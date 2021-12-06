How to get a Covid-19 booster dose appointment in France

As part of the ongoing fight against Covid-19, the French government has made booster doses a requirement for adults wishing to use the health pass.

From December 15th, health passes for those over the age of 65 will begin to be deactivated and made invalid if they have not received a Covid booster shot within seven months of their second dose of the vaccine.

This same rule will apply to all over 18s from January 15th. All adults are eligible for a booster five months after their second jab, so essentially they will have a two month window to get the dose de rappel in order to continue using their health pass.

There is a handy online tool to allow you to know when you need a booster dose HERE. If you use the TousAntiCovid app, the home-screen will change colour as you are approaching the date when you must get another shot.

These new rules have seen demand for booster doses soar in recent weeks. On November 25th, the day that the government announced that all adults were now eligible for a booster dose, more than 1.1 million people booked an appointment via Doctolib. The current daily average of new bookings made via the website is 445,414.

This means that it can be difficult for some people to get an appointment in the near future – some have even reported that they couldn’t book an appointment until March 2022. The government has promised to open a number of new vaccination centres.

But in the mean time, there are some things you can do to speed up the process:

The regular route

When it comes to actually booking appointments, the process is the same as ever.

You can book a vaccine appointment either a vaccine centre (although some of the larger ones have closed since the summer), your GP/family doctor or a pharmacy. You can book appointments for GPs and pharmacies in person or by phone, or you can book online for appointments at all three venue types.

You can also book via Doctolib – France’s most used booking app/website. It is important to check Doctolib regularly and under the availabilities section of the search tool, to tick dans les trois prochains jours (‘in the next three days’).

It’s worth checking doctolib regularly because new appointment slots are made available frequently.

All of these options are relatively straightforward but don’t get around the problem of soaring demand.

ViteMaDose

ViteMaDose is an app and website that allows you to search for the next available vaccine appointments based on your postcode, commune or département.

It works by aggregating data from from most of the vaccine sites in France as well as online booking platforms, such as Doctolib.

Once you have identified the next available slot in your area using the search bar, you must then book an appointment via the ‘regular route’ described above.

Covidliste

Covidliste is another app and website that sends you an alert when a vaccine appointment becomes available near you. It already has more than one million users.

When a vaccine administrator finds that they have doses available, they contact Covidliste. The organisation then sends out an email to all of its subscribers (subscription is free) to let them know. By the end of the day, if doses are still available, the site will then send out a further alert via SMS.

The advantage of this site is that it allows you to directly accept an appointment via the booking link sent out to you by email/SMS.

The analogue method

It doesn’t hurt to ask you local pharmacist, either by phone or in-person, about when the next vaccine appointment is available in your area.

Not all pharmacists and other vaccine administrators are hooked up to the booking websites, meaning that there may be doses waiting for you that are simply not listed online. The only way to know whether this is the case is by calling your pharmacy directly.