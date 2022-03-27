Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Five things we learned from Macron and Le Pen’s Sunday interviews

French President Emmanuel Macron and his most likely challenger, Marine Le Pen, both gave television interviews on Sunday with just over two weeks to go until the election. We watched it so that you didn't have to.

Published: 27 March 2022 13:36 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron and his main rival, Marine Le Pen, both gave TV interviews on Sunday.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his main rival, Marine Le Pen, both gave TV interviews on Sunday. Here's what you need to know. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his chief rival going into April’s election, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, were invited for interviews on France 3 on Sunday. 

Here is what we learned from their appearances: 

Macron has been busy 

Challenged by the journalist for not having taken part in a real presidential debate with other candidates, Emmanuel Macron said he had been busy. 

He pointed towards the “historic” fuel rebate, EU and NATO negotiations, and a succession of phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“All of that takes preparation. It takes work. A President needs to be giving it his all,” he said. 

Polls suggest that the first round of the French presidential election could see record levels of abstentionism – which according to some analysts and voters is because people have the impression that there is no real debate. 

“If we want to have a strong democracy, go and vote,” insisted Macron. 

Earlier in the day, on of his ministers told FranceInfo that the real democratic debate would take place in between the two rounds. 

Article continues below video

Le Pen wants to tap into the cost of living crisis

“The French deserve more than the sacking of society, alienation from politics and seeing their purchasing power decrease year after year,” said Le Pen during her interview. 

Most serious economic studies actually suggest that purchasing power for the vast majority of the population has actually increased under Macron’s presidency – even if it remains a top priority for voters. 

Le Pen proposed cutting VAT on all energy sources. She said she would finance such a move by cracking down on fraud and immigration – and estimates that the average French person would be €150-200 richer by the end of the month. 

Reforming pensions not a priority for Macron 

Macron batted away claims that reforming pensions, by lifting the retirement age to 65 and raising minimum pension payments to €1,100 per month, was his number one priority. 

He said that his efforts would be poured into reforming the education system through massive investment and consultations with teachers — and reforming the health system. 

Macron’s previous efforts to reform pensions were met with mass protests in France. He is perhaps aware that it is not one of his most popular policies – although he remains committed to the principle. 

He said it would not be possible to have “social justice” without raising the retirement age – because currently the burden that older people pose on younger ones in France is increasing. 

Le Pen is not popular Guadeloupe’s nationalists

Le Pen is currently on the campaign trail in Guadeloupe. 

Her interview was cut short after she was attacked by a pro-independence group on the Caribbean island who grabbed her microphone, leading security to step in. 

“I find it unacceptable that the ideas of the far-right can spread around like they are at Club Med. This land, I remind you, is a land of slavery, a land of victims of the ideological ancestors of Marine Le Pen,” said Ronald Selbonne of the Alyans Nasyonal Gwadloup. 

Le Pen plans to continue the rest of her visit on the island as scheduled.

During the EU elections of 2019, Le Pen’s party finished top there. 

Macron condemned the events. 

“It shocks me. Political violence is intolerable,” he said. 

Le Pen had something nice to say about Macron

Asked for her opinion on US President Joe Biden calling his Russian counterpart a “butcher”, Le Pen said she was disappointed. 

“Obviously he is putting oil on the fire,” she said. 

“We need deescalation. The last speech from Biden where he said he wanted a regime change in Russia will not contribute to appeasement. The aim is to achieve peace.”

Le Pen’s next words came as a bit of surprise. 

“The fact that the French President did not enter into this escalation of words seems positive to me,” she said. 

Was that… was that a compliment? 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Emmanuel Macron’s French presidential rivals scrap for survival

French President Emmanuel Macron's political rivals have tried to turn up the heat this weekend with a series of rallies. But is it too late for them?

Published: 27 March 2022 11:49 CEST
Emmanuel Macron's French presidential rivals scrap for survival

Candidates in France’s looming presidential election pushed at the weekend to make themselves heard over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with a re-run of 2017’s final showdown still the most likely outcome.

Buoyed in part by his shuttle diplomacy ahead of the conflict and toughness on Moscow since the tanks began to roll, liberal incumbent Emmanuel Macron is riding high in the polls with two weeks to go.

But as the president “is totally absorbed by the international crisis, it’s very difficult to be present and to campaign”, a source close to him told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Short of a major upset, his opponent in the runoff will be far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen — exactly the same setup as five years ago.

A trio of candidates — far-right rival Eric Zemmour, conservative Valerie Pecresse and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon — still hope they can break out from the pack and take on Macron in the second round.

“Everything could be decided in the two weeks to come, they could count double,” Adelaide Zulfikarpasic of the BVA Opinion polling group told AFP.

“Four out of ten voters who say they are certain to cast their ballot are still undecided” on a candidate, she said.

Brawl on the right

On Sunday, Zemmour hopes to rally up to 50,000 people a stone’s throw from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, bussing in supporters from other parts of France.

“This will be the event of the campaign, the biggest gathering,” the candidate told Sud Radio on Friday, insisting that “since the beginning, my meetings have touched off the greatest excitement.”

Yet Zemmour, a former columnist and TV commentator, has fallen below the 10 percent mark in some polls.

That is far short of support ranging around 20 percent for Le Pen and close to 30 percent for Macron.

The National Rally leader strove to project serenity as members of her own camp — including her niece Marion Marechal — deserted her for tougher-talking Zemmour.

Instead Le Pen has pounded the pavements campaigning on French streets and market squares, and this week urged potential Zemmour voters to back her if she reaches the second round as forecast.

“No one owns their voters,” she told M6 television, adding that “I hope if I’m in the second round they’ll join us.”

With Zemmour and Le Pen slogging it out for the hard-right vote and Macron sounding pro-business and law and-order notes, conservative Valerie Pecresse has struggled to make herself heard.

Her woes deepened Thursday when she announced that a positive Covid-19 test would keep her from planned campaign stops in western France and the southeast.

Divided left

Also Sunday, the leading left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon — polling at 12 to 15 percent — was rallying supporters in the Mediterranean port city Marseille.

Former banker Macron’s presidency has been dogged by left-wing resistance, including on law and order and economic issues, peaking with the “Yellow Vests” demonstrations in 2018 and 19.

But a political left divided among a slew of competing candidacies has yet to make a real mark on this year’s election.

“Don’t hide behind the differences between the leaders, you’re the ones who will make the decision, don’t shirk it,” Melenchon said at a Paris meeting a week before.

His hopes of making the second round could be thwarted by others still hoping for a miracle, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo — polling around just two percent for the once-mighty Socialist Party — Communist candidate Fabien Roussel and Greens boss Yannick Jadot.

The woes of Pecresse and Hidalgo, candidates of the traditional bastions of left and right that dominated the political scene just a few years ago, illustrate the longer-term factors beyond the Ukraine conflict that have scrambled French politics.

“The systematic voter who voted out of duty, the voter who was loyal and faithful to political parties or to candidates… no longer exists,” said Anne Muxel, research director at Paris’ Centre for Political Research (Cevipof).

“Voters have a much more independent, individualised relationship to politics and to their electoral choices, they’re much more mobile, more volatile” — especially given that “the majority of French people don’t feel represented by political office-holders.”

SHOW COMMENTS