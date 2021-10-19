French MPs debate extending health pass as Covid cases rise

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

19 October 2021
12:26 CEST

Updated
19 October 2021
13:54 CEST
Covid-19 health passCovid-19 statisticsPolitics

Share this article
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal warned that the epidemic is regaining ground
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal warned that the epidemic is regaining ground. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

19 October 2021
12:26 CEST

Updated
19 October 2021
13:54 CEST

French MPs on Tuesday began debating the extension of the health passport as the country reports a slight but sustained rise in the number of Covid cases.

The pass sanitaire (health passport) was initially introduced in France with an end date of November 15th, but there was an option to extend it if parliament agreed.

Now the government has put forward a measure to extend the emergency legislation allowing the health pass until summer 2022.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the pass itself will be in use until then – there is already discussion on phasing it out by area or by sector from November – but that it could be reintroduced without further parliamentary debate if needed.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

The debate in the Assemblée nationale comes as France reports a slight but sustained rise in case numbers, after two months of steadily falling cases.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal, speaking on RTL radio, urged caution, saying that the virus was “once again gaining ground”.

“For several weeks, the situation has improved significantly in our country, thanks to the efforts of the French, the deployment of vaccination,” he said. “But what we’re seeing is that for a little less than a week, the trend seems to have reversed and the epidemic is regaining ground.”

He qualified that the increase was low and that it was too early to speculate on whether this is the beginning of a fifth wave.

Case numbers in France had for two months been showing a steady decrease, with a corresponding decrease in hospital admissions and deaths – the latest data shows a daily average of 4,649 new cases a day, with 1,049 Covid patients in intensive care and 41 deaths in the 24 hours preceding October 18th.

Graph showing positive tests recorded in France from August 2021 to October. Graph: covidtracker.fr

However the last week has shown a slight but steady increase, with a daily average of cases up 10 percent on the previous week.

The graph above, from Le Parisien journalist Nicolas Berrod, shows the incidence rate – cases per 100,000 people – from March to October 2021, with cases falling in June, spiking again over the summer as the delta variant hit, and then falling from August – as the health pass was introduced and widespread vaccination took effect.

The majority of areas of France still have an incidence rate of below 50 cases, per 100,000 people – as the map below shows – but this week the département of Lozère was forced to reinstate mask-wearing in primary schools after its incidence rate rose above 50. Experts have cautioned, however, that the sparsely-populated nature of Lozère can mean that a slight increase in case numbers can dramatically affect the incidence rate.

Incidence rate by département, with départements in green under 50 cases per 100,000. Map: Covidtracker.fr

As well as looking to extend the period that the health pass is in use, France has also begun its booster campaign for vaccines amid increasing evidence that the effectiveness of Covid vaccines wanes over time.

People in high risk groups such as the elderly or ill can now get a booster shot six months after their last dose – meaning that anyone in a high risk group vaccinated before mid April is now eligible for a booster.

READ ALSO How to get your Covid booster shot

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

One hurt in French nightclub shooting over Covid pass

One hurt in French nightclub shooting over Covid pass

Macron marks 60 years since Paris police Algeria protest massacre

Macron marks 60 years since Paris police Algeria protest massacre

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

What we know about the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty

What we know about the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty

Asylum seekers to crime – busting French immigration myths

Asylum seekers to crime – busting French immigration myths

Immigration in France: What are the real numbers?

Immigration in France: What are the real numbers?

Paris mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists’ presidential nomination

Paris mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists’ presidential nomination

Why is France so obsessed with nuclear power?

Why is France so obsessed with nuclear power?

More news

One hurt in French nightclub shooting over Covid pass

One hurt in French nightclub shooting over Covid pass

Macron marks 60 years since Paris police Algeria protest massacre

Macron marks 60 years since Paris police Algeria protest massacre

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

What we know about the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty

What we know about the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty

Asylum seekers to crime – busting French immigration myths

Immigration in France: What are the real numbers?

Paris mayor Hidalgo wins Socialists’ presidential nomination

Why is France so obsessed with nuclear power?