‘I don’t understand’: Travellers react with anger and confusion to France’s new entry rules for UK

From midnight Saturday (2300 GMT Friday) France is set to impose new travel rules for people coming from the UK.

Those who do make it across will face a minimum of two days in quarantine. All travellers are required to take a PCR or antigen test at least 24 hours before their departure.

Nouvelles conditions de déplacement France-Royaume-Uni, à partir du 18/12/2021 (à 0h). Les ressortissants français, leurs conjoints et leurs enfants peuvent toujours rentrer en France sans motif impérieux. pic.twitter.com/O73U0F2MN0 — Guillaume Bazard (@GuillaumeBazard) December 16, 2021

All travellers from the UK will have to sign up on an online platform before their departure to France. They must mention where they will be staying. Law enforcement authorities will check at the address you have listed to ensure you are not breaking quarantine.

Many have reacted despairingly to the news.

🇬🇧🇫🇷 Another blow to the travel/hospitality/entertainment sectors as France imposes new restrictions on travel to the UK- basically shutting down tourist visits from Saturday https://t.co/7EQeUCbCJU — Scott Beasley (@SkyScottBeasley) December 16, 2021

The move comes amid soaring case numbers. Yesterday, the UK reported a record 78,610 new cases – a figure reportedly driven largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant, while France reported it’s own record high of 65,713 cases.

News of the new restrictions did not impress Britons looking forward to a short break in France over the festive period.

.. but France banning Britons from non essential travel from Saturday will ruin our January travel plans 😡😡 — Andrew Dunning (@andrewdunning) December 16, 2021

Well I suppose my day is about to be spent deciphering whether we are going to be allowed to travel to France next week…. — Iain M (@RedLeics) December 16, 2021

@crystalski I’ve just seen France have banned all brits and only internal travel allowed for French residents, I’m assuming that is the ski season over in that part of Europe — Kev (@kevpartridgearm) December 16, 2021

This is like the start of a new fetish. It's irrelevant to me now though as they've just restricted travel to France. Les Bâtardes. — Rebecca Woollard (@FoodEditorBecks) December 16, 2021

Many are holding out hope that the restrictions will be lifted soon.

I’m hoping they will, I’ve yet to make the call bc we don’t actually go for 3 weeks so I’m keeping everything crossed that France will row back on the ban before then, but the ‘direction of travel’ isn’t looking great 🤞🏻 — Linsey McNeill (@UKtraveljourno) December 16, 2021

Others argued that the new restrictions were futile and illogical, given the spread rampant of Covid-19 all over the world.

One Local reader, commenting on our story about the new restrictions, wrote: “Omicron is already all over Europe, so making it more difficult for a few Brits isn’t going to make any difference…”

France is banning travel to and from the UK without "compelling reasons". French nationals and their spouses are exempt from the new rules. read that last sentence again and tell me it is about "health" — john locke (@jlocke13) December 16, 2021

I don't understand this. There's 80K daily cases on one hand, more than 60K on the other (France doesn't test nearly enough), community transmission on both sides – why the need for tighter travel restrictions argh?! — Kebch' (@Kevouuz) December 16, 2021

I doubt France putting travel restrictions on the UK will be an effective containment measure. pic.twitter.com/XojwodB6yE — Simon Bye 🎪🔶 (@UB5simon) December 16, 2021

Travel industry representatives also voiced their concerns.

Breaking News…..Hearing France want Brits to isolate when entering France. This will result in more cancellations/ refunds. Expect other countries to follow causing more misery for the travel sector! — Leisure Guard Group (@LeisureGuard) December 16, 2021

Just a plea to remember the devastated travel industry – the first to feel the effects, last to see any return of business, turnover down 90% and no specific industry support, all the while couldn’t close as had to service amendments and refunds. pic.twitter.com/DDSkBKiihp — Dean Wilson (@DeanWilson) December 16, 2021

Safe to say, the new travel restrictions between UK and France – this close to Christmas – have not gone down well.