MONEY

Price of fuel at pumps in France passes €2 per litre

The price of fuel at the pumps in France has passed €2 per litre in many areas of the country, driven by market uncertainty following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:32 CET
Motorists queue for fuel at Harfleur, near Le Havre, western France, on March 5, 2022. (Photo: Jean-Francois Monier / AFP)

According to fuel price comparison site Carbu.com, the average price of unleaded petrol on forecourts across France has risen by more than €0.10 in the past week alone and more than €0.18 in a month; while diesel has jumped nearly €0.20 over the past seven days – and over €0.25 in a month.

For many in rural France, where public transport is poor, running a car is essential and the price hikes have already started to make a painful impact on their wallets.

It is expected that fuel prices will continue to rise as the effects of the war in Ukraine and the EU sanctions become more evident, with some predicting prices at the pump of €2.50 per litre.

In January, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the government would increase financial help for people who drive for work, with a tax break under a scheme known as the indemnité kilométrique, while a one-off €100 ‘inflation payment’ was announced in October and paid out in December to some 38 million people.

But, with the cost of fuel rising, the government is now considering further measures pending a hoped-for increase in production from other countries. 

The 2018/19 ‘Yellow Vest’ protests began as a complaint at the price of petrol, which at that time was selling for well below €2 a litre.

In his first Presidential election rally, Emmanuel Macron promised ‘quick measures’, and hinted at some of the plans that will come into effect as part of the government’s ‘Economic Resilience Plan’ to offset some of the effects of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“What we need to improve is the support on fuel,” he told the 200-strong audience at a town hall event in Poissy. “There will be a fuel part [in the resilience plan]. It will be strengthened in line with the mileage allowance. It will be worked around the mileage allowance and inflation allowance.”

Prime minister Jean Castex is expected to announce full details of the plan by ‘mid March’.

Tax cuts, demanded by some, have for now been rejected as ineffective. Taxes currently make up about 60 percent of the forecourt price in France – but reducing them would cost the government hundreds of millions of euros, without making a marked difference. Even a simple €0.01 cut at the pumps would cost the government €0.5 billion, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire claimed recently.

“It is very costly for a result that French people won’t even notice,” he said.

Paywall free

ENERGY

What to do in the case of a nuclear alert in France

France has a large nuclear sector, which has helped it be more independent when it comes to energy. However the power source is not without risk - here is the French emergency protocol and what to do if you heard the sirens.

Published: 4 March 2022 16:10 CET
There are 18 nuclear power plants in France, with a total of 56 reactors, and plans to build more. The first nuclear plant opened in France in 1962. 

According to the French government, accidents can occur in the nuclear plants themselves, during the transport of radioactive substances, as the result of an leak of radiation into the environment and at facilities where uranium is produced, conditioned or stocked.  

In some parts of France, there’s also the potential for radiation to drift in from another country.

Because of its large nuclear sector, France has a detailed emergency protocol:

If you live or work within 10km of a nuclear plant, there are a number of measures you can take to prepare:

  • Pick up information brochures from your local mairie (town hall);
  • Pick up iodine tablets from a pharmacy partnered with the town hall – you will need proof of address; 
  • Organise an emergency kit with your identity documents and any other important paperwork, medicine, first-aid equipment, clothes, a battery radio with extra batteries, food and drink. 

It’s worth also knowing the relevant emergency numbers to call – Emergency in France: Who to call and what to say 

In the case of a nuclear accident, you will be alerted by sirens.

In most towns and cities these are tested on the first Wednesday of the month, the test siren goes on for 1 minute and 41 seconds, but if the emergency is real this will be three spells of one-minute 41-seconds, broken by a five-second pause.

A 30-second siren indicates the end of any alert.

However, some areas of the country have their own distinct alert signals for nuclear incidents, which is why you should contact your local mairie for information

If you hear the long siren, you should take the following steps:

  • Make sure you are in a building, ideally with concrete walls. Close all doors and windows and cut any air conditioning. 
  • If you are driving when an alert goes off, get into a building as soon as possible. Vehicles are not adequate protection. 
  • Avoid touching things outside as much as possible. If it has been raining, put outside anything that has got wet (such as umbrellas, shoes, coats) while out of doors
  • Stay informed from reliable news sources – eg French public radio services. If you’re looking on social media follow only official accounts for public bodies such as mairies, police or government ministers. Public authorities will issue instructions on what to do – notably whether or not to consume iodine tablets – via the media. It is recommended that you get information from public service broadcasters (either online, on the radio or TV), specifically France Bleu, France Info, France Télévisions.
  • Don’t fetch your children from school once you hear the sirens – school staff are trained in how to protect them. Don’t search for other family members who are not at home. 
  • Avoid using the phone to keep the airwaves free for emergency services.
  • Only take iodine tablets, which help prevent radiation from being absorbed by your thyroid gland, if local authorities instruct you to do so. If you don’t have iodine tablets at home, local authorities will organise an emergency distribution. Priority will be given to pregnant women and children under the age of 18. 
  • Prepare for evacuation from the zone. Have your emergency kit ready. 
  • During evacuation, follow instructions from the local authority. 

In the period following an accident, once you are safely sheltered inside, you should:

  • Remain calm – public authorities will handle those who have been potentially exposed to dangerous levels of radiation and make them undergo medical examination
  • Follow the news closely and signal your presence to the local Centre d’accueil et d’Information du public (CAI), which has been set up in your commune. Details how to do this will be included in information brochures distributed by the mairie. If you can’t reach the CAI, contact the mairie itself. 

If you live near a nuclear site but beyond a 10km radius, you may be living within a Zone de protection des populations (ZPP).

If you live in the vicinity of a nuclear plant, you should check with your local mairie to find out if you live in one of these zones. If you do, then you should follow the following steps, post-accident:

  • Local authorities will ban the consumption of food produced in the area since the accident. You should survive on food you already have stocked at home and contact the mairie to find out where food deliveries will take place. Don’t go hunting or fishing for food. 
  • Unless informed otherwise, you can still consume tap water.
  • Specialists will visit your home to clean the building exterior of radioactive particles. You will likely receive instructions on how to clean the inside of your home. 
  • Avoid green spaces and forests which are likely to store large amounts of radiation. 
  • Do not evacuate unless asked to do so by the local authority. 
