For over a month commuters in the capital have had to either find alternative ways to get to work or squish themselves into the few jam-packed trains or buses that are running.

But commuters can at least their December expenses refunded if they have bought a Navigo pass in advance, announced President of Ile-de-France Mobilités (IDFM) Valérie Pécresse on Wednesday.

“Tonight there’s at least some good news for Ile-de-France users,” Pécresse tweeted.

Dédommagement #Grèves: je viens d’obtenir de la #SNCF et de la #RATP le remboursement intégral d’un mois de #PassNavigo pour tous les Franciliens. Un geste attendu par tous les voyageurs. @IDFmobilites ouvrira une plateforme internet https://t.co/zFh3BKaS5r d’ici la fin du mois — Valérie Pécresse (@vpecresse) January 8, 2020

In what she called "a long-awaited gesture," Pécresse confirmed that Paris transport operator RATP will reimburse all December Navigo passes in their entirety.

All weekly passes purchased in December will also be covered, along with costs amounting to one month of usage for annual Navigo subscriptions.

Customers may claim their refunds on the website mondedommagementnavigo.com - although it is not due to be launched by the end of January.

To get refunded users will need to upload either a receipt or their December Navigo pass number, according to the IDFM president.

Parisian commuters ave faced long queues and packed trains on the few services that have bee running. Photo: AFP

The SNCF will also refund all weekly and monthly December subscriptions of the local train service TER. A service where customers may claim their refunds will be made available on regional TER websites sometime before January 15th, according to the AFP.

“For one month now, Ile-de-France residents have been through hell,” Pécresse said earlier after meeting with the heads of the RATP and national rail operator SNCF.

Since December 5th, France has been hit by record public transport strikes that have limited services to a minimum.

SNCF and RATP employees are part of the movement striking to protest the government's plan to overhaul the French pension system, by doing away with the 42 current pension regimes and replacing it with one, universal points-based system.

Rail workers worry the new system will make them work longer for smaller pensions, while the government says the change is necessary to ensure a viable future for France.

