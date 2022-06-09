Read news from:
Ministers, maids and ‘Wolverine’ – Who’s standing in France’s parliamentary elections

France goes to the polls again on Sunday to vote in parliamentary elections, so here's a guide to the big names - and the surprise entries - in the race.

Published: 9 June 2022 13:13 CEST
A man casts his ballot during the second round of the 2017 French parliamentary elections 2017. (Photo by Benjamin CREMEL / AFP)

As France’s parliamentary elections approach, you’ll need to know who is who: some are familiar faces, but there are a few surprises in there. If you are looking to see who is running in your area, you can use this interactive map by Franceinfo:

The candidates you might recognise:

Among the candidates, there are several members of the previous government:

Olivier Veran, former Health Minister (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

The former Minister of Health Olivier Véran is running in Isère (Grenoble) in Eastern France. He is still a member of government, currently serving as the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament and Democratic Life.

Véran is running in a district that voted very strongly in favour of President Emmanuel Macron in the presidential election, but his election could be a reflection of French attitudes towards his handling of the health crisis these last two years. 

Former government spokesperson Gabriel Attal (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

The former government spokesman Gabriel Attal, running in Hauts-de-Seine just outside Paris, also hopes to be re-elected.

Since the start of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s tenure, Attal has occupied the post of Minister of Public Action and Accounts. He is expected to perform well in his constituency, with little competition from opposing parties. 

Former Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

Former Minister of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer is running in Loiret, near Orléans.

Blanquer is likely to find himself in more difficulty, as his nomination is being contested by another candidate who is also allied with Macron’s coalition. A controversial figure who suffered low approval ratings at the end of his mandate, particularly from teachers, Blanquer is running in a stronghold for Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National party.

Od the current cabinet of 28 ministers, 15 are running in the parliamentary elections.

The below Twitter thread from pollster Mathieu Gallard asseses their chances, based on local and national factors.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Elisabeth Borne, the new Prime Minister, is a candidate in Calvados, in Normandy, under the banner of Ensemble, Macron’s coalition.

This is the first time she is running in an election – although she has a long career in politics behind her including several stints as a minister, she has always been a ‘technocrat’ appointment – if she fails to win her seat, she will have to leave Matignon “by the republican tradition.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

The Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is seeking re-election in Tourcoing, close to the Belgian border.

This area is his electoral stronghold – he was mayor of Tourcoing before becoming a minister – but Darmanin has been at the centre of several controversies recently, including his handling of policing problems at the Champions League final in Paris and the swimming pool ‘burkini’ row.

French Minister for Solidarity, Autonomy and Persons with Disabilities Damien Abad (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)

Damien Abad, the Disabilities Minister, will be running in Ain, eastern France. Abad was recently accused of sexual assault by two women. He will also have to contend with a strong opposition candidate, Julien Martinez, representing his former party, Les Républicains.

Other members of Borne’s cabinet running in the parliamentary elections are: health minister Brigitte Bourguignon (Pas-de-Calais), labour minister Olivier Dussopt (Ardèche), environment minister Amélie de Montchalin (Essonne), agriculture minister Marc Fesneau (Loir-et-Cher), public functions minister Stanislas Guérini (Paris), overseas territories minister Yaël Braun-Pivet (Yvelines), Europe minister Clément Beaune (Paris), Economic atractiveness minister Franck Riester (Seine-et-Marne), government spokesman Olivia Grégoire (Paris) and maritime minister Justine Benin (Guadeloupe).

Some familiar faces from France’s recent presidential elections are also running:

French far-right party Reconquete! president Eric Zemmour (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

On the far-right, there is Éric Zemmour, who will be running in the 4th constituency of the Var, which is in the south near Côte-d’Azur.

Zemmour founded his political party ‘Reconquest,’ and in the first round of the presidential election he won around seven percent of votes cast, though his presence made a mark. According to a recent Ifop poll, Zemmour could make it to the second round this time, but his opponent Sereine Mauborgne, representing Macron’s LREM, is favored to win the election in the end. 

Former Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen (L) and her sister Marie-Caroline Le Pen (R) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

Marine Le Pen, is running for re-election in the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais.

