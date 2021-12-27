France set to announce extra Covid restrictions ahead of New Year

President Emmanuel Macron is chairing a meeting – remotely from his holiday home on the French Riviera – of the Defence Council, which begins at 4pm.

The council will consider all options to contain the spread of the virus, although it seems that tough measures like curfew and the extension of the school holidays have already been ruled out.

A press conference with prime minister Jean Castex and health minister Olivier Véran has been scheduled for 7pm.

On Saturday, health officials recorded 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

Some of the increase could be accounted for by extra testing, as French people were advised to take precautionary tests before travelling to visit relatives or getting together with friends over the festive period, but the more contagious Omicron variant is becoming dominant across France.

Hospitalisations are also rising with more more than 3,000 Covid patients now in intensive care, an indicator of increasing pressure on the health services.

