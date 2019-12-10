Why Paris' suburb dwellers are worst hit by the ongoing French strikes

Those who live in central Paris have many different options when public transport isn't running - cycling, scooters or getting about in foot. At just 9km from east to west Paris is an extremely compact capital, making many places within easy waking distance.

But for the many thousands of people who work in Paris but live in its suburbs - often because they have been priced out of Paris' extremely expensive rental market - things are not so easy when strike action disrupts public transport.

Many people resort to driving, but with 600km of traffic jams reported in the greater Paris area on Monday this is not a quick option.

And for the many who do not have cars there are really only two choices - walk distances of 10km or more twice a day or try to cram onto the few services that are running.

Crowded at the best of times, the scarcity of RER services running to the suburbs produced a terrifying crush at Gare du Nord station on Monday evening as thousands of commuters tried desperately to cram onto one of the few services that were running.

Over the weekend transport bosses - fearing safety problems - issued warnings to people not to use the suburban Transilien or RER services unless absolutely necessary.

But for many in the suburbs these services represent their only way of getting to work.

A woman just stopped me in the street in the 10th arrondissement and asked the way to Creteil in the Paris suburbs (via Bastille). She's only got a 13km / 2h 49 minute walk home becase the Metro is closed due to strikes. She was stoic. Not fussed. #grevedu5decembre pic.twitter.com/cPR4npofEy — Ben McPartland (@McPBen) December 5, 2019

Containing many of Paris' poorer areas - indeed the département of Seine-Saint-Denis on the outskirts of Paris is the poorest département in France - many people don't have the kind of jobs that can be done remotely from home.

There are some efforts being made to address the transport situation in the long term, including the creation of the 'RER Vélo' a network of cycle paths leading from Paris to the suburbs to enable more people to cycle to work, but with work still ongoing on many paths it might not be a viable option for many at the moment.