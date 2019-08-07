The new 'RER line for cyclists' that will link Paris to its suburbs

The RER V cycle network, named after the RER train networks that links Paris and the suburbs, aims to expand the cycle paths so that cycling to work is a viable option for people who live outside the Paris ring road.

The plans were shared by te Vélo Île-de-France collective - which formed in March this year to promote and develop the practice of cycling in the greater Paris Île-de-France region and has united nearly 4,000 members from twenty associations.

Although there has been a lot of worm on cycle lanes inside Paris city centre, too often the routes stop at the ring road.