UKRAINE

Yachts, houses and bank accounts: France draws up list of Russian oligarchs’ property for siezure

France is drawing up a list of property owned by Russian oligarchs including luxury cars and yachts that can be seized under EU sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 16:10 CET
The French Riviera has long been a favoured playground for Russian oligarchs. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The French Riviera has long been a playground for ultra-wealthy Russians, with many spending their summers on yachts or in their luxury villas on the Mediterranean coast.

“At the request of the president, we are continuing a full survey of the financial assets, real estate, yachts and luxury vehicles (in France) which belong to Russian personalities targeted by European sanctions,” Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

He added that France was also working on identifying the property of other Russians who might hit by further rounds of sanctions “because of their proximity with the Russian government.”

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking beside Le Maire after a Monday morning meeting of France’s Defence Council, said measures would be taken “in a very short space of time” against “Russian propaganda organs” which were responsible for “disinformation” in Europe.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the European Union would ban Russian state media Russia Today – known as RT – and Sputnik. RT has a substantial operation in France, employing more than 100 people. 

French President Emmanuel Macron spearheaded diplomatic efforts to prevent a war in Ukraine and held more than six hours of talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7th.

After Putin informed him of his decision to officially recognise two Russian-backed separatist provinces in eastern Ukraine last week, a prelude to his invasion, Macron warned him of the reaction, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported on Sunday.

“You know there will be very severe consequences,” the French president reportedly said. “You shouldn’t underestimate them.”

UKRAINE

How you can help Ukrainian media 

Ukrainian media outlets are working tirelessly under extreme pressure to get the news out and keep Ukrainians informed about all aspects of the Russian invasion. Here’s how you can help. 

Published: 28 February 2022 14:40 CET
In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges. 

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time. 

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s unjustifiable attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy. 

The Local is convinced that this solidarity with Ukraine is not just right but crucial, and thanks to the support of our members we are happy to be able to make a €20,000 donation to the fundraiser.

If you would also like to donate you can find all the information you need at the link below. 

More from the campaign page: 

Ukraine is facing an unprecedented, full-scale war. Media across the country continue to operate under the most challenging circumstances.

They have shown extraordinary courage, but the reality on the ground is that most operations cannot continue from Ukraine alone. This fundraiser is aimed at helping media relocate, set-up back offices and continue their operations from neighboring countries.

Ways to support media activities in Ukraine (e.g., purchases of security equipment, paying drivers, medical care) are outlined below.

This campaign is run by a consortium of The Fix , Are We Europe , Jnomics and Media Development Foundation , as well as multiple media partners from across Europe.

We are working with a growing list of Ukrainian media, including Ukrainska Pravda, Zaborona, Detector Media and others. Support is allocated based on urgency of needs in the first place, then distributed proportionally.

