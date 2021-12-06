Covid-19: France decides against bringing forward Christmas school holidays

At Monday morning’s conseil de défense sanitaire, President Emmanuel Macron and his ministers decided that current health rules for bars, cafes and restaurants were sufficient despite a recent surge in cases, reports say.

Full details of measures decided at the meeting will be announced by Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Véran at a press conference at 7pm on Monday.

A government source has told AFP that no big announcements are expected, in favour of a reminder of the importance of social distancing and barrier gestures and a further push to persuade people to book vaccination appointments.

It has been reported, however, that the government has decided not to bring forward the Christmas holidays by a week but will strengthen its Covid-19 response in schools, moving from level 2 to level 3 on a scale set out at the beginning of the school year.

Such a move would make wearing facemasks indoors and outdoors compulsory from primary school age, imposes stricter rules in school canteens, and adds additional measures for physical and sporting activities.

At the end of November, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer made a number of changes to the Covid-19 protocol in French schools, which are aimed at keeping as many classes open as possible.

A total 42,252 new cases of Covid-19 contamination were detected in the past 24 hours, with 49 deaths, according to Santé publique France. Over the last seven days, the average of new daily cases stands at 42,459, compared to less than 28,000 a week ago.

More than 11,500 people are now hospitalised with the virus in France, including 2,066 in intensive care. The influential Pasteur Institute has forecast that the number of Covid patients in ICU could pass 3,000 by December 12th.