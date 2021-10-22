French government extends grants to buy greener cars

The deadline for benefiting from the current level of savings for trading in an older polluting car for a modern hybrid or electric vehicle has been pushed back to July 1st, 2022.

“It is necessary that we change our habits so we no longer depend on the immutable increases of oil,” Pompili said.

The decision comes as motorists across France struggle to keep pace with rising prices at the fuel pumps, with the cost of diesel hitting record highs earlier this month which has already seen a jump in the use of car-sharing services.

The decision to postpone cuts to government aid means buyers can benefit from the means-tested ‘conversion premium’ of up to €5,000 and an ‘ecological bonus’ for buying a low-polluting vehicle set at 27 percent of the total price of the vehicle up to a maximum of €6,000.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire had earlier hinted that the ecological bonus, which had been due to drop by €1,000 on January 1st, 2022, would be maintained at its current level.

Pompili did not say whether plans to lower the maximum level of CO2 emissions for a vehicle to 127g/km for a buyer to benefit from the scheme would also be postponed.