'Where's Steve?': Body of missing techno fan found in Loire river in Nantes

<p>The corpse was found not far from where 24-year-old Steve Maia Canico was last spotted at the all-night event on June 21-22 in the city of Nantes, which saw officers disperse revellers with teargas and allegedly force some into the river. </p><p>"The body is in a state of advanced decomposition and an autopsy will be performed as quickly as possible," the prosecutor in Nantes, Pierre Sennes, told AFP, adding that forensics would confirm the identity.</p><p>The source on the case said the autopsy would take place on Tuesday.</p><p>Footage shared on social media showed scenes of chaos as police carrying batons moved in on the revellers by the river.</p><p>Local authorities said 14 people were subsequently rescued from the water after the clashes, with Canico's friends fearing he was swept away.</p><p>Since his disappearance, posters have been put up around Nantes demanding "Where is Steve?". </p><p>But that question quickly morphed into a slogan for a campaign around the country to highlight police brutality particularly during the recent "yellow vest" protests.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190722/why-is-all-of-france-asking-where-is-steve" target="_blank"><strong>READ ALSO: Why are people cross France demanding to know 'Where's Steve?'</strong></a></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564468119_steve.afp.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p> </p><p>On July 20, hundreds of protesters formed a human chain along the Loire observing a minute of silence for the missing man.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Fête de la musique 2017, quai Wilson à <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nantes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nantes</a>, un rapport révèle que la police a décidé de ne pas intervenir à cause de la dangerosité des lieux.Interrogé, le préfet se cache derrière une enquête qui ne le concerne pas pour ne pas répondre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OuEstSteve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OuEstSteve</a> <a href="https://t.co/NIHdHBTBVj">https://t.co/NIHdHBTBVj</a></p>— Marion Lopez (@MarionLpz) <a href="https://twitter.com/MarionLpz/status/1155563757407522818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>France's National Police Inspectorate -- which oversees the work of the police -- has launched an investigation into the actions of the police in Nantes.`</p><p>There were also questions over why local authorities had allowed the event to go ahead at an insecure riverside venue without a barrier.</p><p>French police have come under fire for their heavy-handed techniques, including at a recent peaceful climate rally in Paris and at nationwide weekly protests by anti-government "yellow vest" demonstrators.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564468184_000_1J70OU.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" />AFP</p>