After refusing to join with Zemmour’s party in a far-right pact, Le Pen’s Rassemblement National has put up 569 candidates, among them Marine’s sister Marie-Caroline Le Pen, who is running in Hauts-de-Seine. 

Other recognisable names running fall under the left alliance la Nupes: Julien Bayou from the Green Party who is running in Paris, and Communist presidential candidate Fabien Roussel who is running in Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, located along the Belgian border.

There are also plenty of newcomers to politics who are running for the first time, here are some of the most interesting or recognisable.

Candidate for the left-wing coalition “NUPES” Rachel Keke (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

A former maid at the Ibis hotel in Paris’ 17th arrondisement near Batignolles, Rachel Kéké is running in the 7th district of Val-de-Marne with the left alliance Nupes.

Kéké is known for having organised the Ibis Batignolles hotel maids strike, which lasted 22 months and is considered the longest strike to have taken place in France’s hotel industry. This will be the first time she is a candidate in a political election.

Stéphane Ravacley (R) candidate with NUPES (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Stéphane Ravacley is a baker who first hit the headlines when he went on a hunger strike to fight to prevent the deportation of his apprentice, Laye Fodé Traoré, who arrived in France as young, undocumented Guinean orphan.

Ravacley also distinguished himself again recently by working to organise a convoy to bring aid to the border between Ukraine and Poland. Now he is the Nupes candidate in Doubs (near Burgundy). 

Isabelle Seguin, candidate with LREM (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Former reality TV contestant, Isabelle Seguin, who won the show Koh-Lanta in 2003, will be running with President Macron’s coalition, Ensemble.

A former flight attendant, Seguin has been an activist since 2017 and is now a candidate in Ain, eastern France.

Toulouse’s French fullback Maxime Medard runs with the ball during a rugby match (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP)

Toulouse and France rugby player Maxime Médard – known as ‘French Wolverine’ because of his impressive sideburns – will be running as a substitute for Laurence Arribagé in Haute-Garonne, south west France.

Médard, who retires at the end of the 2021/22 season, represents the centre-right Les Républicains. 

Former French Prime Minister and candidate Manuel Valls (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Finally, France’s former Prime Minister Manuel Valls attempted to represent French citizens abroad in Spain, Portugal, Andorra and Monaco.

French people living abroad vote one week earlier, so we already know that he didn’t make it past the first round.

Valls, who is a dual French-Spanish national, was a Barcelona city councillor from 2019 to 2021 and prime minister under François Hollande from 2014-2016. In recent years he has come into the spotlight for making inflammatory statements – like suggesting flattening Marseille.

READ MORE: Why has a former French Prime Minister suggested flattening Marseille

The noticeable absences 

Finally, there are some notable names that are missing from this list.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the third placed presidential candidate and leader the Nupes coalition, is visibly missing from the list of candidates running for the législatives. Melenchon has stated that he hopes to ‘pass the baton‘ to the next generation in his constituency of Bouches-du-Rhône (Marseille).

However he’s certainly not ruling out a bigger job – the veteran leftist hopes to force Macron into making him Prime Minister if his group can gain a parliamentary majority and force a cohabitation.

Ex presidential candidate and longtime MP Jean Lassalle is not running for re-election.

Which parties are running candidates?

Several parties have created alliances ahead of the parliamentary elections, and agreed not to run candidates against each other.

President Macron’s party LREM is running in an alliance with MoDem (The Democratic Movement) and Horizon (the party founded by ex PM Edouard Philippe) under the name Ensemble.

Meanwhile, the coalition of left-wing parties known as La Nupes, is composed of the hard-left La France Insoumise, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the Communist party and the Green party.

On the centre-right Les Republicains are running.

Meanwhile, on the far-right the two parties: Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National and Éric Zemmour’s Reconquest party are also running candidates – they have not formed an alliance.

Several smaller parties are also in the mix, as unlike presidential elections there is no requirement for parrainages (endorsements) in order to get on the ballot paper.

These include the Rural Movement (formerly the Hunting, Fishing, Nature and Traditions party), the Animalist Party, the Worker’s Struggle party (led by Nathalie Arthaud in the presidential election), the Pirate Party, the Centrist Alliance, the Solidarity of Regions and People party, the UDI, The Ecologists, the Independent Democratic Workers’ Party, The Patriots, the Republican and Socialist Left, and the Ecology at the Centre party. 

