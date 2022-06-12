Read news from:
French elections: Macron and leftist alliance neck-and-neck in first round

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was on track to win the largest number of seats in parliament after the first round of voting on Sunday, projections from polling firms showed, though it remains unclear if it will obtain a majority.

Published: 12 June 2022 20:18 CEST
Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP

Results released at 8pm showed both Macron’s centrist group and the leftwing alliance Nupes (Nouvelle union populaire, écologique and sociale) with 25.2 percent of the vote.

The 8pm result is based on votes counted at a number of specially selected polling stations, chosen to be a representative sample – the method is usually very accurate but the full results will be released by the Interior Ministry on Monday morning.

Projections from pollsters predict that Macron’s group will gain the highest number of seats in the parliament, but could lose his majority – although the seat numbers will not be known until after the second round on June 19th.

His Ensemble (Together) alliance was projected by three firms to win between 260 and 310 seats in the second round of voting on June 19th, with Nupes finishing second, for a projected 150 to 220 seats.

Macron would need to secure at least 289 seats to have a majority for pushing through legislation during his second five-year term.

The Sunday poll was the first round of voting, with constituencies where no candidate has received an absolute majority holding a second round of voting next Sunday, where the electorate picks between the highest scoring candidates.

Macron needs a majority in the French parliament in order to continue his programme of reforms over the next five years, but if his Ensemble group does not gain an absolute majority, he and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne can still attempt to put together an alliance of other parties. 

Nupes is a new alliance between the hard-left La France Insoumise, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the green and the Communists, headed by third-placed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Ensemble, meanwhile, comprises Macron’s La République en Marche party plus centrists MoDem and Horizon – the new party created by former PM Edouard Philippe.

Both groups scored around 25-26 percent of the popular vote that saw fewer than half of registered voters cast a ballot, resulting in record-low turnout projected at 52-53 percent.

The far-right Rassemblement National headed by Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the presidential vote in April, got an estimated 19 percent of the vote, which could result in 10 to 45 seats, according to the projections.

The former education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer was eliminated in the first round in his constituency of Loiret (Orléans) but the Disabilities minister Damien Abad, who has been at the centre of a storm since he was accused of rape by two women, qualified in first position in Ain, north east France.

In total 15 of the the 28 government ministers are standing in these elections – including the Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – and Macron has said that anyone who fails to be elected is expected to step down from their ministerial role.

IN NUMBERS: France’s legislative elections

Mainland France goes to the polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of its legislative election. As the country prepares to decide on its future, we have broken down some of the key figures surrounding the contest.

Published: 11 June 2022 16:36 CEST
IN NUMBERS: France's legislative elections

The imminent parliamentary elections in France will see the country elect MPs to the Assemblée nationale – which is the lower house of the legislature (the equivalent to the House of Representatives in the US or the House of Commons in the UK). 

These elections are important. MPs vote whether or not to approve laws proposed by the government. They can also propose laws of their own, amend legislation and set up investigative committees. 

If Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance party doesn’t win a majority of seats, the French President will struggle to push forward his legislative agenda of reforming pensions, cutting taxes and transforming the European Union. 

Here are some of the key numbers you should know around the legislative elections: 

577 MPs 

Over the two rounds of voting, held on June 12th and June 19th, France will elect a total of 577 MPs to sit in the Assemblée nationale. A party needs to win 289 seats to hold a parliamentary majority. 

Each MP represents a geographical constituency – or circonscription in French. 539 of these are in mainland France, 27 are in overseas territories and 11 are for French people living in non-French territories (French people living in the UK for example would vote for an MP to represent them as part of the ‘northern Europe constituency’ which also encompasses Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Ireland).  

Each constituency covers around 125,000 people in total. 

6293 candidates 

There are 6293 candidates running this year.

Among them are Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Damien Abad, the Disabilities Minister. 

Last month the Presidency announced that any government minister who failed to win a seat would have to resign. 

44 percent 

Only 44 percent of the candidates are women. The law in France says that political parties are required to field gender-balanced lists of candidates – or face financial penalties. 

Although the proportion of female candidates is higher than ever before, it is still insufficient. 

In total, parties have been denied €2.25m in public funding this time around for failing to push forward equal numbers of men and women. 

€37,400

Political parties receive €37,400 per year in public financing for every MP they get elected to the Assemblée nationale. This means that there is both a political and economic incentive for political parties to win as many seats as possible. 

Over the course of the five years in between parliamentary elections, a party with 20 MPs can rake in €3.74 million. 

Even parties that don’t eventually win seats still receive some public financing – €1.64 per vote – as long as they managed to win at least 1 percent of the vote in at least 50 constituencies. 

As the largest party in the current Assemblée nationale, La République en Marche (renamed Renaissance) has received close to €20million in public funding every year. 

4 

In a bid to overturn Macron’s majority, four left-wing parties have combined into a coalition known as Nupes – La Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale

It is made up of the France Unbowed Party, the Europe Ecology – the Greens Party, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party. 

€7239.91

Compared to other parliamentarians around the world, French MPs are paid a staggering amount. 

The basic salary of a French MP is €7239.91 per month, pre-tax. 

On top of this, they are paid an advance of €5,373 to cover parliamentary expenses over five years; a €1,200 subsidy to cover accommodation costs when they come to Paris; more than €10,500 to pay assistants; and an annual payment of more than €20,000 to cover IT costs and taxi journeys. 

When an MP is eventually voted out of office, they receive monthly payments of €3,191 (pre-tax) for six months to help them readjust to normal life. After six months, these payments begin to gradually decrease. 

