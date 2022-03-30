Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

What is the ‘Affaire McKinsey’ and could it derail Macron’s re-election campaign?

An Anglo-Saxon name keeps popping in French Presidential election discussions. But why? And could it really be a problem for the Macron campaign?

Published: 30 March 2022 16:23 CEST
A pedestrian walks past a campaign poster of France's President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate Emmanuel Macron in Paris
(Photo: Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)

Who is this McKinsey, anyway?

Not who, what. McKinsey – or, more accurately, McKinsey and Company – is a US-based international management consulting firm, in the Capgemini, Deloitte or KPMG strata of international management consulting firms. 

It provides advice on strategic management to governments – including France – corporations, and other organisations.

Why is it suddenly making headlines?

It’s a slow-burn thing. A Senate report published in mid-March criticised the French government’s management consultant addiction.

Article continues below video

 “The use of consultants is now a reflex”, the report said, adding that the influence of consultancy firms in government puts them, “at the heart of public policy”.

They sound expensive

In 2021, the consulting expenses of Jean Castex’s government was €893.9 million, compared to €379.1 million in 2018, the report said.

McKinsey was paid €3.88 million for consulting on housing benefit reform in France at the start of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency, and a further €12.33 million on the Covid-19 vaccine scheme. 

Earlier this year, it won a €496,800 contract, paid for by the Ministry of Education, to produce a 200-page document for an international symposium that was cancelled because of the health crisis.

And it was paid €950,000 for a Powerpoint presentation and a 50-page booklet on pension reform – which has since been shelved. “It’s expensive per page,” Senator Eliane Assassi told Franceinfo at the time of publication of the report.

This sounds pretty standard for governments – is there more?

The report also says this: “The McKinsey firm is subject to corporate income tax in France, but its payments are established at zero euros for at least 10 years, while its turnover on the national territory reaches €329 million in 2020, including about 5 percent in the public sector, and it employs about 600 employees.”

It went on to describe this as a, “caricatural example of tax optimisation”. 

Ah…

You can imagine the political campaign capital Macron’s opponents are trying to make out of this. 

Do tell

Valérie Pécresse, candidate for the centre-right Les Républicains, said: “Emmanuel Macron must explain himself on the massive recourse of the State to the McKinsey company”.

Green candidate Yannick Jadot said that, under his presidency, the government would no longer use these firms, “which, at a cost of hundreds of millions of euros per year, have thought, on behalf of governments, the elimination of hospital beds, the reduction of housing benefit and other brutal reforms”.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen’s party denounced it as a “state scandal”.

And far-leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon added: “That’s enough of private firms like McKinsey that give useless advice and do not pay taxes in France.”

To cap it all, the Senate – which historically leans right – announced on Friday March 25th that it had referred the matter to the courts for “suspicion of perjury” – three months after a hearing in which an executive of a French subsidiary of McKinsey had assured the firm that it did pay corporate income tax in France.

What does McKinsey say about this?

It issued a statement saying that it respects “all applicable French tax and social rules” and says that it has paid corporate income tax “in the years when the firm has made profits in France”. 

The statement went on to say that the firm had paid, “€422 million in taxes and social charges, or nearly 20 percent of its cumulative turnover,” in respect of its employees in France.

Corporation tax, however, is based on profits rather than turnover.

And Macron – has he said anything?

The controversy has come at an awkward time, in an election campaign he’s only partially fighting because he’s busy dealing with Ukraine. 

But he’s in fighting mood when he’s on the hustings. “No contract is passed in the Republic without respecting the rule of public procurement,” he told France 3’s Dimanche en politique. “Let anyone who has proof that there is manipulation challenge the contract in criminal court.”

Meanwhile, his supporters have been out in force: “Consulting firms must be solicited as long as it is for skills that are not found within the state,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFMTV. 

Health Minister Olivier Véran told a recent hearing before the Senate that “at no time did McKinsey make me take a decision in connection with the health crisis or the vaccine campaign”. 

And one unnamed ally said Macron’s opponents were trying to make a scandal out of a molehill – referencing a political controversy that contributed to the failure of Valéry Giscard d’Estaing to win re-election in 1981, when it emerged he had accepted precious stones from Central African dictator Jean-Bedel Bokassa.

