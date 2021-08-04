EXPLAINED: How visitors to France can get a French health pass at pharmacies

Covid health pass

EXPLAINED: How visitors to France can get a French health pass at pharmacies
Photo: VALERY HACHE / AFP.
Officially anyway, tourists in France can exchange their vaccination certificates for a French health pass at certain pharmacies, but many have struggled to do it. Here's how to go about it according to someone who has managed it.

Getting a medical professional to exchange your vaccination certificate for a French one is currently the only way people vaccinated in the United States, Canada and many other non-EU countries are able to access the French health pass without taking a Covid test every two days, or without proof they have already had the virus.

But The Local reported yesterday that people vaccinated in the US had been having trouble finding a pharmacy willing or able to do this, with some readers visiting up to ten pharmacies to no avail.

Readers from the UK also reported difficulties convincing venue staff to accept their NHS certificates, so getting a French health pass and QR code at a pharmacy could be a safer option for Brits who have the possibility.

READ ALSO ‘I’ve been to 8 pharmacies’: Visitors to France report struggles with Covid health passes

Journalist John Walton, who lives in the Loire in central France, tweeted a step-by-step guide on Tuesday to how he was able to help his British partner to obtain a French certificate.

Walton suggested larger pharmacies would be more likely to have access to the necessary computer system, something other readers have also reported. Walton recommended finding a pharmacy listed as a vaccination centre on the Vite Ma Dose platform, as well as bringing a bilingual friend to help explain the process to the pharmacists.

Walton began by explaining the different information you will need to provide, including an email address and a French address and phone number. Some of our American readers have told us pharmacies accepted their Airbnb or hotel address.

READ ALSO Can tourists use France’s health passport to access museums, cafés and trains?

Next, the pharmacist will have to enter the details of your jab (vaccine type and batch number), and Walton warned readers that the “autre lot” option must be selected in order to enter a foreign batch number.

Next, Walton explained, you will need to enter the place where you were vaccinated (using the post code 99 to find foreign locations), and your date of vaccination.

In theory, people vaccinated in the UK should not need to go through this process, but not all of those working in venues requiring the health pass are aware that NHS certificates and the NHS app are valid in France.

It is now possible to upload an NHS vaccine certificate to the French health pass app. However, the QR codes generated are not currently compatible with the TousAntiCovid Verif app used by venues to check health passes.

Meanwhile, with no official instructions from the French government, the American Embassy in Paris stated on July 21st: “At this time, the Embassy is not aware of the extent to which it is still possible to have the U.S. information entered into the French system.”

The French health pass, available on paper or through the TousAntiCovid app, is currently required for culture and leisure venues of more than 50 people, including cinemas, museums and other tourist sites. From August 9th, it is set to be extended to bars, cafés, restaurants, and long-distance train and bus travel.

