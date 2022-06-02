Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS

Reader question: Is the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis really a no-go zone?

Problems at the Champions League final on Saturday has put the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis - home of the Stade de France - back into the spotlight. We answer your questions about the area.

Published: 2 June 2022 11:14 CEST
Reader question: Is the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis really a no-go zone?
Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

Speaking before the Champions League final on Saturday, French ex-footballer Thierry Henry told an American news channel “The final is not in Paris, it’s in Saint-Denis. Trust me, you don’t want to be in Saint-Denis”.

Among other problems at the final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid was the presence of a small number of youths, believed to be Saint-Denis locals, who mugged and attacked some fans and attempted to force their way into the stadium.

So was he right?

Well Henry (who was born in one of Paris’ outer suburbs, about 40km from Saint-Denis) was right about one thing, technically the stadium is not in Paris.

The city of Paris is only the area inside the périphérique ringroad, outside that is the inner suburbs – known as the petite couronne – which are split into three départements – Seine-Saint-Denis to the north and east, Val-de-Marne to the south and east and Hauts-de-Seine to the west. 

This is useful for fans to know, because it affects the type of ticket you buy for public transport.

Was he right about the rest?

No. Stade de France is the French national stadium, it hosts many football and rugby events at both club and international level and is also a popular concert venue. During the pandemic it became a giant vaccine centre.

The causes of the chaos at the Champions League final are still under investigation by UEFA but one thing that we can say for certain is that the events were very unusual – most sports fixtures and concerts at the Stade pass off without incident. 

So why did he say it? 

The commune of Saint-Denis is part of the département (county) of Seine-Saint-Denis, which is one of France’s poorest areas. Although within the département there are some lovely small towns that are popular with Parisian commuters, there are also areas that have high levels of poverty and crime.

READ ALSO No, Paris suburbs are not all deprived and crime-ridden

The area is also racially mixed and many immigrants, asylum seekers and undocumented workers end up here.

The most recent crime figures from Saint-Denis show 14,000 crimes recorded per year, among the 11,000 inhabitants – the majority of which (48.6 percent) were theft and vandalism, followed by violence against the person (30 percent), economic crime (8 percent) and other crime and minor offences such as speeding (13 percent).

This makes the crime rate in Saint-Denis roughly double the French average, but comparable to other urban areas.

The areas of France that have the highest recorded crime are – unsurprisingly – the biggest cities. The highest crime areas in order are; Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis, Bouches-du-Rhone (which contains Marseille), Rhône (which includes Lyon) and Hauts-de-Seine (another Paris suburb). 

If you remember the riots from 2005, those largely took place in Seine-Saint-Denis and there are frequent conflicts between locals and police – with high-profile cases of heavy-handed and racist policing of the area. 

So avoid Saint-Denis?

Absolutely not. There are certain parts of Seine-Saint-Denis where it is not wise for tourists to venture, but Saint-Denis isn’t one of them.

It’s home to a tourist site – the Basilica de Saint-Denis which holds the remains of Saint Denis, who is the patron saint of both France and Paris and was martyred around the second century AD. 

The Basilica is not the only cultural site in the town, there’s also the Cité de Cinema and the Museum of Art and History and much more.

READ ALSO 5 things to know about the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis

And as many fans will attest – including both Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who spent time in the town ahead of the final – there are plenty of pleasant bars, restaurants and cafés.

As we mentioned above though, it does have some problems with crime, so fans who have expensive cars would be best advised to use stadium parking (or park elsewhere and get public transport to the ground) rather than leave them in town.

So who were the local youths causing trouble?

Well according to extreme-right pundit (and convicted racist) Eric Zemmour they are racaille – a racially loaded word that translates as ‘scum’.

The mayor of Saint-Denis sees things a little differently.

Mathieu Hanotin, of the centre-left Parti Socialiste, told BFM TV: “Yes, we have problems of delinquency and crime in Saint-Denis. 

