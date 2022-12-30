Read news from:
Banlieue boom: Why Parisians are moving out to the suburbs

While the accepted view of Paris itself is all grand boulevards, expensive shops and historic monuments, the image of its suburbs - the banlieues - tends to be a little less positive. Unfairly so.

Published: 10 February 2020 16:48 CET
Updated: 30 December 2022 11:20 CET
All suburbs are grim? Not a bit of it. Photo: AFP

It’s time to clear up some misconceptions about the area outside the Paris ringroad.

What is the stereotype?

Whenever the Paris suburbs feature on the news it’s usually in the context of crime, drugs or riots – such as the 2005 unrest which saw almost a week of rioting after two young boys died while hiding from police.

There are two excellent films that deal with life in the Paris suburbs – La Haine from 1995 and Ladj Ly’s 2019 Les Misérables – narrowly pipped to the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film – and they both depict crime, feuding gangs and tensions with the police. 

And is the image true?

For some places, yes. Like all countries, France has its deprived areas and many of them are found in the suburbs. In Paris property prices tend to fall the further you go from the centre.

The areas on the banks of the Seine with their beautiful Haussmann buildings command sky-high rents, while the areas further out are a bit cheaper and rent or purchase prices fall off sharply once you get outside the Périphérique – the ringroad that denotes the limit of the city of Paris.

There are three départements that circle Paris – Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine – and the département of Seine-Saint-Denis regularly comes out as the worst in France for indicators such as poverty, crime rates and drug use.

So they are pretty grim places?

Not at all! There are some areas that suffer from deprivation and high crime rates, but there are many other parts of the Petite Couronne (little crown, as the area immediately outside Paris is known) that are great places to live.

The major advantage that the banlieues have is price – rents in central Paris are insane and while we wouldn’t describe the banlieues as cheap, you certainly get more for your money once you venture outside the ringroad.

For around €1,000 a month you can find plenty of reasonable-sized apartments in the banlieues, while in central Paris you would generally be looking at very small places or studios for that budget. It’s not just the rent either, the price of staples like bread and a beer/wine in your local bar also fall once you reach the suburbs.

Population data shows a sustained trend of people leaving Paris and moving out to the suburbs.

The other thing that people like about the banlieues is their slightly more relaxed pace of life – some of them were originally small towns outside Paris and have managed to maintain that small-town feel.

The ones listed below are all already on the Metro lines, making the trip into central Paris quick and easy, but a major Metro expansion project out into the further suburbs is making them the up-and-coming places to be.

Here’s some of our favourite Paris banlieues


Les Lilas has keep its small-town feel. Photo: Google Maps

Les Lilas – this is one that has definitely retained a small-town feel, with its handsome mairie building and main street of shops including butchers, greengrocers, and wine merchants. A good sized park has earned it a ville fleurie designation and a large and bustling Sunday market in the covered marketplace does a brisk trade. On Metro line 11 (which is currently being extended), which also makes it easy to commute into Paris from. Like most suburbs, it also connects to the city’s tram system which broadly follows the route of the ringroad around the city.

Bagnolet –  this is frequently described as bobo (bourgeois bohème – similar to hipster) and is a little more up-and-coming than Les Lilas, but also has plenty of interesting shops, good bars and an arty scene. On Metro line 3.


The market at Montreuil. Don’t worry, the politicians only come out at election time. Photo: AFP

Montreuil – another banlieue proud of its arty credentials is Montreuil, Bagnolet’s neighbour. It houses a number of company headquarters including Air France’s Paris office and the Institut national de l’origine et de la qualité which has the crucial job of deciding on French wine labelling rules. The Montreuil flea market is perhaps less well known that the one at Saint-Ouen but, for our money, better and the area is very close to Bois de Vincennes making it perfect for those who love green space. Served by Metro lines 9 and 1.


You can also take advantage of the city’s modern tram network. Photo: AFP

Pantin – ‘trendy’ is generally the first word on most people’s lips when you mention Pantin and it’s certainly a place with a very buzzy vibe and a great nightlife. It’s situated just the other side of the périphérique from La Villette – the sprawling park/concert venue/cinema – and the canal meanders its way out of the city through Pantin, giving it lots of cool waterfront venues. There’s lots of employment opportunities too – with a couple of crumbling old buildings being converted into modern workspaces, so you may not even need to commute. If you do, it’s on Metro line 5.

