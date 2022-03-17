Read news from:
France increases to €9,000 grants for property owners

A French scheme to provide financial aid to property owners seeking to replace oil and gas boilers with eco-friendly alternatives has been extended, with grants of up to €9,000 now available.

Published: 17 March 2022 14:03 CET
A French pensioner adjusts her radiator.
A French pensioner adjusts her radiator. The government has announced extra funding to replace fossil fuel-powered boilers with eco-friendly alternatives. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP)

The French government will increase the amount of money available to replace gas and oil-powered boilers through the MaPrimeRenov’ scheme, part of a package of measures announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex on Wednesday

Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said that from April 15th, some households would be able to benefit from an extra €1,000 to “accelerate the replacement of fossil fuel-powered boilers with renewable heating solutions”, such as heat pumps and biomass heaters. 

It will no longer be possible to use state funding to replace a gas boiler with another, more efficient gas boiler. 

This brings the total state aid available for replacing boilers up to €9,000. 

Who can benefit? 

The funding for boiler replacement is available through the MaPrimeRenov’ scheme – which is available to anyone who owns property in France. 

Applicants for funding do however need a French numéro fiscal (tax number) and a copy of their latest tax declaration, which means those who do not file the annual tax declaration in France are effectively excluded. 

You can only apply for funding if your property is more than two years old. 

The amount of money you could receive depends on a range of criteria including: household income; the number of people living in the household; and the location of the property. 

You can read more about the MaPrimeRenov’ scheme HERE

Why is the government doing this? 

The move essentially allows France to faire d’une pierre deux coups – hit two birds with one stone.

One one hand, it will allow the country to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions in the face of the global climate crisis. 

On the other, it allows France to reduce its dependency on Russian gas – which has become a government priority ever since the invasion of Ukraine.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government would target and end to dependency on Russian energy by 2027. The construction of new nuclear plants announced in February will also assist in reaching this objective.

You can read more about the government’s measures to insulate the French economy from the war in Ukraine HERE

2022 FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Macron promises to axe France’s TV licence if he is re-elected

In his first campaign rally, Emmanuel Macron has laid out his re-election campaign, including a promise to end the TV licence fee (albeit without explaining how France's public service media will be financed in future).

Published: 8 March 2022 09:43 CET
Macron has already axed the taxe d’habitation (householders’ tax) for most households, axing the TV licence fee as well would mean the end of the autumn tax bill entirely for many, although some communes have an additional charge for rubbish collection.

“We will remove the taxes that remain, the fee is part of it,” Macron said during his first candidate rally, a low-key town hall event with 200 residents of Poissy in the outer suburbs of Paris.

He said abolishing the licence fee – currently €138 a year – is consistent with the abolition of the taxe d’habitation, which has already been scrapped for 80 percent of householders and will eventually be scrapped for all, with the exception of second homes.

READ ALSO EXPLAINED: Who has to pay France’s TV licence?

The fee is used to finance the TV and radio channels of the public sector, such as France Télévisions, Radio France, Arte – and France Médias Monde, which includes channels such as France 24, and RFI.

Macron presented the measure in the middle of a series of proposals to support purchasing power, such as tripling the “Macron bonus”, without charges or taxes.

This tax-free bonus that he introduced in 2020, “we will triple it”, because “this is purchasing power,” he said.

He did not go into detail about how public service broadcasting would be financed in future. But the pledge is in line with rival candidates in the 2022 election race.

READ ALSO The 2022 French tax calendar

Valérie Pécresse, Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour have already announced their intention to abolish the TV licence – but while some have said they intend privatise some or all of France’s public service broadcasters, this does not seem to be in Macron’s plans. 

“Privatising public broadcasting is in no way the project that is ours, the project of candidate Emmanuel Macron,” LREM MP Aurore Bergé told France Info after Macron’s town hall event had ended. 

“The French were paying it at the same time they paid their housing tax. From the moment you abolish the housing tax, it was necessary in any case to find another mechanism, another lever of financing of public broadcasting,” Bergé said.

“The question is to manage to secure a perennial financing, probably on the State budget.

“There are those who privatise and those who, like us, on the contrary, perpetuate it.”

