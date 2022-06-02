CALENDAR: What happens and when during France’s parliamentary elections

Politics never stops in France – especially in an election year. Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as President in April, when he beat far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential elections.

Three weeks after the election, Macron’s second term officially began on May 14th. Two days later, Elisabeth Borne became his Prime Minister and formed a government.

But that wasn’t the end of electioneering matters for the year. Under the current system, legislative elections – which decide who fills the 577 available seats in the National Assembly for the next five years – come a few weeks after the Presidential election.

The upcoming votes this month will elect MPs – via a form of proportional representation – to serve residents of France and French overseas territories, plus 11 MPs to look after the interests of French citizens living abroad.

So here’s how events unfold:

Campaigning officially began on Monday, May 30th. That was the date on which candidates were able to start putting up campaign posters on dedicated electoral boards, as per the campaign posters of the presidential elections.

From May 30th, candidates have also been able to post their election pledges on an official website here. Voters can search by candidate name, commune, or département.

Posting on this site is not compulsory, and the same campaign documents will be sent to voters by post before the end of the official campaign, on Friday, June 10th.

During this campaign period, strict controls are in place over the amount of media time candidates are permitted to ensure fair coverage. Unlike Presidential elections, ‘equal time’ is not granted to all candidates, but is based on each candidate’s party at national and local level, current polling and results in recent parliamentary elections.

Party political broadcasts are also permitted during this period. The law states that parties with representatives in the Assembly have a total block of two hours, divided up in proportion to the number of MPs per party.

Parties not represented in the Assembly but presenting at least 75 candidates have a minimum of seven minutes and may be allocated a few minutes from a one-hour block provided for parties not present in the Assembly.

On June 4th and 18th, voters in French Polynesia go to the polls, as do French citizens living in the Americas and Caribbean nations. Polling stations are at French consulates or embassies – the full list of polling stations outside France is available here;

On June 5th and 19th French voters living abroad but outside the Americas and Caribbean nations vote.

Polling dates for voters in in the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, St-Barthélémy, St-Martin, St-Pierre-et-Miquelon are June 11th and 18th.

June 12th marks the first round of voting in France. To be elected directly from the first round, candidates must win an absolute majority of votes cast and the number of votes must be at least equal to a quarter of the registered voters.

If no-one wins an absolute majority, there is a second round of voting. Candidates who have at least 12.5 percent of the vote in their constituencies can go forward to the second round of voting. Unlike the presidential elections, there can be more than two candidates in the second round. Candidates who want to continue to round two must confirm their decision to run for the second round by June 14th.

Then on June 19th is the second round of voting in constituencies where no candidate has met the conditions to be elected in the first round. So whether you get a second trip to the pollinb both depends on where you live and what happened in the first round.

As in the presidential elections, preliminary results will be announced at 8pm, with confirmed results usually arriving on Monday morning.

June 21st marks the end of the mandate of the National Assembly elected in 2017. The MPs who have been re-elected will carry on, while their defeated colleagues will leave.

On June 28th there is the first session of the elected Assembly. Election of the President of the National Assembly.

If Macron’s centrist party and its allies manage to win a majority in the Assembly, business will continue largely as usual.

If they do not, the days and weeks after the election will be marked with horse-trading between political groups to try and put together an alliance. If this is impossible, Macron may be forced to enter a cohabitation with the leader of the largest group in the parliament.