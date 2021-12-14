France warns it could impose tougher Covid rules on travellers from UK

In the coming days, France may impose tougher travel rules for people coming from the UK.

“We’re looking into how we might strengthen our framework and that’s the work that is going on currently and I think might be completed in a few days,” said government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, in response to a question on France Info radio on Tuesday morning.

The move comes as each country grapples with rising Covid infections.

There are now at least 133 Omicron cases in France, according to Attal although the real number is likely far higher because not all positive cases are tested for the variant.

In the UK meanwhile, the number of Omicron cases is doubling every two to three days and forced the government to introduce stricter measures such as health passes. The country has also recorded its first death from this variant.

Currently, in order to enter France from the UK, all travellers regardless of their vaccination status must provide a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen) taken within 48 hours of the departure time. This rule applies to all travellers over the age of 12, including French citizens and residents.

Unlike in France, you cannot simply wander into a pharmacy in the UK and get an antigen test for no more than €22. Tests need to be booked in advance and as NHS self-administered tests cannot be used for travel purposes, we’re talking private test providers – and there is no such thing as a price cap.

During his interview on France Info, Attal said that in the immediate future, there were no further restrictions planned for people already living in France.