“They (the opposition) are trying to make it into the Bokassa diamond scandal for the president. It’s not a real issue. Everyone uses consultancies.”

But Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has acknowledged that “activities will have to be refocused if recourse to consulting firms is excessive and services go too far”.

So, is anything happening?

We’ll find out exactly on Wednesday night, when Amélie de Montchalin and Olivier Dussopt, respectively Minister of Transformation and Public Accounts, will hold a press conference on the subject.

“We do not deny any figures, we deny the way in which they are interpreted,” a Ministerial source told Huffpost. “We did everything transparently and that is precisely the purpose of this press conference. We will answer all questions.” 

Will it upset the Macron campaign?

It hasn’t helped. And it’s possible to wonder that there may be some concern, especially with Le Pen apparently gaining momentum in the polls. One recent survey set showing her at 47 percent versus 53 percent in a hypothetical run-off sounded alarm bells in Macron’s camp.

We do know the press conference was originally scheduled for Thursday morning, but has been brought forward 14 hours…

But commentators seem certain it won’t affect the campaign much. “It’s a complicated issue that will sway those who were already convinced that Macron is a ‘president of the rich’, but it’s not a widespread issue,” political analyst Philippe Moreau Chevrolet told AFP.

“It counts much less than questions around household income and spiralling inflation and even fears about food supplies.” 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

VIDEO: The 12 French presidential candidates’ campaign films

Now the official campaigning period has begun in France, each of the 12 presidential candidates receives taxpayer funding to make a short film explaining their ideas. We've taken a look at their cinematic efforts, from the slick to the wobbly.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:23 CEST
VIDEO: The 12 French presidential candidates' campaign films
  • Emmanuel Macron 

A longstanding criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is widely tipped to win reelection, is that he is out of touch with the people. 

The beginning of his official campaign video seems to be at odds with Macron’s Jupiterian image. It begins with brief testimonies from regular French folk – Lona the nurse, Nathalie the teacher,  Armand the sheep farmer and Pierre who we are left to assume is either a chef or a sock manufacturer.  

The montage of these characters is abruptly edited to a shot of Macron, who appears to be standing in a carpark. He tells us that he is standing for reelection to continue changing the lives of the earlier cast. 

“We must continue to build a stronger France and Europe that depends less on others to feed ourselves, heat ourselves, move around, finance ourselves and produce,” he said, in a nod to the Ukraine crisis. 

What follows is Macron talking, still in the carpark, with some swooping shots. At roughly one minute, this is probably the shortest Macron speech on record.

There are no detailed policy proposals – but the production is relatively slick. 

  • Marine Le Pen

We tried to listen to what far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was saying, but it was not easy to pay attention over the inspirational soundtrack. 

So let’s focus on the visuals. There are dozens of people who appear, albeit fleetingly, in this video. All of them are white. 

We see shots of Le Pen shaking hands with police officers and staring at cows. We also get views of the pristine French coastline that she wants to prevent asylum seekers from accessing

The video ends with her blowing kisses triumphantly during a rally. 

  • Jean-Luc Mélenchon 

If Jean-Luc Mélenchon wins the French election, we would love to see all Elysée press conferences moved to his cosy-looking personal library. 

Mélenchon explains this choice of location for a campaign video by saying it is the best space for him to address us directly. 

He begins on a philosophical note saying that “all life is a journey” and summarising his politics as a mission “to construct harmony between human beings between themselves and nature”. 

The viewer is treated to shots left-wing veteran in cool leather jackets visiting factories and French overseas territories. 

Unlike Macron, he lays out some of his flagship policies in details: the immediate blocking of energy prices, an increase of the minimum wage to €1,400 per month post-tax and the reduction of the retirement age to 60. 

  • Eric Zemmour 

There is something of the famous British imperialist poet, Rudyard Kipling, in the script of Éric Zemmour’s clip. 

Each line begins il vous disent (they tell you) which is reminiscent of Kipling’s poem, If

Except Zemmour is not giving advice on how to become a man – he is sending a populist message about how people accusing his supporters of being racist and ignorant are out-of-touch elites who are destroying France.

“They tell you that immigration is an opportunity,” says Zemmour, as we see a man with a baseball bat and a burning car.  

