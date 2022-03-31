Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron rallies campaign team as Le Pen gains in polls

President Emmanuel Macron made an unannounced visit to his campaign headquarters to warn supporters to take nothing for granted in France's presidential election after polls showed his lead over Marine Le Pen narrowing, a source said on Thursday.

Published: 31 March 2022 13:02 CEST
Updated: 31 March 2022 14:15 CEST
Macron rallies campaign team as Le Pen gains in polls
Local residents take pictures of Emmanuel Macron as he walks in the street during a campaign visit in Fouras, western France. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Macron, who is due to address a rally for the first time in his re-election campaign on Saturday, attended a meeting at the headquarters of his La République en marche (LREM) party late Wednesday.

“The president-candidate called for a collective mobilisation, based on the idea that nothing is won yet,” the source, who took part in the meeting, told AFP.

His attendance, which had not been announced by his team, came after a series of polls showed that far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been catching up on Macron, who has long been the overwhelming favourite to win.

Article continues below video

The latest Elabe poll published on Wednesday showed Le Pen winning 47.5 percent of votes in a second round run-off against Macron, who was projected to garner 52.5 percent, a smaller margin than in the same poll last week.

With a margin of error of up to 3.1 points, those figures suggest Le Pen could theoretically emerge as the winner in the second round.

Most polling for the first round still has Macron in a strong lead, but French elections take place in two rounds.

The two highest-scoring candidates from the first round go through to a head-to-head vote two weeks later, and polls suggested that Macron and Le Pen are the most likely candidates for the second round – a re-run of the 2017 vote.

But recent polls suggest that this time the result could be much closer, with many supporters of the left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon telling pollsters that they would vote for Le Pen over Macron in a second-round vote.

Macron’s team are also worried about the abstention rate, with some polls suggesting that just 67 percent of French people will vote.

OPINION Growing apathy in France could yet produce a shock election result

Macron’s re-election had been seen by many observers as almost a foregone conclusion, as polls suggested Le Pen would again be his rival in the run-off, a repeat of the vote five years ago.

But he formally entered the election campaign only at the last minute, citing his diplomatic efforts to halt Russia’s war in Ukraine, while Le Pen has been pounding the pavement across France for months with a promise to increase voters’ spending power as inflation bites.

And recent days have seen the government on the defensive over liberal use of public money on expensive management consultants such as US-based giant McKinsey.

EXPLAINED What is the Affaire McKinsey and will it derail Macron’s election bid?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Today in France: On the election trail

From tax scandals to home movies, here's the Wednesday roundup from the election trail as France prepares to head to the polls and elect its next president.

Published: 30 March 2022 17:00 CEST
Today in France: On the election trail

McKinsey affair

Two members of Emmanuel Macron’s government are holding a press conference on Wednesday evening in an attempt to diffuse the ‘McKinsey affair’.

This slow-burn scandal has gained traction in recent days as the government struggles to explain the complicated tax affairs of its highly-paid US consultants.

Explained: What is the McKinsey affair and could it derail Macron’s re-election bid?

Turnout

But others appear more worried about whether people will vote at all, however, with the latest polls predicting a record abstention rate and only 67 percent of people bothering to vote on polling days.

OPINION: Growing abstention could produce an election surprise in France

Minecraft

One of the more unusual ways that the Macron campaign is trying to hook younger voters, who are the most likely to abstain, is through the video game, apparently modelled on Minecraft, in which players can ‘build’ an election campaign.

French journalists who tried to play it when it was first launched found it impossible to connect to however, hopefully not a metaphor . . .

Videos

The candidates’ campaign clips, which will run on TV during the official campaign period, are out. 

Our favourite is this slightly less professional effort from ruralist candidate Jean Lassalle. Keep listening to the end to hear the pay-off when the candidate asks his camera operator “Will that do?” “Très bien” replies the cameraman, who doesn’t appear to be truly engaged with his work.

You can find commentary on all 12 videos here.

SHOW COMMENTS