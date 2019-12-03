Hundreds of fuel stations in France run dry as oil depot blockade continues

Construction workers have been blockading refineries in Brittany since last week and a blockade at La Rochelle - which was listed over the weekend - has resumed.

French media reported on Tuesday morning that 390 filling stations have no fuel at all, and another 389 have limited supplies. The areas affected include Brittany, the west of France, the south east coast area around Marseille and some parts of eastern France near the Swiss border.

For an interactive map of which filling stations are affected, click here.

Map: penurie.mon-essence.com

In Brittany, workers are staging blockages at depots in Brest, Lorient, Le Mans and Vern-sur-Seiche (close to Rennes).

Further south, in the region of La Rochelle, another blockade was cleared at 4.30pm on Friday, but resumed at midnight on Monday.

Protesting fuel tax hike