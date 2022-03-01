Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

French finance minister: We will bring about collapse of the Russian economy

The French finance minister has warned "we will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy" with sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 09:27 CET
French finance minister: We will bring about collapse of the Russian economy
France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire made the prediction on Franceinfo, a day after France, the EU and others said they would impose a new round of sanctions on Russia.

The balance of power in the sanctions stand-off between the European Union and Russia is “totally” in favour of the EU which “is in the process of discovering its own economic power”, he said.

The French finance minister is already in the process of drawing up a list of oligarch-owned assets in France, including yachts, property and bank accounts, for seizure.

READ ALSO Visa, flights bans and property seizure: How EU sanctions against Russia will affect France

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

On Monday, the EU added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman to its sanctions blacklist.

Among the high-profile names were close Putin allies Igor Sechin, head of state oil giant Rosneft, and Nikolay Tokarev, boss of pipeline mammoth Transneft.

Three men ranked within Russia’s 10 top richest by Forbes were also added: metals magnate Alexei Mordashov, tycoon Alisher Usmanov, and businessman and Putin friend Gennady Timchenko.

Le Maire said the total amount of Russian assets being frozen amounted to “almost 1,000 billion dollars”.

After the Russian central bank raised its key interest rate to 20 percent on Monday, “companies can only borrow at high rates”, Le Maire said.

Le Maire acknowledged that ordinary Russians would also suffer from the impact of the sanctions, “but we don’t know how we can handle this differently”.

Le Maire said he would talk to France’s two energy giants TotalEnergies and Engie in the coming days to decide on their involvement in Russian energy projects.

There was now “a problem of principle” with any collaboration with people close to Putin, Le Maire said.

His remarks, which came after other energy majors including Shell and BP announced that they would pull out of Russia, cause Engie’s share price to slump by five percent in early Paris bourse trading Tuesday.

Engie is notably involved in Russia’s pipeline project Nord Stream 2, which Germany last week put on hold when Moscow recognised two Ukrainian breakaway republics.

An aide to French President Emmanuel Macron also told reporters Monday that the imposition of new sanctions, which are to “raise the cost” of Putin’s war, was “a priority”.

 
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Yachts, houses and bank accounts: France draws up list of Russian oligarchs’ property for siezure

France is drawing up a list of property owned by Russian oligarchs including luxury cars and yachts that can be seized under EU sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 16:10 CET
Yachts, houses and bank accounts: France draws up list of Russian oligarchs' property for siezure

The French Riviera has long been a playground for ultra-wealthy Russians, with many spending their summers on yachts or in their luxury villas on the Mediterranean coast.

“At the request of the president, we are continuing a full survey of the financial assets, real estate, yachts and luxury vehicles (in France) which belong to Russian personalities targeted by European sanctions,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

He added that France was also working on identifying the property of other Russians who might hit by further rounds of sanctions “because of their proximity with the Russian government.”

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking beside Le Maire after a Monday morning meeting of France’s Defence Council, said measures would be taken “in a very short space of time” against “Russian propaganda organs” which were responsible for “disinformation” in Europe.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the European Union would ban Russian state media Russia Today – known as RT – and Sputnik. RT has a substantial operation in France, employing more than 100 people. 

French President Emmanuel Macron spearheaded diplomatic efforts to prevent a war in Ukraine and held more than six hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7th.

After Putin informed him of his decision to officially recognise two Russian-backed separatist provinces in eastern Ukraine last week, a prelude to his invasion, Macron warned him of the reaction, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported on Sunday.

“You know there will be very severe consequences,” the French president reportedly said. “You shouldn’t underestimate them.”

READ ALSO Visas, flight bans and property seizure: How the EU’s sanctions will affect France

SHOW COMMENTS