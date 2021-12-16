‘I don’t understand’: Travellers react with anger and confusion to France’s new entry rules for UK

The Local
Covid-19 rulesTravel news

An empty Eurostar terminal at St Pancras' Station in London
New restrictions mean only essential travel from the UK to France is permitted. Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP
New restrictions on entry into France from the UK have prompted anger, concern and questions from people hoping to spend the festive season with loved ones in France.

From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) France is set to impose new travel rules for people coming from the UK.

Only “essential” travel will be allowed. You can read what falls into this category HERE

Those who do make it across will face a minimum of two days in quarantine. All travellers are required to take a PCR or antigen test at least 24 hours before their departure. 

READ ALSO LATEST: France imposes stricter test rule and quarantine for all travellers from UK

All travellers from the UK will have to sign up on an online platform before their departure to France. They must mention where they will be staying. Law enforcement authorities will check at the address you have listed to ensure you are not breaking quarantine. 

Many have reacted despairingly to the news. 

The move comes amid soaring case numbers. Yesterday, the UK reported a record 78,610 new cases – a figure reportedly driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant, while France reported it’s own record high of 65,713 cases.

News of the new restrictions did not impress Britons looking forward to a short break in France over the festive period.

Many are holding out hope that the restrictions will be lifted soon. 

Others argued that the new restrictions were futile and illogical, given the spread rampant of Covid-19 all over the world. 

One Local reader, commenting on our story about the new restrictions, wrote: “Omicron is already all over Europe, so making it more difficult for a few Brits isn’t going to make any difference…”

Travel industry representatives also voiced their concerns.

Safe to say, the new travel restrictions between UK and France – this close to Christmas – have not gone down well.

Member comments

  1. This is a joke – just been told, I cannot get a refund for my pre-departure test tomorrow, my test to come back to the UK or my day 2 test when I get back in January – on top of that, I can’t see the french owned Eurotunnel refunding my tickets or the french ski lift company refunding our money – thats over £1,000 down the pan.

    1. While you might not “see” that, both Eurotunnel and French ski companies provide refunds because of COVID travel restrictions.

  2. Finding it very hard to have sympathy for those mourning the cancellation of their ski trips. Plenty of us here in France now not able to go back and see family in the UK this Christmas. For me the third year running.

  3. Curious that the Eurostar price grids are showing availability on all Uk->Paris trains both today and tomorrow (before restrictions start), albeit at £195 standard class and £253 leisure premiere both days.

