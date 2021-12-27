France set to announce extra Covid restrictions ahead of New Year

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
New year fireworks in Paris
New Year fireworks and concerts have already been cancelled in most French towns. Photo: Martin Bureau/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

After recording more than 100,000 new Covid cases in a single day, France has convened an extra meeting of the Defence Council to decide on new measures ahead of the New Year weekend.

President Emmanuel Macron is chairing a meeting – remotely from his holiday home on the French Riviera – of the Defence Council, which begins at 4pm.

The council will consider all options to contain the spread of the virus, although it seems that tough measures like curfew and the extension of the school holidays have already been ruled out.

A press conference with prime minister Jean Castex and health minister Olivier Véran has been scheduled for 7pm.

On Saturday, health officials recorded 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

Some of the increase could be accounted for by extra testing, as French people were advised to take precautionary tests before travelling to visit relatives or getting together with friends over the festive period, but the more contagious Omicron variant is becoming dominant across France.

Hospitalisations are also rising with more more than 3,000 Covid patients now in intensive care, an indicator of increasing pressure on the health services.

We will update this story live during the press conference

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

What new Covid measures could France impose on Monday?
FOR MEMBERS

What new Covid measures could France impose on Monday?

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

French government: No new Covid restrictions for Christmas

French government: No new Covid restrictions for Christmas

EXPLAINED: What to do if you are a Covid ‘contact case’ in France

EXPLAINED: What to do if you are a Covid ‘contact case’ in France

Tell us: What has been your experience of the new France-UK travel rules?

Tell us: What has been your experience of the new France-UK travel rules?

EXPLAINED: The rules and official advice for Christmas and New Year in France

EXPLAINED: The rules and official advice for Christmas and New Year in France

Do children have to quarantine and test when arriving in France from UK?
FOR MEMBERS

Do children have to quarantine and test when arriving in France from UK?

What will change when France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass?

What will change when France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass?

More news

What new Covid measures could France impose on Monday?
FOR MEMBERS

What new Covid measures could France impose on Monday?

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

Guadeloupe protesters seize legislature in standoff with Paris

French government: No new Covid restrictions for Christmas

French government: No new Covid restrictions for Christmas

EXPLAINED: What to do if you are a Covid ‘contact case’ in France

EXPLAINED: What to do if you are a Covid ‘contact case’ in France

Tell us: What has been your experience of the new France-UK travel rules?

EXPLAINED: The rules and official advice for Christmas and New Year in France

FOR MEMBERS

Do children have to quarantine and test when arriving in France from UK?

What will change when France’s health pass becomes a vaccine pass?