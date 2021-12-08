How will Covid vaccinations for 5 to 11 year olds work in France?

When will France start vaccinating children?

Prime Minister Jean Castex has confirmed that hopes vaccination would become available for all children aged 5 to 11 years old, “if possible by the end of the year”.

Health Minister Olivier Véran then indicated the rollout to all children aged five to 11 could begin around December 20th – the first Monday of the Christmas holidays.

However the PM said those in that age-group who are considered to be high-risk would be eligible for a reduced dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from December 15th, following a recommendation by the Haute Autorité de santé (HAS) at the end of November.

Why the wait?

Following the HAS recommendation for making vaccines available to an estimated 360,000 ‘high-risk’ children, the rollout to everyone in that age group seems inevitable, especially as other EU countries, such as Spain, have already said they will go ahead with inoculations.

But acknowledging the sensitivity around the subject the French government is moving cautiously. Officials are waiting for a full recommendation from the HAS, as well as an opinion from the Comité consultatif national d’éthique. Both are expected in the coming days.

Which vaccine will children receive?

The European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 in November. It is the only vaccine to have EU approval for this age group.

Moderna is in phase three of its clinical trial but the first results are promising and an authorisation request has been made – but France has set a lower age-limit on Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

How can you make an appointment?

You can’t yet. But once approval is granted, you can make appointments in the usual ways, including online using services such as Doctolib or Vitemadose!

Assuming the authorisation process is as rapid as Castex and Veran believe, vaccination centres should be able to inoculate children from December 20th, while pharmacies should start from December 27th. But these dates are not yet set in stone.

Will children receive the same dose as adults?

No. The dose authorised for children by the EMA and HAS is 10microgrammes, compared to 30microgrammes in doses for adults.

‼️ EMA recommends approval of BioNTech/Pfizer’s #COVID19vaccine, Comirnaty, for children aged 5 to 11. In this population, the dose of #Comirnaty will be lower than that used in people aged 12 and above. Read the full press release: https://t.co/uqqBAklVvl pic.twitter.com/NZQhli4SDl — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) November 25, 2021

As with adults, two doses will be required, a few weeks apart. In its report the EMA said injections should be given three weeks apart. Spain has said it will deliver second doses after eight weeks. It is not clear what France will decide to do.

Is vaccination against Covid-19 compulsory for children of this age?

No, vaccination is voluntary as it is for adults. And formal parental consent will be required. So, expect a form if you do decide to vaccinate your child.

Okay, so it’s not compulsory – but will health pass rules be extended to include five to 11 year olds?

The government has said children in this age group will not require a health pass, so – as it stands – those under 12 will not be required to show a pass sanitaire to go to cafes and restaurants, or attend, for example, sporting events.

Could they be barred from school if parents decide not to get them vaccinated?

No. Children aged 12 to 17 who have not been vaccinated still go to school as normal although they are subject to stricter rules around testing self-isolation if there is an outbreak in class.

What if the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against the Omicron variant, is there any point?

Even though some early studies suggest this, It may be too early to know for sure how well the Pfizer vaccine performs against the new variant that scientists believe will soon become dominant in Europe. Pfizer have said three doses including a booster shot offers good protection, but it’s not clear what this means for the roll out of the jab for kids.

But it’s understandable parents will be asking the question whether they should just wait and see.

And what about 12-17 year olds? Why aren’t they being called back for a booster dose?

France’s Direction générale de la Santé said on Tuesday, December 7th: “To date, only people aged 12 to 17 with co-morbidities or who are immunocompromised are eligible for the vaccination booster five months after their last vaccine injection or their last infection. Immunocompetent adolescents are not yet affected by the recall.

“The data we currently have show more stable protection against infection in those under 18 years of age than in adults. We are awaiting additional data and the opinion of the scientific authorities before considering opening the recall campaign to these people.”