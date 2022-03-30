Read news from:
JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: Growing abstention could produce an election surprise in France

For months the results of the French presidential election have appeared a done deal, but a growing anger and rising abstention rate could produce an unpleasant surprise, argues John Lichfield.

Published: 30 March 2022 12:04 CEST
Will the French turn out to vote in April? Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Two thousand kilometres to the east, people are dying for the right to choose their own government. In France, people will probably stay at home in record numbers when the country votes for its President later this month.

The “bof” vote – “why bother, nothing changes” – has been growing in most types of French election in the last two decades. It is an especially annoying and stupid point of view this year – and not just because Ukrainians are proving that democracy is fragile, precious and worth fighting for.

Would nothing change if Marine Le Pen became President of the Republic? Or Jean-Luc Mélenchon? If either of them became President, the broad consensus of French governance for the last 60 years – Europeanist, relatively tolerant, relatively pro-market – would be overturned.

A Le Pen victory (very unlikely but more plausible than it appeared a couple of weeks ago) would add deep domestic and European crisis to international and geo-political crisis. Whether you think that would be a) a good thing or b) a bad thing, it is probably worth the minor inconvenience of walking or driving to a local school or town-hall and placing a ballot-paper in a box.

And yet opinion surveys suggest that the turn-out in the first round of the Presidential elections on April 10th may be as low as 67 percent.  Last time around in 2017 it was 77.7 percent. The lowest it has ever fallen in France (since the present system began in 1965) was 72.6 percent in 2002.

The reasons given for not voting in one Ipsos survey included: “nothing ever changes”; “there is nothing new on offer this year” (as if elections were a shopping mall); “Macron is certain to win anyway”.

It should be pointed out that, compared to Britain or the US, the French have a pretty good voting record in national elections. The turnout in Britain in 2019 was 67.3 percent. The typical turnout in US presidential elections is 53 percent. It leaped to 66.8 percent in 2020 (to Donald Trump’s fury).

Nonetheless, there has been an erosion of French trust in democracy in recent years which is disturbing – and often shallow and self-contradictory. Some of the original Gilets Jaunes leaders are calling for street demonstrations if Emmanuel Macron is re-elected on April 24th. His victory would somehow prove, they say, that the system is rigged.

But will the French turnout really be so low this year? If so, why? And what are the implications for the result of the first round and the second?

In my opinion, it may not be quite so low as the pollsters think. Contradictory forces are now in play. Complacency and disaffection are giving way to rising anger at the cost of living and the surge in fuel and food prices.

A study by INSEE, the official statistics agency, finds that  French people are more discontent about their purchasing power and economic prospects that at any time other than the start of the 2007-8 financial crisis and the beginning of the first Covid lockdown in 2020.

That anger is already showing in the polls, where President Emmanuel Macron has slipped from 30 percent of first round support to 27 percent. Marine Le Pen (far right) has zoomed to 21 percent and Mélenchon (hard left) to 15 percent.

The second round polls are also tightening. They give Le Pen an average of 45 percent to Macron’s 55 percent. That is approaching the range in which, to quote a senior Macron campaign official, “accidents can happen”.

Low turnout, or “abstention” as the French media calls it, sometimes completely skew the outcome of an election as we saw in the regional elections last summer. Abstention is never evenly distributed among social groups and generations. The older and richer and the better educated that people are, the more they are likely to vote.

But the rising anger at food and pump prices is concentrated among the less well-off. Resentment at what is seen as government aloofness and inaction – “why is Macron so worried about Ukrainians and not us” – is  already bringing out a “hidden” popular vote. Hence, in part, the growing strength of Le Pen and Mélenchon.

Here is a great paradox. Emmanuel Macron would probably benefit, in the first round, from a lowish turnout because that will increase the share of well-off, more educated, older voters. But a low turn-out would be a bad thing for him politically. It would be blamed, in part, on the lack of intensity of an election campaign in which the incumbent and poll-leader was often an absentee candidate (for good reasons and bad).

In the second round, the calculations change. Many left-wingers say they will not vote again for Macron to keep out Le Pen (if as seems likely she is his opponent). In a big Ipsos survey for Le Monde this week, 50 percent of Mélenchon voters said they would abstain in a Macron-v-Le Pen run-off.

That refusal to take part in another “Republican Front” against the far right is already baked into second-round polling surveys showing Le Pen at 45 percent (and some even higher). All the same, a very variable turnout in the second round – a big and angry blue-collar vote and a pompous no-vote by middle-class lefties  – could bring the Macron-Le Pen score very close indeed.