“I have doubled the number of municipal police, we are going to triple them by the end of next year compared to when I arrived in charge two years ago. There is no question about that.

“But what you have to realise is that this event is so attractive for everyone. For the fans [excluding the 40,000 tickets given to Liverpool and Real Madrid football clubs] there were 7,000 tickets on sale and 1 million requests.

“It was also attractive for criminals, and it became the gathering point for criminals from across the Île-de-France region who saw the good deal because, in a nutshell, it smelled of money – if you don’t mind me saying so – and who came to rob the Madrilenians and the English too. And there we didn’t have a police force that was adapted to this phenomenon”.

In total there were 105 arrests made linked to the Champions League final, of which 29 were made in the immediate vicinity of the stadium. Of those 29, more than half were British including seven Brits arrested for attempting to enter the stadium without a ticket.

The remaining 77 arrests took place in the surrounding Seine-Saint-Denis area and did not involve any UK nationals. Full details of those arrests have not been released but French media report that most of them are local to the Seine-Saint-Denis area.

In total 48 people were remanded in custody for offences of theft, violence or selling fake tickets. None of those arrested for having a fake ticket or trying to get into the stadium were kept in custody.

Future

If you take RER B from Charles de Gaulle aiport into Paris you will pass through Saint-Denis and one of the things you will certainly notice is the large number of building sites in the area.

This is related to the 2024 Paris Olympics, as Saint-Denis has been chosen to house the athletes village. New accomodation is being built and once the games are over this will become housing for locals, since there is a housing shortage in the area.

There’s also a new Aquatics centre being built in Saint-Denis, while the Paris 2024 organising committe has its offices in the commune.

The Stade de France will of course play a prominent role in the Games, hosting events including athletics (although not the opening ceremony, which will be staged in the open air along the River Seine to allow up to 600,000 spectators to attend.)

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRANCE EXPLAINED

The need-to-know vocab for getting a haircut in France

When getting a haircut in France as a foreigner, there is always the fear of using one or two phrases incorrectly, and accidentally asking the hairdresser to shave your head.

Published: 1 June 2022 12:38 CEST
The need-to-know vocab for getting a haircut in France

So here are some commonly asked questions about hair salons in France, as well as all the vocabulary you might need to know for your next hairstyle. 

How do I find a salon?

Hairdressers in French are called les coiffeurs (coiffeuses in feminine), and it’s actually very easy to find a coiffeur in France, particularly in larger cities. Just searching the word coiffeur in Google Maps while walking down the street in Marseille will pop up with several places to choose from.

The harder part is picking a good, trustworthy salon. For this, there are several online resources, like the foreigner friendly facebook pages (ex. American Expats in Paris; Expats of Colour in Paris France) where people regularly post tips for good (and bad) hair salon experiences. Then, there are also dedicated blogs – like La Vie Locale which offers a dedicated guide “for all the girls with Afro/curly hair in Paris,” along with specific recommendations for natural hair. 

You can also use websites, like Treatwell and Sortiraparis (Paris-specific), to search and find reviews for hair salons in your area.

It seems to be a trend for some salons to have English words or phrases in their name – don’t assume that employees in that salon speak English, it’s just a fashion quirk.

What about pricing?

Prices vary, but if you are looking for a less expensive haircut, some recommend trying hair stylist schools – like “Ecole International de Coiffure.” You can go and get an affordable haircut from the students in training (which comes with some obvious risks). There is also the chain “Tchip” that offers affordable haircuts.

Pricing for a cut and colour will depend on the length of your hair – the shorter your hair the less expensive typically.

You can count on spending a minimum of €25-30 for just a cut (coupe), and this will be considerably more expensive at fancier salons. Keep in mind that both un soin (the part of where the stylist massages your head and applies conditioner) and un brushing (a blowdry) often cost extra in French salons.

How do I make an appointment?

Many hair salons in France are sans rendez-vous (no appointment needed) – typically these also tend to be the more affordable locations. 

