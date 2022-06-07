On the agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday
Pentecost – the Christian festival of Pentecost is a holiday for some people in France, but not everyone. Some people instead practice ‘Solidarity Day’ in which they work as normal and give their wages to good causes.
Eiffel Tower restaurant – the restaurant on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower reopens, rebranded as Madame Brasserie. Under the direction of two Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx it now focuses on healthy and seasonal cuisine, as well as obviously providing great views of the city.
Tuesday
Emergency mobilisation – staff at hospital emergency departments across the country will hold a day of demonstrations against the state of emergency healthcare, which has seen increasing staff shortages.
Wednesday
Tax deadline – the final tax deadline is on Wednesday for people who live in départements 55 to 96 or French overseas territories. Deadlines for the rest of the country to have completed the annual tax declaration have already passed.
Friday
Travel to Japan – Japan reopens its borders to tourists from 96 countries, including France.
Austria v France – the French men’s national football team travel to Austria for the third pool stage game of the Nations League after losing to Denmark and drawing with Croatia.
Saturday
Pride parades – June is Pride month and towns across France are staging events. The towns of Arras, Carcassonne, Compiègne, Le Havre, Lyon, Mende and Nantes all have events on Saturday, while Bordeaux stages a Pride parade on Sunday. Other cities, including Paris, have their parades later in the month.
Sunday
Elections – the first round of voting in the parliamentary elections takes place on Sunday. Polling booths around France will be open from 8am, with the preliminary results announced at 8pm.
The elections are to elect new deputés (the equivalent of MPs) who sit in the Assemblée nationale. If one candidate wins an absolute majority with more than 12.5 percent of the vote they are elected, if no-one gets the absolute majority then a second round is held on June 19th.
