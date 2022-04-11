Self-isolation still compulsory for people who test positive for Covid in France

According to Covidtracker, the reproduction rate, or R rate, of the virus is currently 1.1 and falling, but that still means that Covid-19 is spreading rather than being in retreat.

Service-Public.fr has reiterated the health policies surrounding Covid-19, including the need to isolate for anyone who has symptoms, even if they are waiting for the results of a test.

Anyone who has Covid, or is symptomatic and is waiting for the results of a confirmatory test should self-isolate, whether or not they are fully vaccinated, the government body reminded people in France.

Isolation requires people to remain at home and strictly limit contact with other people to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The duration of isolation and the health instructions depend on your vaccination status.

As soon as symptoms appear (fever or feeling of fever, cough, headache, sore throat, aches and pains, unusual fatigue, diarrhea…), you must:

perform an antigen test immediately (if positive, perform a confirmatory RT-PCR test) or RT-PCR, regardless of your vaccination status, history of infection, or risk contact status;

Isolate yourself and reduce your contacts;

Prepare a list of people you have been in contact with in the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms;

Work from home whenever possible.

While waiting for the test results, you are considered a ‘confirmed case’ and should remain isolated and protect your family.

Antigen tests are available on a walk-in basis at most pharmacies in France, while PCR tests are done at medical laboratories and selected pharmacies and generally need to be booked in advance.

There is no limit on who can get a test, but non-residents may need to pay – prices are capped at €22 for an antigen test and €54 for a PCR test.

What to do if you test positive

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 should isolate, but their period of self-confinement changes depending on their vaccination status.

Those who are considered fully vaccinated (a vaccination with a booster or a primary vaccination completed less than 4 months ago), and children under 12 who test positive should:

self-isolate for 7 days after the date of onset of symptoms or the date of collection of the positive test;

perform an antigenic test or RT-PCR test on day five:

if the day five test is negative and there have been no symptoms for 48 hours, isolation can be terminated;

if that test is positive or if no day five test is performed, isolation must be continued until day seven, without a new test to be performed at the end of the isolation period.

If an antigen test returns a positive result, it must be confirmed with an RT-PCR test.

Anyone who is not vaccinated or who has an incomplete vaccination schedule (booster not completed within the time frame required for the health pass) should:

isolate for to 10 days after the date of onset of symptoms or the date of the positive test;

perform an antigenic or RT-PCR test on day seven after the date of onset of symptoms or the date of collection of the positive test:

if the day seven test is negative and there have been no symptoms for 48 hours, isolation can be terminated;

if it is positive or if no test is performed, the isolation must be continued until day 10 without any new test.

Note: It is recommended to respect the barrier measures (wearing a mask and hygiene measures) for the seven days after isolation ends following a confirmed positive test.

If, at any point while positive for Covid-19, you have difficulty breathing, immediately call 15 (114 for deaf or hard of hearing people).

Assurance Maladie now offers an online tool: Lister mes cas contacts . It allows Covid-19 positive people to list the people they were in contact with before their Covid-19 infection.

