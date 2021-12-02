Should I cancel my trip between France and the UK this Christmas?

For some its holidays, but for others Christmas trips mean spending time with loved ones who live in another country – something that has been difficult to do over the past 18 months.

But with both the UK and France tightening up travel rules and domestic restrictions, many are now contemplating cancelling their trips.

Obviously this is a very personal choice, but here we take a look at some of the things you should be aware of when deciding.

IN FULL The rules for travelling between France and the UK

Testing

Both countries have introduced extra testing requirements for all arrivals, although the detail of the rules is different.

UK – if you’re travelling into the UK you must pre-book a Day 2 test and this must be a PCR test. However, in a change to the rules you must now self-isolate until you get the results of your Day 2 test. Self-isolation can be done at home or at the home of a friend or family member, but obviously rules out socialising for the period of quarantine.

READ ALSO How to book that Day 2 test

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

The test itself is ‘on or before Day 2’, so can taken as soon as you arrive, but they key is that you cannot leave quarantine until the results come in.

The problem with this is that the UK Day 2 testing system is chaotic and since the summer numerous readers of The Local have complained of pre-booked tests either never reaching them or the results taking up to 10 days to arrive.

🚨🚨Exciting news! 🚨🚨 I'm in 🇬🇧 and my 'day 2' Covid test kit just arrived. Today is day 9. — Adrian Norris (@adriannorris) November 30, 2021

My gf and I took day 2 PCR from a private provider on 19/10. One result back within 2 days, the other over a month still nothing 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/hHiEeYqOtE — Joe Crabtree (@JCrabtree95) November 28, 2021

One option to avoid this appears to be taking a rapid-results test on offer at most UK airports – which offer results in as little as three hours – although these are rarely found for less than £100 per person.

The UK does not require any pre-departure tests.

France – In France the rule is the other way around, tests after arrival are not required for most travellers, but you do need a negative test in order to enter the country, from December 4th. This applies to all travellers over the age of 12, including French citizens and residents.

If you’re coming from a non-EU country like the UK this must be taken within 48 hours of departure and can be either a PCR or an antigen test which tests for the N protein (which the majority of high street providers do). Home test kits are not accepted however.

This means that you need to take the test while in the UK, and if you live in France you should be aware that testing in the UK is different to France. You cannot simply wander into a pharmacy and get an antigen test for no more than €22, as you can in France. Tests need to be booked in advance and as NHS tests cannot be used for travel purposes, we’re talking private test providers – and there is no such thing as a price cap.

Not all test providers give the results certificate with QR code required for entry to France, so you usually need to book a specific ‘travel test’ or ‘fit to fly certificate’ in order to get the required certificate. If you’re outside the big cities, be prepared to travel to find a reasonably-priced test provider.

Entry rules – remember that France only allows travel from orange countries – including the UK – for unvaccinated travellers for essential reasons. So if you are not vaccinated but plan on travelling to France for a holiday or to see family or friends, this is not possible.

Health pass

UK – the UK does not require a health pass for everyday activities such as going to a restaurant or gym, but proof of vaccination may be required for large events such as sports matches. In this case, a French vaccination certificate is accepted.

France – in France, however, the use of the health pass is widespread to access a range of venues including bars, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, leisure centres, gyms, and long-distance train travel – find the full list here.

Those who are fully vaccinated can use a vaccination certificate for the health pass. For residents of France, the pass will soon require a booster shot in order to stay active, but this is not – at present – the case for visitors. The NHS app and certificate is compatible with the French health pass.

Health passes are required for everyone older than 12 years and two months and everyone – including 12-18-year-olds – must have had two doses to count as ‘fully vaccinated’. This can pose a problem for UK-based teens, since the UK is at present offering only one jab to most under 18s.

Those who are not fully vaccinated to French standards need a negative Covid test in order to use the health pass, and the test must now be no more than 24 hours old.

EXPLAINED: The new rules for the French health pass

Masks

UK – the UK has reintroduced some mask rules in recent weeks, including on public transport, shops and shopping centres. The rules apply to all over 11s, but it is possible to declare yourself ‘exempt’ from mask-wearing under certain conditions.

France – France has also tightened up its mask rules, and they are considerably stricter than the UK’s.

The mask is required on all public transport and all indoor public spaces, even those covered by the health pass. It is also required in some outdoor spaces including sports grounds, large gatherings, markets and ski lifts.

Many local authorities have also introduced their own mask rules making them compulsory in other outdoor areas. The French mask rules have no exemptions for medical conditions and failure to wear a mask correctly – covering your nose and mouth – can net you a €135 fine.

Lockdowns?

We’ve looked at the rules in place now, but is it likely that extra rules – even a return to lockdown or curfews – could be introduced over the festive period?

This is obviously difficult to predict and depends on what happens with case numbers in the days to come and whether the Omicron variant is as dangerous as some fear.

France – the French government says that at present the measures that it has – masks, the health pass, ramping up the booster shot programme – are enough to contain the situation without the need for a lockdown. The head of the advisory Scientific Council says that Christmas is safe ‘if we are careful’ and advises that people take extra measures such as limiting social gatherings and working from home where possible – these are not official government recommendations however.

UK – the UK government is under a lot of political pressure not to impose a Christmas lockdown after last year when a last-minute lockdown had to be imposed over the festive period as cases soared.

The government has brought back mask rules and expanded the booster shot programme. In recent days it has been offering advice around cancelling large parties and avoiding crowded situations. However, these are guidelines rather than rules.

Remember that travel rules can change rapidly, keep up to date with all the latest in our Travelling to France section.