It has yet to be confirmed whether Zemmour actually owns the rights to the footage. He was sued when his campaign launch video contained numerous clips from famous French films and news channels, which he did not have permission to use. 

  • Valérie Pécresse 

Conservative candidate Valérie Pécresse presents an image of decline. 

“My dear countrymen, for ten years you have seen our country getting weaker, a fall in purchasing power, increased violence, uncontrolled immigration, rising deficits, climate emergency and a public service at the end of its tether,” she says, staring directly at the camera like a television anchor. 

Pécresse then proceeds to present herself as the candidate to fix these problems, real or imagined. She will be tough on crime and cut taxes. The video is not spectacular and the b-roll is average.

The policies are pretty similar to those of Macron himself. 

  • Yannick Jadot

The official campaign video for Yannick Jadot, the ecologist candidate, is hardcore. 

We never even hear him talking. The first ten seconds show a montage of environmental catastrophes: factories billowing emissions into the air, wildfires, drought, oil spills, dead fish, a sad-looking polar bear, rubbish dumps and Australia.   

The viewer then sees footage of volunteers picking up rubbish and reforesting, activists holding placards, fields full of solar panels and a farmer with a delicious-looking selection of vegetables. It is not until nearly 30 seconds in that Jadot makes an appearance – after Greta Thunberg and Leonardo Di Caprio. 

The music grows increasingly dramatic as we see Jadot in action, walking about, addressing rallies and waving his arms during what appears to be an EU meeting (Jadot is currently an MEP). The soundtrack finally descends into a sort-of bass-line techno beat that suggests that this guy has the energy that it takes to really get things moving in the right direction. 

  • Fabien Roussel

“I like France” is not the most original way to begin an election campaign video. But at least it is direct. 

The main thrust of the video is that the French government has been captured by powerful corporate interests and that the Communist Party candidate offers the best way out and become a “France of hope”. 

The cinematic footage suggest that Communist Party candidate Fabien Roussel also really, really likes walking. And also children – he has five kids, he informs the viewer.

  • Anne Hidalgo 

Much like her campaign itself, Socialist Party candidate Anne Hidalgo’s video falls a little flat. 

It is far less scripted than that of many of the other candidates. The narration itself is a recording of one of Hidalgo’s rally speeches, rather than a voiceover recorded with proper sound equipment in a studio. The levels don’t appear to be professionally mixed and the video editing is very abrupt. 

At this point of the race, the video does little to differentiate Hidalgo from other left-wing candidates. 

  • Jean Lassalle 

We’re not convinced that Lassalle’s video was a priority for him or his team. It’s definitely low budget, but we didn’t expect anything less from this former shepherd known for outlandish behaviour

The entire clip is filmed with a smartphone. Lassalle rambles through a diatribe which has little focus, inviting viewers to come and meet him in his campaign bus. 

“Will that do?” asks the 66-year-old candidate to the cameraman at the end of the clip. Très bien comes the reply. Well, at least he thinks so. 

  • Philippe Poutou 

“We are in this election to upset professional politicians,” says anti-capitalist party candidate, Philippe Poutou, in his video. 

The clip itself is low-quality and blurry, although still outdoes Jean Lassalle’s one when it comes to the edit and ideas. 

We see various footage of people, including gilets jaunes, going on protest marches. The video is narrated by Poutou’s voiceover, which has less of a dramatic sense of urgency than some of the bigger candidates. 

In short, meh. 

  • Nathalie Arthaud

Trotskyist candidate and high-school teacher Nathalie Arthaud has done a pretty good job with her video. The shots are aesthetic and varied. 

Her message is framed in the academic language of class struggle. The ideas are well-argued, but it is perhaps telling that she is alone throughout the entire video. Can her grand ideas actually convince the electorate? Not if current polling is to be believed.  

  • Nicolas Dupont-Aignan 

The fringe sovereignty-focused candidate appears to have spent some money on his video The blurred background but nonetheless steady frame implies top-level camera gear. 

The video is simple and shot without any edits and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan walks towards us and begins to speak.

“It is not the finance of the European Union or NATO to make decisions for you,” he says in his immaculately-tailored suit. 

“Another France is possible. An independent France.”

SHOW COMMENTS