When will France lift travel restrictions on the UK?

Speaking after the regular meeting of ministers on Wednesday, Gabriel Attal said that the French government had “decided to expand the list of compelling reasons – in particular professional reasons” for travel between the two countries.

The French government spokesperson added that restrictions may be eased even further as early as next week, because “the Omicron variant is affecting both countries in a similar manner”.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the UK

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

He did not, however, go into further detail or give a timeframe.

So what can we expect?

Essential reasons

Attal seems to suggest that rather be lifted entirely, the rules could just be relaxed around the reasons for essential travel.

At present travel – in both directions – is only allowed for people who meet very narrow criteria for essential travel.

You can find the full list HERE but it basically encompasses people returning to their country of origin or country of residence, diplomats and essential health workers.

There is no provision for family visits and very few accepted compassionate reasons for travel. Most types of work travel are also banned.

If the essential reasons list was expanded these types of visits could again become possible – albeit still with a lot of paperwork in place.

However travel for tourism or visits from second-home owners would likely remain barred.

Omicron variant

The UK travel ban was first put in place over fears of the Omicron variant, but as Attal admitted “the Omicron variant is affecting both countries in a similar manner”.

Both France and the UK have seen record daily case numbers and increasing pressure on hospitals.

Although this does mean that the original reason for the travel ban no longer exists, it could also mean that the French government is reluctant to lift restrictions completely until the current wave has peaked – something that experts predict will happen at the end of January.

Timeframe

Attal mentioned “next week” as a possible timeframe for loosening restrictions, although this could still see constraints on travel for tourism and second-home owners.

The next key date in the tourism calendar is the February school holiday, a time particularly important for the ski industry, where resorts are usually busy with both domestic and international visitors.

If the wave peaks as predicted, it seems likely that travel will be open again in time for the February holidays, although many tourists have already cancelled or declined to book because of the ongoing uncertainty.

Sport

Coming up in the sporting calendar is the Six Nations rugby tournament in February and March, which involves France, Italy, Scotland, Wales, England and Ireland.

Whether the games can be played with full crowds depends on the health situation, but if travel restrictions are still in place it seems likely that national teams will be given travel exemptions, as has happened with previously for elite athletes.