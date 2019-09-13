LATEST: Paris Metro strike 'worst disruption in over a decade'

<ul><li>Ten of the city's 16 Metro lines are closed completely and the others are running a very reduced service</li><li>Tram services and RER suburban lines are also badly disrupted with many running only peak-time services</li><li>Only around one in three of the normal bus services are expected to run</li><li>A rush is predicted on the city's bike sharing and scooter hire services as commuters scramble for alternative methods of transport.</li></ul><p>The protests are over a proposed radical reform of France's pension system to standardise the system and do away with a raft of special regimes.</p><p>They are predicted to bring the worst chaos to the city since 2007 - when another attempt at pension reform sparked chaos.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190912/metro-chaos-what-you-need-to-know-about-paris-public-transport-strikes" target="_blank">Metro chaos: What you need to know about Paris public transport strikes</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190912/paris-metro-strikes-five-ways-to-get-around-without-public-transport" target="_blank">Six ways to get around Paris without the Metro</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190912/can-your-boss-force-you-to-come-in-to-work-if-theres-a-metro-strike" target="_blank">Can your boss force you to come in to work if there is a Metro strike?</a></strong></li></ul><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568356011_000-par3501013-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 464px;" /><i>The disruption is expected to be the worst since the pension protests of 2007. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>The three main RATP labour unions have called it "a shot across the bow" against Macron's pledge to implement a "universal" pension system that would do away with dozens of separate schemes for different professions.</p><p>It is shaping up to be the biggest metro strike since 2007, when former president Nicolas Sarkozy pushed through a pension reform that moved back the retirement age for most public workers.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A lot more people on foot/bike/electric scooter in Paris this morning due to the transport strike. Some still braving the Metro line 7 before it closes at 9.30 but not many trains running. Passengers packed in like 'sardines'. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greveratp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greveratp</a> <a href="https://t.co/H9SOX1fQnW">pic.twitter.com/H9SOX1fQnW</a></p>— The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheLocalFrance/status/1172396616164114432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>During his 2017 presidential campaign, Macron pledged not to touch the current legal retirement age of 62 for most workers.</p><p>But Jean-Paul Delevoye, who is leading the reform project, has suggested a points system that would effectively wipe out the more advantageous pensions for a wide range of professions, including those for sailors, notaries and even Paris Opera workers.</p><p>More controversially, Delevoye has also proposed making a full pension available only from 64 -- people who retire earlier would have to accept a lower pension: five percent less for someone who stops working at 63, for example.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greveratp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greveratp</a> Dès 5h30, le long des boulevards des maréchaux qui font le tour de la capitale, on trouvait énormément de monde à chaque arrêt, alors même que les panneaux d'informations de la RATP n'indiquaient aucun arrêt de passage <a href="https://t.co/aT8cZjpknP">https://t.co/aT8cZjpknP</a> <a href="https://t.co/CCIc6EYg1Z">pic.twitter.com/CCIc6EYg1Z</a></p>— Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) <a href="https://twitter.com/le_Parisien/status/1172393219516010496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>"We're going to construct a truly universal system where every euro paid in will provide the same rights for everyone, whether a labourer, a shop owner, a researcher, a farmer, a civil servant, a doctor or an entrepreneur," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a speech on Thursday.</p><p>Consultations are currently being held with labour unions, and the government wants parliament to vote on the project next spring.</p><p>But the government is likely to face further opposition in coming weeks, with lawyers, airline pilots and stewards, and medical workers calling a strike for Monday.</p>