Otherwise, if you find a salon that you like, usually you can just make an appointment on their website or on ‘planity.’ They might ask you to specify exactly what you would like done to your hair (what type of cut or colour; whether you want a blowdry; etc), so you might want to consult our vocabulary list below prior to making the appointment.

Also, you can always call the salon to ask how they handle appointments. If you feel confident in your French, simply look up the salon online and call them to ask about how they handle appointments: whether they are “sans ou avec rendez-vous.”

What to ask for

It is best to arrive with a very clear idea of the haircut you want. Bring a photo, or be prepared to detail the exact cut, length, layering, and colour. In anglophone countries, you might be used to arriving at the salon and telling the hairdresser to just do what they think would look best. In France, your hairdresser might sit you down in the chair and just say “Dîtes-moi” (tell me what you want). 

You might also notice your hairdresser is more forthright about what would or would not look good on you. Don’t worry – if this happens to you, it is not meant to be offensive. 

What about tipping?

It’s not usual to tip hairdressers in France. In fact, sometimes tipping at the hair salon can be considered offensive.

Common phrases you might use:

S’il vous plaît, ne les coupez pas trop courts – Please do not cut it too short.

Je veux seulement une coloration des racines – I only want my roots redone

J’aimerais que vous me coupiez seulement les pointes – I would just like to trim the ends

Est-ce que c’est possible avec mon type de cheveux? – Is that possible with my hair type?

Ça coûte combien ? – How much does that cost?

Est-ce que j’ai besoin d’un rendez-vous ? – Do I need an appointment?

Vous pouvez diminuer sur les pattes ? – Could you take a bit more off the sides?

Je voudrais seulement avoir la couleur retouchée/refaire – I am just looking to have my colour retouched.

Pas trop serré, s’il vous plaît – Not too tight, please

C’est très joli. Merci beaucoup. – It’s very pretty, thank you. 

The key terms

Couper – to cut

Mes cheveux – my hair (hair is always plural in French and be careful of pronunciation – chevaux is horses, cheveux is hair)

Colorer – to colour or to dye

Un coiffeur (ou salon de coiffure) haut de gamme – A top salon

Un coiffeur de quartier – A local salon

Cheveux courts – short hair

Cheveux mi-longs – medium length hair

Cheveux longs – long hair

Décoloration – bleach

Des mèches – highlights

Dégradé – layered

Les points – the ends (you can ask for a trim by just asking to ‘couper les points’)

Racines – roots

Gloss – a semi-permanent colouring treatment that is more of a top coat on your hair to give it an extra shiny look

Patine – called a Patina in English. It is similar to gloss, this is exclusively for coloured hair and gives a shinier look.

Un lisseur – a straightener

Brushing – blow dry

Un soin/ traitement – a treatment, typically involving a head massage where a treatment or conditioner is also applied

Une fringe – bangs

Séchage – to dry 

Rafraichissement – a trim

Tresses – Braids 

Types of hair

Cheveux fins – fine hair 

Cheveux épais – Thick hair

Cheveux gras – Oily hair

Cheveux secs – Dry hair

Cheveux bouclés – Curly hair

Cheveux frisés – Frizzy hair

Cheveux lisses/ doux – Smooth/ soft hair

Cheveux abîmés – Damaged hair

Cheveux colorés – Dyed hair

For Men (and people with short-hair)

Couper avec les ciseaux – To cut with scissors

Avec un rasoir électrique – with an electric razor 

Le rasage et la coupe de cheveux – A shave and a haircut

Un fondu de nuque – To shave your neck 

Les pattes courtes/ désépaissies – Short/ thinned sideburns 

Garder la longueur mais coupez le haut – Keep the length please, but cut the top 

Court Partout – Short all over

Des pattes – Sideburns

Une barbe – A beard

Une tondeuse – Clippers

Une coupe en brosse – A crew cut

La nuque – The nape 

L’implantation – The hairline

Dégradé – A fade (also the term for layers)

SHOW COMMENTS