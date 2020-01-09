French unions hold another 'day of protest' as severe strike disruption continues

Unions have called for another 'day of protest' on Thursday, January 9th as their long-running battle with the French government over pension reform continues.

Protests are planned for several cities including Paris and services on the trains is again disrupted.

Here's a look ahead at what services are running.

On the railways three in five of the normal services are running on the high speed TGV routes and the budget Ouigo services.

Local services are more disrupted with one third of suburban Transilien services running, two in 10 Intercité routes and four in 10 local TER services.

These services represent a fall in the lines that have been running in recent days, as SNCF workers are expected to take part in protests.

International services including the Eurostar are still running a reduced service, and Eurostar has published a reduced timetable running until January 12th on its website.

In Paris there is also more disruption after some improvements in recent days.

[Mouvement Social]⚠️ Pour le 9/01, la #RATP prévoit un trafic très perturbé, priorisant les heures de pointes avec toutes les lignes de métro ouvertes. L’offre de trafic sera en baisse par rapport aux jours précédents sur le tramway & 1 bus sur 2 circuleront en moyenne. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7K0RHQEYkk — Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) January 8, 2020

On the Metro only lines 1 and 14 - which are automated - are running as normal.

All other Metro lines are running a limited service. Lines 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 7bis, 8, 9 and 10 are running only during the rush hour - 6.30am to 9.30am and 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Lines 11 and 13 are running only during morning rush hour, lines 6 and 12 only during evening rush hour and line 3bis only between 1pm and 6pm.

All those lines have fewer services than usual and many stations on the lines are be closed.

The trams have been running virtually as normal in recent days but Thursday sees a dip in services.

Lines 2, 6, 7 and 8 are running a 'quasi normal' service all day. Lines 1 and 3a are suspended between 11.30am and 2.30pm and Line 1 will stop at 9.30pm and Line 3a will stop at 9pm. Line 3b is suspended between 11am and 3pm.

The RER suburban trains are running from 5am to 9pm, but with significantly fewer services than normal and three quarters of the normal bus routes are running.