After more strike disruption on transport and street protests across the country during the national day of mobilisation on Thursday, the situation looks slightly better for Friday, January 10th.

Nevertheless the deadlock goes on with hardline unions demanding the government drop the reform or face the record-breaking strike running on.

Here's a look how Paris transport and SNCF trains are affected.

Four out of five of the normal TGV high speed services, including 70 percent of the budget Ouigo services, will operate as usual. Three out of five of the suburban Transilien trains in the greater Paris region and one third of the Intercité routes, which link French cities, will be running.

On the local TER trains, services will be reduced to 60 percent, and some of the lines will be operated by buses instead of trains.

All the information can be found in the tweet by the national rail operator SNCF below:

🔵 CIRCULATION DES TRAINS le 10 janvier 🔵

📲 Retrouvez l’info en temps-réel la veille dès 17h sur l’#AssistantSNCF 👉 https://t.co/eiZMVDEquX pic.twitter.com/vr7ikUEnWW — SNCF (@SNCF) January 9, 2020

International services like the Eurostar - which are also affected by the French strike - will also be slightly limited, with nine out of 10 trains running on Friday.

The Parisian Metro services have been severely limited since strikes began on December 5th. Photo: AFP

In Paris public transport services have been steadily improving in recent days, although Thursday was another ‘black day’ for commuters, with severely limited services.

Of the capital’s 16 Metro lines, all will be open on Friday, although only automated lines 1 and 14 will run as normal.

[Mouvement Social]⚠️ Pour le 10 janvier, la #RATP prévoit un trafic très perturbé, avec une ouverture principalement aux heures de pointe. L’offre de transport sera quasi-normale sur le Tramway et 2 bus sur 3 circuleront en moyenne. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DBebKe9qy4 — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) January 9, 2020

Lines 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 7bis, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will limit their services to rush hour - 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

During these time slots there will be fewer trains than normal and some stations on the lines will keep closed. Passengers do wise to check whether their preferred destination station is open before taking the Metro.

Line 13 will only be open in the morning rush hour, while lines 6 and 12 will limit their services to the afternoon rush hour. Line 3bis will run between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

READ ALSO: How to get your Paris Navigo pass refunded

The city's trams are largely back to normal. Tomorrow will have lines 2, 5 and 7 running as normal, lines 1, 5 and 8 as 'quasi normal', and lines 1, 3a and 3b will run all day but on slightly limited services.

The RER lines A and line B - which links the city centre to both airports and its banlieues - will run all day but with fewer services than normal.

Three out of four buses will be running.

Hardening stance

Unions have warned the strike could widen, with CGT energy workers this week blockading fuel refineries and depots, raising fears of petrol shortages.

Another day of mass demonstrations has been called for Saturday.

Even the moderate CFDT union, which backs the plan for a single points-based system that would do away with France's 42 separate retirement schemes, is baulking at the new "pivot age" of 64.

The government says the measure is needed to plug a deficit that is forecast to reach up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) by 2025 if nothing is done.

The CFDT, France's largest union, has urged the government to drop the measure and agree to a separate "financing conference" with unions, who want companies to pay more in payroll taxes to cover pension payouts.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who is set to meet labour leaders again on Friday, has said he is open to the idea but wants the pivot age to remain for now in the bill he intends to send to parliament in March.

"If the pivot age stays in the law, we will obviously say no," CFDT chief Laurent Berger told AFP Thursday.

Officials appear to be bracing for further weeks of disruptions, with both the CGT and FO unions, powerhouses among public-sector workers, insisting the government drop the reform altogether.