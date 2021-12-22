French government: No new Covid restrictions for Christmas

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that there will not be any further Covid restrictions announced before Christmas, but warned that the government would reevaluate the situation on Monday, December 27th.

“If we considered extra measures to be necessary, we would have already announced them,” he said following a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Rising levels of infection driven by the Omicron variant mean that at the current rate, France could reach 100,000 new daily cases by the end of the year. The government previously anticipated that around 4,000 people will be in intensive care over the festive period.

New Year’s Eve concerts and fireworks have already been cancelled in France, and nightclubs closed, but further restrictions could still be imposed around the New Year weekend.

EXPLAINED Health rules ans official advice for Christmas and New Year in France

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The government made all children between the ages of 5-11 eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine earlier on Wednesday.

From January 3rd the obligatory waiting time for people who have already had two shots to receive a booster will be shortened from five months to four months. And from January 15th, the clock will start ticking for everyone over 18 to receive a booster dose or risk having their health pass deactivated.

The government plans to transform the health pass into a vaccine pass by the end of January, subject to approval in the French parliament.