Montrouge – this southern suburb is particularly family friendly, with a swimming pool in the middle of the centre, and an ice rink just outside the Metro (line 4) in the winter. Montrouge is well-connected transport-wise, with the tram line 3b running from Porte d’Orléans and suburban train RER B running from La Place, a short walk from the city centre, next to the local mall, La vache noire (The Black Cow, don’t ask – we have no idea what was behind the idea for that name). Montrougians also see themselves as ‘nicer than Parisians’ and will gladly chat away at the boulangerie


Several of France’s biggest media and tech companies are based in Issy-les-Moulineaux. Photo: AFP

Issy-les-Moulineaux – Another suburb with good employment opportunities – meaning you may even avoid the dreaded Paris Metro, boulot, dodo altogether – is Issy-les-Moulineaux, south west of the city. Big companies including French TV channel Canal+, Microsoft and France24 are based there, earning it the nickname ‘medialand’ and it has long been one of the most popular destinations for Parisians who move out to the suburbs. It’s on Metro line 12 and is also part of the Metro expansion plan.

Clichy – another suburb with good employment prospects is Clichy, which houses the headquarters of some of France’s best known brands BIC, Etam and L’Oréal. Not to be confused with the somewhat rougher area of Clichy-sous-Bois, this one sits on the north west side of Paris. It’s on Metro line 13 and is a short trip away from the lovely area of Montmartre if you decide you need some city life.

How rules for owning and renting property will change in France in 2023

The New Year spells new rules for property owners and tenants in France. Here is what you need to know to stay on top of the changing regulations

Published: 28 December 2022 14:41 CET
How rules for owning and renting property will change in France in 2023

Energy efficiency

Landlords in France must ensure their properties meet minimum energy efficiency standards from January 1st, 2023, as rules come into effect that ban the renting of properties that have category G rating following a diagnostic de performance énergétique (DPE).

The rules do not apply to houses that are already under a tenancy agreement, but any property rented to a new tenant, or any renewed agreement will be affected.

Tenants in properties that do not reach minimum energy efficiency levels can claim a rent reduction while the landlord is obliged to carry out works to improve the property’s energy efficiency rating. 

Landlords who carry out energy improvement works can receive a reduction on their taxe foncière.

Seasonal short-term lets, such as holiday lets, are not included in the energy efficiency legislation, but France’s Minister Delegate of Cities and Housing Olivier Klein has announced plans to remedy that oversight in the near future. He told Le Parisien: “We will do our utmost to ensure that the prohibition on renting out furnished tourist accommodation is applied to the same extent as to the entire rental stock.”

READ ALSO Bail mobilité: How France’s short-term rental contracts work

By the book

To ensure the above, from January 1st, a property owner – whether they live in the property or not – who carries out “work with a significant impact on the energy performance” of a property, will have to include all documentation and invoices in a Carnet Information Logement (CIL). 

This carnet must include documents and invoices concerning the energy consumption of a property, including a DPE, but also any other major work carried out.

It can be paper or digital, and must allow anyone with an interest in the property to follow the development of the property over time. It is intended to be “the memory of the dwelling” according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. 

It is up to the owner to update it regularly and to make it available to buyers or tenants as necessary.

READ ALSO What you should know about paying rental deposits in France

Paris rent controls

Rent control management in the French capital for the next three years will fall under the aegis of the City of Paris from January 1st, giving the City the ability to monitor and sanction any landlord who does not comply with rent controls in the capital that have been in force since 2019.

According to the Encadrement-loyers.fr app, 35 percent of classified ads published in the capital are non-compliant, rising to 51 percent for ads for spaces of less than 30m2.

Rent index

The rent reference index may increase from July 1st, 2023. This index, which serves as the basis for rent increases in France, varies according to inflation. It was capped at 3.5 percent in France in 2022 by the government in an effort to protect tenants from soaring inflation. There is no guarantee that this threshold will be maintained with the expected decrease in inflation in the coming months.

Energy audits

From April 1st, a full energy audit will be mandatory for the sale of a house or a property in single ownership that has been classified F or G by its DPE – and is therefore considered to be a ‘heat sink’.

This document, which is more in-depth than a DPE, must propose and list the work to be done to improve the energy classification of the property, indicating the expected energy savings, estimated cost of the work and main financial assistance available.

Tax rises

Expect to see taxe foncière increases as local authorities seek to offset a drop in finances as taxe d’habitation income is cut, while many are also increasing taxe d’habitation charges for second homes – in Paris, the city council has voted to increase the tax by 52 percent in 2023, to a rate of 20.50 percent.

READ ALSO Taxe foncière: How you could pay less French property tax

