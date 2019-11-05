Will France really be 'paralysed until Christmas' by December strikes?

The strike action was originally called for December 5th by workers on the Paris public transport system (RATP), but in recent weeks more and more unions across France plan to join the walk-out, with some predicting that France will be 'paralysed until Christmas' by the industrial action.

Who is involved?

The December 5th date was first mentioned during a one-day strike of RATP workers - who operate Paris' Metro, bus, tram and certain RER services - after September 13th, when coordinated action from the five unions who represent the transport workers brought the city's public transport to a virtual standstill.

The following week the unions involved - CFE-CGC, CGT, FO, Solidaires, Sud et l'Unsa - issued a call for a grève illimité (unlimited strike action) from December 5th in protest against Macron's planned pension reforms.

Since then unions who represent workers on the SNCF train operator have also called on workers to strike, so rail services across France will be affected.

Several other unions representing transport workers including hauliers have also announced that they intend to join the action, potentially broadening the strikes to hit road transport and other sectors across France.

The CGT, Force ouvrière, and FSU et Solidaires unions have announced that they would be interested in joining at least a one-day action on December 5th, and possibly rolling strikes, but will make a decision at a later date.

And the 'yellow vest' protesters have also indicated that they will get involved and declare a day of general protest on December 5th.

What will be affected?

We will only know for certain around a day or two before the strike action begins - when RATP and SNCF find out how many workers will actually be on strike and what level of services they can run.

All transport services in Paris will definitely be affected on December 5th and likely the days after if they chose to continue the strike.

On the September 13th strike the majority of Metro lines were closed altogether, while only a skeleton service ran on the bus and RER suburban train network.

Train services will also be affected to some degree, as several of the unions representing SNCF workers have said they will strike, although it's not possible at this stage to say exactly how many services will be running.

Bus services across France will also be affected as drivers strike, and one of the haulage unions is also involved, raising the possibility of road blockades.

Exactly what impact the 'yellow vests' joining in will have is hard to say, as their numbers have been dwindling dramatically in recent months.

How long will it go on for?

At the moment it's not clear whether this will be another one day action or a rolling strike.

RATP and SNCF unions have issued notices that they will stop work on Thursday, December 4th at 10pm and that will be for an unlimited period.

In reality however, it may be that the action is limited to just December 5th.

Several unions have said they will decide later whether to limit their walk-outs to December 5th, or carry on with the unlimited strike action.

What is the conflict about?

The protests are over Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform France's pension system.

The current highly complicated French pension system has 42 different regimes, and Macron wants to simplify them into one system that gives the same pension rights to public sector and private sector employees.

The problem with this is that it would do away with the 'special regimes' enjoyed by many types of public sector workers in France, which often include the right to retire early. For example SNCF train drivers can retire at 50 while Metro employees can retire at 55.

The unions says these special regimes have been put in place over the years to compensate for anti-social aspects of the jobs such as shift work and - in the case of Metro employees - working in polluted and uncomfortable conditions.

Is there any hope of compromise?

At the moment both sides are talking tough, but with a month to go until the strike date, it's always possible that a note of compromise will creep in.

Last week Macron told French radio station RTL that he would "not show any form of weakness or complacency" over the issue. He believes that pension reform is important for France's future and needs to happen.

But the unions are also talking tough. Unsa-RATP Deputy Secretary General Laurent Djebali said he and his members are "already expecting to eat Christmas cake together" - ie they expect the strikes to continue until Christmas.