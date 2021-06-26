Batten down the hatches: France braces for 6 days of storms

25 June 2021
16:00 CEST

Updated
26 June 2021
14:49 CEST
Environment

Batten down the hatches: France braces for 6 days of storms
Lightning flashes above the Grosse Cloche during a storm in Bordeaux. Photo: Nicolas Tucat | AFP
25 June 2021
16:00 CEST

Updated
26 June 2021
14:49 CEST

Waves of thunderstorms have battered France for more than a week and, after a brief respite, forecasters have warned of another six days of storms.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, three months’ worth of rain fell in one day in the northern town of Beauvais, leading to floods and collisions on the roads. While on Friday, June 18th, thousands of homes in south west France were without electricity after violent overnight storms after an early summer heatwave ended with a thunderous bang.

And after a brief respite there’s more on the way – starting this weekend, as the 2021 Tour de France gets under way in Brittany. 

A few thunderstorms are possible in the north of the country on Saturday, but all meteorological eyes are on the south west, where major storm cells are expected to develop from late afternoon. 

The Météo-France forecast for Saturday evening. Image: Météo-France

Météo-France’s forecast said that ‘thunderstorms could start as early as Saturday afternoon [in parts of south west France] … but they should multiply overnight and during the day on Sunday’.

The weekend will end with occasionally violent storms, with heavy rainfall and strong winds, forecast over most of the country.

The Météo-France forecast for Sunday evening. Image: Météo-France

Forecasters said the cause of this latest series of thunderstorms is a weather phenomenon known as a ‘cold drop’ – a mass of isolated cold air surrounded by areas of warmer air. 

As the animation from storm watchers Keraunos shows, that problematic mass of storm-causing cold air that has travelled from Britain is expected to bounce around France for several days.

The Météo-France forecast for Monday evening. Image: Météo-France

Temperatures will stick below normal for the season for most of the country, while forecasters expect storms to bubble up towards the end of the day from Monday until at least Thursday. 

The Météo-France forecast for Tuesday evening. Image: Météo-France

Forecasters admit the scenario could change a bit depending on the behaviour of the cold drop, which may disappear faster than models predict. But the consensus of opinion is that we should expect rain and storms for a few days to come.

Storms are not unusual at this time of year – they are most common in France in June, July and August, with an average of 15 to 20 stormy days each summer. We will be at the lower end of that average by the end of next week.

