Gendarmes to policiers – who does what in the French police force?
Anyone used to a single national police force may struggle with the many different types of officer in France, so here is our guide to who does what in the French police.
Published: 27 February 2020 14:19 CET
Updated: 18 August 2022 09:02 CEST
All photos: AFP
Reader question: Do French police have the right to see my ID?
French police have some quite surprisingly wide-ranging powers that apply to everyone in France, whether resident or visitor.
Published: 17 August 2022 16:46 CEST
Interesting and informative article on the French policing forces. What is the history behind the military and civilian split? Also, does the Guarde Republicane fit into law enforcement somewhere?