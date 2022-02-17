Read news from:
How the French really use Cher and Chérie

Even if you don't speak any French at all you are likely to know the words cher and chérie - but beware, because their use in modern France may not be what you expect.

Published: 17 February 2022 12:31 CET
Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP

Misconceptions and the changing use of language over the decades mean that cher/chere and chéri/chérie are among the French words most commonly misused by English-speakers.

We asked Camille Chevalier-Karfis, French language expert and founder of the French Today site, to explain exactly how these are used in modern France.

Mon chéri/ma chérie

This means my dear or my darling and is one of the French language’s best known endearments, so much so that it’s frequently dropped into everyday conversation even by non French speakers who want to add a bit of sophistication to their daily language.

Chérie is used in numerous film titles and is such a well-known phrase that there is even a brand of chocolates called Mon Chéri from the Italian firm Ferrero (they contain a cherry, a pun that doesn’t work at all in French where a cherry is une cerise).

But be careful before you drop mon chéri (for a man) or ma chérie (for a woman) into everyday conversation.

Camille says: “This is really one to use with your nearest and dearest, I use it for my husband, sometimes for my daughter – people I am really close to. I wouldn’t use it with friends.

“But because it’s such a well-known phrase in the English-speaking world I often get emails that refer to me as chérie and it’s just completely inappropriate!

“I know that the sender is just trying to be friendly, but to a French person this comes across as way too intimate. Save it for people you’re in a romantic relationship with, or perhaps family.

“It’s interesting actually because it’s a word that I think changed its meaning in about the 1960s, before that it was used more widely for friends.

“I wouldn’t use it all apart from for people I’m very close to. I think you sometimes hear it from people who are older and very well-off, but to me it comes over as quite pretentious. Of course, there are lots of different ways to use any language though!” 

Use instead – if you’re looking for a more up-to-date endearment, you could use mec for a man (similar to mate or buddy) or the more general les gars (guys) or pote (mate). If you’re in a romantic relationship with someone you’re spoiled for choice in French – we like ma puce (my flea) or bébé (baby) but you can find a full list HERE.

Cher/chere

This also means dear, but has some very different usages in modern France.

It’s the standard way to begin a letter or a very formal email – either Cher Jean Dupont/ Chère Jeanne Dupont or Cher Monsieur/Chère Madame depending on the context.

You’ll also see it used in a more formal way by business people and – especially – politicians when they are referring to their colleagues or international counterparts.

For example in the below tweet, president Emmanuel Macron uses cher to congratulate Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his re-election to the presidency in Germany, saying: “Dear Frank-Walter, congratulations on your re-election. Together, let us continue to nurture the precious friendship between Germany and France and to promote our European values.”

In this context it’s a formality, similar to British MPs referring to their colleagues as My Right Honorable Friend. 

Mes chers compatriotes is also the standard beginning for any politician directly addressing the electorate, in the same way that US politicians might say ‘my fellow Americans’.

Cher is also sometimes used by couples, but is quite old-fashioned and not often used by younger people.

Camille says: “Because this is often used in a formal context, it can come over as a bit sarcastic if you’re using it with acquaintances. 

“It’s really too formal and like with many excessively formal words and phrases it can come across as sarcastic or even hostile if you use it in an informal context.

“It’s not really used among friends but I wouldn’t use it with people that you know or work colleagues, unless you are actually the President of the Republic.”

And if you look into the replies to Macron’s above tweet, you come across people who use cher to reply sarcastically to him, such as the person below who replies: “Dear Manu [the shortened version of Emmanuel] I call you Manu and use ‘tu’ with you … you’d better look at what’s going on in the former French Republic and apologise to the people you want to piss off… in any case, we’ve gone to a totalitarian place”

Camille Chevalier-Karfis is a French language expert, and founder of FrenchToday.com. Do you have a language question for Camille? Email [email protected]

FILM

French film screenings with English subtitles not to miss in October

As we head into autumn in Paris, why not escape the cold by retreating to the cinema to watch a brand new French film with English subtitles? October's events include a movie-themed walking tour of the city.

Published: 30 September 2021 16:16 CEST
Cinemagoers wait for their film to begin. Lost in Frenchlation screens French films with English subtitles. Photo: ABDULMONAM EASSA / AFP.

The cinema group Lost in Frenchlation runs regular screenings of French films in the capital, with English subtitles to help non-native speakers follow the action. The club meets for drinks before every screening so its also a great way to meet people if you’re new to Paris.

These are the events they have coming up in October.

Friday, October 1st

Serre Moi Fort – Vicky Krieps stars as a woman dealing with her increasing distance from her husband and children, in this mysterious film, which is adapted from a play by Claudine Galea and premiered at Cannes earlier this year.

The screening will take place at the Luminor Hôtel de Ville cinema, just a stone’s throw from the Centre Pompidou, at 8pm. But you can arrive early for drinks at the bar from 7pm, and the film will be followed by a Q&A with director Mathieu Amalric, who is also an actor who has starred in films such as Quantum of Solace.

Tickets are €10 full price, €8 for students and all other concessions, and can be reserved here.

Sunday, October 10th

Eiffel – Having just finished working on the Statue of Liberty, Gustave Eiffel, played by Romain Duris, is tasked with creating a spectacular monument for the 1889 Universal Exposition in Paris. It’s ultimately his love story with Adrienne Bourgès (Emma Mackey) that will inspire him to come up with the idea for the Eiffel Tower.

Lost in Frenchlation will be marking the film’s release with an exclusive premiere screening at 7pm at Club de l’Étoile cinema, after drinks at the cinema bar at 6pm. But before that, they’ve teamed up with Ciné-Balade to offer a two-hour cinema-themed walk around the Trocadéro neighborhood where the Eiffel Tower is located, which begins at 4pm.

Tickets cost €10, or €8 for students and concessions, and can be found here. Tickets for the walking tour cost €20 and must be reserved online here.

Friday, October 15th

Bac Nord – The film everyone’s been talking about. It follows three Marseille cops under pressure to improve results in the city’s northern neighbourhoods, an area with some of the highest crime rates in France. It has simultaneously been praised for its honest portrait of the Republic’s failings, and criticised for playing into the hands of Marine Le Pen, so come and decide for yourself.

The screening will take place at the Luminor Hôtel de Ville cinema.

Friday, October 22nd

Onoda: 10,000 nights in the jungle – Young Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda is sent to fight on a remote island in the Philippines just as World War II is about to end in this extraordinary portrait of a forgotten soldier. Refusing to believe the war is over, he will carry on fighting until 1974. The film from French director Arthur Harari, which is based on a true story, is in Japanese but will feature English subtitles.

The evening will kick off with drinks at L’Entrepôt cinema bar at 7pm, followed by the movie screening at 8pm. Tickets are available online here, and cost €8.50 full price; €7 for students and all other concessions.

Friday, October 29th

Délicieux – Set in 1789, with the French Revolution on the horizon, a chef who has been let go by his master is inspired, with the help of a young woman, to free himself from his status as a servant and open his own restaurant… the first restaurant in France.

An homage to French gastronomy, the film will be accompanied by movie-themed food, as part of a collaboration with Les Popcorn. Just head to the Luminor Hôtel de Ville cinema.

Full details of Lost in Frenchlation’s events can be found on their website or Facebook page. In France, a health pass is required in order to go to the cinema.