I still believe Macron will win. But accidents CAN happen.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Whistles to condoms: French election candidates branch out into merchandise

For those truly invested in the French presidential race, simply casting a vote might not be enough - instead there is a wide range of branded merchandise from the candidates. Here is our pick of the strangest offerings.

Published: 30 March 2022 11:37 CEST
The parties all have their ranges and other unofficial sellers have also been cashing in, with the result that you can now buy a wide range of French election momentos, from socks and T-shirts to frisbees and condoms.

Here is our pick of some of the weirder pieces of 2022 election memorabilia:

Faites Zemmour pas la guerre t-shirt

Eric Zemmour’s team are selling t-shirts emblazoned with the words Faites Zemmour pas la guerre

This is a play on words with the expression Faites l’amour pas la guerre (“Make love not war”). 

Considering that the far-right candidate has vowed to increase the defence budget to €70 billion by 2030 and further develop France’s nuclear arsenal, the text is somewhat ironic. 

There’s also the fact that French investigative website Mediapart has reported on eight woman testifying to having suffered inappropriate behaviour and sexual assault by Zemmour between 1999-2019.

Zemmour began a romantic relationship with his chief campaign adviser, Sarah Knafo, in 2021 – despite being married. 

Le Pen whistle

Marine Le Pen, another far right challenger to the incumbent Emmanuel Macron also has a wide range of bizarre merchandise. 

On her party’s website, you can buy Rassemblement National-branded pétanque balls, bluetooth headphones and coffee cups. 

You can also purchase a 2022 calendar full of pictures of Marine Le Pen (not saucy ones) and an alert whistle inscribed with the words Français Reveillez-vous (Wake up France). 

Candidate-themed socks 

A store called Chaussettes et Compagnie, based in Lille, has capitalised on selling socks with pictures of the candidates printed above the ankle. 

A pair costs €13 and you are able to choose between masked and unmasked candidates. 

“Socks, like the vote, are useful,” reads the company website. 

“The disenchantment of the French with politics is growing. It is time to make it less anxiety-provoking and lighter.” 

Taubira jackets 

Christiane Taubira, a former French Justice Minister, failed to collect enough signatures of support to even make it onto the ballot paper, withdrawing her candidacy in early March.

This was bad news for tailors in the West African country of Ivory Coast, who had clearly poured considerable effort into making suit jackets, trousers and face masks in support of the would-be candidate. 

Historic prints of Anne Hidalgo’s grand statement

The left-wing French newspaper Libération is selling archived copies of its February 4th issue for €5. 

Anne Hidalgo who is competing in the race as the socialist party claims to be the “legitimate candidate” to represent the left on the front page of the paper. 

The French left is catastrophically divided as the first round approaches and Hidalgo is polling at about 2 percent – behind other left-wing figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Yannick Jadot and even the Communist candidate Fabien Roussel. 

Hidalgo’s claim to be the legitimate candidate to unite the left is looking increasingly farcical. 

High end 

The Elysée Palace, where French Presidents live, has its own boutique

The goods it currently sells are largely banal symbols of French culture – Elysée-branded bags, Elysée tea, Elysée candles and wide variety of other home goods. 

But a fair chunk of the stock represents an hommage to Macron. You can buy posters of the President for €9.90 or a stuffed toy version of the president’s dog (Nemo) for €99. 

There are also T-shirts featuring Macron’s famous silhouette from his celebration of France’s 2018 Football World Cup win or some of the President’s trademark phrases like poudre de perlimpinpin.

It is unlikely that the site will offer goods with some of his other quips like when he said he wanted to emmerder the unvaccinated or described his fellow countrymen as fainéants (lazy),  gens qui ne sont rien (nobodies), or Gaulois réfractaires (Gauls who are resistant to change).

One week after Macron first launched the Elysée store in 2018, a parody site called Enlysée boutique was set up, selling goods that poke fun at the President. 

Fight for the right to party

Finally, no round up of strange French electoral mementos would be complete without mentioning the communist frisbee sold by Fabien Roussel. 

For just €5 plus €3 postage you can buy one of these plastic disks with the candidate’s campaign slogan, Le défi des Jours Heureux (“the challenge of happy days”), written on it. Roussel’s campaign is also selling earrings, lighters and condoms.

The revolution sounds like it is going to be a party. 

