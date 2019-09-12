Paris transport strikes: Six ways to get around without the Metro

The Paris Metro will be severely disrupted on Friday as unions hold a one-a day strike against planned pension reforms by President Emmanuel Macron.

That means commuters face a day of misery unless they plan to work from home, which is probably the wisest option right now.

To get more details on exactly how services will be disrupted you can read this article, but for those who really need to get around the French capital there are alternatives.

Walking

It sounds obvious but Paris really is a walking city and the map below shows just how close Metro stations are to each other. As capital cities go Paris is amazingly compact at only 10km wide. It's also - famously - a rather beautiful city and walking gives you the opportunity to sight-see as you go.

If you need to go from north to south or east to west to the outer reaches then that would take you about two and a half hours, but if you usually take the Metro for just a few stops then it's much the easiest.

The map below, created by Guillaume Martinetti shows the walking distances between Paris Metro stations, some of which are as little as three to four minutes for stops on the same line.

So in short, if you can walk then we recommend taking to the pavements on Friday.

Cycling

For anyone who doesn't have their own bike there is always the option of using the Vélib' service, which we are lead to believe is almost back up to full strength after the fiasco of recent years when a change in operator left it severely short of bikes.

A one-day pass is available meaning it will be free for the first 30 minutes, €1 for the next 30 minutes and the €1.30 per minute for anything above 60 minutes.

There are around 1,300 Vélib' docking stations in Paris and there are thousands of electric Vélib's to cater for those who don't want to arrive at work perspiring.

And there are also other bike operators in Paris like Uber which has rolled out its bright red Jump bikes around the city. Uber has teamed up with Paris transport operators RATP to offer a special rate for the first 15 minutes. All you need to do is enter the discount code "RATP5" on the app.

Electric scooters

As you might have read or likely seen, there are thousands of electric scooters on the streets of Paris belonging numerous operators including Uber.

An estimated 20,000 scooters operated by several companies have flooded the French capital since their introduction last year, a number projected to surge to 40,000 by the end of this year.

In general these are recommended if you need to cover distances of around 3km, so not if you need to cross the city because that might leave a hole in your wallet given the rates can be quite high.

Although The Local understands certain operators like Bird are offering discounts on Friday in a bid to win over new customers affected by the transport chaos.

One thing you'll need to note is the rules for being on an electric scooter in Paris. While you don't need to wear a helmet you'll face a fine if you get caught riding on the pavement.

And after accidents involving pedestrians, Mayor Anne Hidalgo also ordered the operators to cut the speed of the scooters to 20km/h and banned them from being left on pavements.

READ ALSO: How to avoid falling foul of the new rules on electric scooters

In the crippling transport strike of 1995 Paris authorities laid on free river shuttle services to help people get to and from work. Photo: AFP

Taxis

No doubt taxis will be in huge demand on Friday and with companies like Uber you can expect to pay well over the usual rates because the prices are linked to demand.

Certain taxi apps like Kapten (formerly Chauffeur privé) are offering discounts all day using the code "RATP5".

You'll be advised to book the cab well in advance if you need one on Friday.

There may be certain unscrupulous Paris taxi drivers (unfortunately there are a few) who might try to take advantage of the demand and trick customers into paying more. Read the article below just in case.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about taking a taxi in Paris

Electric mopeds

If you need to travel a little further and quicker then you could sign up to "Cityscoot", which has 3,800 electric mopeds on the streets of Paris and numerous surrounding suburbs.

They work in the same way as electric scooters in that you need to locate them and then can leave them wherever you want (apart from on pavements of course). You pay for however long you are using the scooter, but the service generally has a good reputation among users.

Just download the "Cityscoot" app. The company, which counts the Paris transport authority among its shareholders is offering 30 minutes free credit to users on Friday if they use the discount code "RATP1".

Cityscoot's rival Coup has around 1, 700 scooters and operates under a similar system. New subscribers get 30 minutes free using the code "PASLETIME".

Driving

Given the amount of roadworks in Paris and the fact the transport strike may persuade people to take their cars to work on Friday, we wouldn't recommend driving in Paris during the strike.

Nevertheless there are options if you really think it's the only option.

You can rent electric cars with operators such as Free2Move, Moov'in Paris and Car2Go which have cars parked around Paris that you just need to leave in marked parking spaces once you have finished the journey (so not on the pavements).

If you are coming in from outside Paris then Drivy or OuiCar rental services might be better.

And don't forget carsharing services like Blablacar and Klaxit, a carsharing service which is apparently offering free home to work journeys on Friday.

Good luck!