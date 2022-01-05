Covid-19 travel restrictions between France and UK set to be eased

Covid-19Travel news

Passengers wait to board a Eurostar train at St Pancras International station in London before new restrictions were imposed on travel to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.
Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP
France is ready to ease the strict travel restrictions to and from the UK, the French government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Travel restrictions between France and the UK are to be eased, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in his weekly press briefing.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Attal said that the French government had “decided to expand the list of compelling reasons – in particular professional reasons” for travel between the two countries.

And he added that restrictions may be eased even further as early as next week, because “the Omicron variant is affecting both countries in a similar manner”.

He did not, however, go into further detail or give a detailed timeframe.

France banned virtually all travel to and from the UK the weekend before Christmas in a bid to curb the spread of the variant.

Under current rules, only those who fit a small number of criteria for ‘essential travel’ can make the trip, and even those who are allowed to travel must complete a large swathe of paperwork.

We will update our Travel section as soon as we have more detail on this.

