The 9 essential pieces of paperwork for France-UK travel under new rules

The French government’s tightening of restrictions on travel between the UK and France this week caught many people by surprise.

From midnight, on Friday, December 17th, only those with an essential reason for making their journey will be allowed to travel between the two countries, even if they are fully vaccinated.

If you do meet the criteria for essential travel, you will need to prepare the following paperwork (travel companies and border officials may require to see it, either as a digital or paper version):

FOR TRAVEL TO UK FROM FRANCE

1.Attestation du sortie du territoire metropolitiain

Before travelling to the UK, you need to complete an attestation du sortie du territoire metropolitiain, and tick the box that explains the essential reason for your trip. The form is available to download HERE.

2. Proof of negative Covid-19 test

You also need proof of a negative Covid-19 test carried out in the 24 hours before departure. Many pharmacies offer walk-in services, or you can go to an appropriate clinic to take the test. You will need a certificate that shows proof of your negative result, ideally with a QR code.

3. Proof of vaccination status

You may need proof of your vaccination status – even though the new new travel rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. That can be found via the TousAntiCovid app (which contains a valid EU Digital Vaccination Certificate), the NHS Covid app, on paper vaccination certificates, or as a download from your account on Ameli.fr.

4. Passenger locator form

Before travelling, you will also need to complete a passenger locator form as demanded by the British government. That form – along with information on how to complete it – is HERE. Be sure to fill in this form with plenty of time as some users have reported glitches on the system.

Remember, the UK also demands that you book Day Two Covid-19 tests, to be taken after arrival, which must be booked before you travel – you must have a booking number to complete the aforementioned passenger locator form. There’s more information on that HERE.

You can find a list of test providers in the UK HERE.

Remember, too, that now the UK has left the European Union, you’ll need your passport.

FOR TRAVEL TO FRANCE FROM UK

5. Online quarantine form

All eligible travellers to France have to enter their details onto an online platform prior to departure, and download or print the confirmatory document that comes after you have filled out the form. You will find the online portal HERE.

This document, basically, alerts French law enforcement authorities of where you will be self-isolating in France. You cannot travel without completing the form. You should carry copy with you as you cross the border.

6. Proof of vaccination status

You may need proof of your vaccination status – even though the new new travel rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. That can be found via the TousAntiCovid app (which contains a valid EU Digital Vaccination Certificate), the NHS Covid app, on paper vaccination certificates, or as a download from your account on Ameli.fr.

7. Proof of negative Covid test

You also need proof of a negative Covid-19 test carried out in the 24 hours before departure. You can find a list of test providers in the UK HERE

There’s some confusion over what tests are allowed. We explain more HERE. Importantly, it is your responsibility to ensure you have an appropriate document showing your negative Covid-19 status before you travel, so you can present it on demand.

8. Attestation de déplacement vers la France Métropolitaine depuis le Royaume-Uni

You will need to fill out a form explaining why your travel plans are essential. In most cases, simply filling out this form will suffice. But for some essential reasons, you will need to provide additional proof (if, for example, you are visiting France because of the death of a relative, you may need some additional proof of this, such as a medical record. You can find this attestation HERE.

9. A declaration of honour

Travellers to France must also sign an official declaration – available in French and English HERE – stating that they accept that further testing can be performed in France, and that they have no symptoms of Covid-19 at the time of travel.

Plus, you’ll need your passport and all the usual documentation for travel.