final game of the pool stages for the Nations Cup. The match will be held at Satde de France.

Tuesday

Macron to Romania – Emmanuel Macron begins a two-day visit to Romania and Moldova to discuss the war in Ukraine and the EU response. Speculation has been rife that Macron will take the opportunity to visit Ukraine too, the Elysée says only that Macron “stands ready to go to Ukraine . . . if it would be helpful to president Volodymyr Zelensky”.

Mélenchon in Toulouse – Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left alliance Nupes, will hold a campaign meeting in Toulouse to rally his supporters ahead of the second round of voting – Nupes and Macron’s alliance Ensemble finished neck-and-neck in round one, although pollsters predict that the Macronists will win more seats in parliament. Mélenchon himself is not standing for election, but hopes to be named Prime Minister if his group wins a majority.

Burkini review – the Conseil d’Etat, one of the French administration’s highest authorities, will review the decision by local authorities in Grenoble to allow the full-body ‘burkini’ swimsuit in municipal swimming pools. Opponants of the decision including Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin say the decision goes against the French tradition of laïcité (secularism).

Wednesday

Baccalauréat begins – school pupils around France begin their written ‘bac’ exams, starting with the philosophy paper.

Macron in Moldova – Macron continues his visit with a trip to Moldova.

Thursday

Marseille festival – the 27th Marseille festival begins, running until July 10th it offers theatre, music, cinema and art.

Saturday

Pride parades – it’s Pride month and parades take place on Saturday in Ancenis, Arles, Brest, Caen, Gap, Guéret, Laval, Lorient, Metz, Rouen, Saint-Quentin, Strasbourg and Tours. Some towns have already held their events, while Biarritz, Bourges, Montpellier and Paris hold their parades on June 25th.

Sunday

Elections – Voting begins for the second round of voting in the French parliamentary elections, where each area selects their local deputé to sit in the French parliament.

Polling stations open at 8am and close at 6pm, 7pm or 8pm depending on where you are (most of the big cities are keeping their polling stations open until 8pm) while the preliminary results will be announced at 8pm.

