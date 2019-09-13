LATEST: Paris Metro strike 'worst disruption in over a decade'

Ten of the city's 16 Metro lines are closed completely and the others are running a very reduced service

Tram services and RER suburban lines are also badly disrupted with many running only peak-time services

Only around one in three of the normal bus services are expected to run

A rush is predicted on the city's bike sharing and scooter hire services as commuters scramble for alternative methods of transport.

The protests are over a proposed radical reform of France's pension system to standardise the system and do away with a raft of special regimes.

They are predicted to bring the worst chaos to the city since 2007 - when another attempt at pension reform sparked chaos.

READ ALSO

The disruption is expected to be the worst since the pension protests of 2007. Photo: AFP

The three main RATP labour unions have called it "a shot across the bow" against Macron's pledge to implement a "universal" pension system that would do away with dozens of separate schemes for different professions.

It is shaping up to be the biggest metro strike since 2007, when former president Nicolas Sarkozy pushed through a pension reform that moved back the retirement age for most public workers.

A lot more people on foot/bike/electric scooter in Paris this morning due to the transport strike. Some still braving the Metro line 7 before it closes at 9.30 but not many trains running. Passengers packed in like 'sardines'. #greveratp pic.twitter.com/H9SOX1fQnW — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) September 13, 2019

During his 2017 presidential campaign, Macron pledged not to touch the current legal retirement age of 62 for most workers.

But Jean-Paul Delevoye, who is leading the reform project, has suggested a points system that would effectively wipe out the more advantageous pensions for a wide range of professions, including those for sailors, notaries and even Paris Opera workers.

More controversially, Delevoye has also proposed making a full pension available only from 64 -- people who retire earlier would have to accept a lower pension: five percent less for someone who stops working at 63, for example.

#greveratp Dès 5h30, le long des boulevards des maréchaux qui font le tour de la capitale, on trouvait énormément de monde à chaque arrêt, alors même que les panneaux d'informations de la RATP n'indiquaient aucun arrêt de passage https://t.co/aT8cZjpknP pic.twitter.com/CCIc6EYg1Z — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) September 13, 2019

"We're going to construct a truly universal system where every euro paid in will provide the same rights for everyone, whether a labourer, a shop owner, a researcher, a farmer, a civil servant, a doctor or an entrepreneur," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a speech on Thursday.

Consultations are currently being held with labour unions, and the government wants parliament to vote on the project next spring.

But the government is likely to face further opposition in coming weeks, with lawyers, airline pilots and stewards, and medical workers calling a strike for Monday.