Of these, the Animalist Party ahs caused perhaps the biggest buzz, due to their campaign posters which feature a very cute fluffy duckling (although all the party candidates are in fact human).

POLITICS

France begins choosing new parliament in test for Macron

France votes on Sunday in parliamentary elections with allies of President Emmanuel Macron seeking to retain a majority in the face of an increasingly competitive challenge from a new left-wing coalition.

Published: 9 June 2022 10:05 CEST
Elections for the 577 seats in the lower-house National Assembly are a two-round process, with the shape of the new parliament clear only after the second round, a week later, on June 19th.

They provide a crucial coda to April’s presidential election, when Macron won re-election and pledged a transformative new era after his first term was dominated by protests, the Covid pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.

If the president’s alliance Ensemble (Together) retains an overall majority, he will be able to carry on governing as before. Falling short could prompt a coalition with other right-wing parties and an unwanted cabinet shuffle weeks after the government was revamped.

A win by the left-wing coalition — seen as unlikely by analysts but not impossible — would be a disaster for Macron and raise the spectre of a clunky “cohabitation” — where the premier and president are from different factions — that has paralysed French politics in the past.

Left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, a former Marxist, has already made clear his ambition to become prime minister and stymie Macron’s plan to raise the French retirement age, though the president would retain control over foreign policy.

While Macron and his EU allies breathed a heavy sigh of relief after his solid if unspectacular presidential victory against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, the last weeks have brought no sense of a honeymoon.

Energy and food prices are soaring in France as elsewhere in Europe, the treatment of English fans at the Champions League final in Paris damaged France’s image abroad, and Macron has been accused by Ukraine of being too accommodating to Russia.

And two rape accusations against his new disabilities minister Damien Abad — which he vehemently denied — was the worst possible start for the new government after last month’s long-awaited reshuffle.

New Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has yet to make an impact, and a major radio interview Tuesday was dominated by an exchange with a disabled caller who was left in tears after the premier suggested she should try to find work.

Meanwhile, the French left has moved on from the disunity that saw it fail to make the presidential election run-off by forming the Nupes alliance, which groups Melenchon’s hard-left France Unbowed party, the Socialists, Greens and Communists.

Polls show that it is mounting an increasingly serious challenge to Macron’s alliance, though the two-round system and a high abstention rate, predicted to reach record levels of well over 50 percent, could play into the hands of the president.

Polls project that the Together alliance and Nupes will be neck-and-neck in terms of the popular vote on around 28 percent in the first round, though this figure is quite distinct from the final seat breakdown.

“The day after Emmanuel Macron’s re-election, his lieutenants saw the legislative elections as a formality,” said leading French daily Le Monde.

“But now they have seriously lowered their ambitions… Even a defeat, unthinkable several weeks ago, is now considered not impossible at the Elysee,” it said.

Macron has made clear that ministers who are standing in the election — including Borne, who is making her first attempt at winning a seat — will have to step down if they lose.

Of the 577 deputies in the National Assembly, eight represent France’s overseas territories and 11 account for French nationals living abroad. Macron’s party and his allies currently hold an absolute majority of 345 seats.

The latest poll by Ipsos projects that Macron’s alliance would win 275 to 315 seats, meaning it is by no means assured of an absolute majority, for which 289 seats are needed.

“Projecting seats is a perilous exercise at this stage,” said the managing director of Ipsos France, Brice Teinturier.

“An absolute majority (for Together) is not assured but the presidential majority does have a certain margin” that will play to its advantage in the second round.

Under France’s system, a candidate needs over half of the vote on the day as well as the backing of at least 25 percent of registered voters in a constituency to be elected outright in the first round.

Otherwise the top two candidates in a constituency, as well as any other candidate who won the backing of at least 12.5 percent of registered voters, will go forward to the second round, where the candidate with the most votes wins.

The first round of voting for French living abroad took place early, with results published Monday showing Macron’s candidates finishing top in eight out of the 11 constituencies as expected, but Nupes’ candidates making major gains compared with the last parliament election in 2017.

